Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Buddy Kennedy headshot

Buddy Kennedy News: Back with Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Kennedy signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Tuesday.

Kennedy elected free agency after clearing waivers Tuesday, but he will immediately reunite with the club and report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The 26-year-old turned in an .835 OPS across 464 plate appearances in the minors last season and should get regular playing time at Lehigh Valley while serving as organizational depth.

Buddy Kennedy
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now