Buddy Kennedy News: Back with Philly
Kennedy signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Tuesday.
Kennedy elected free agency after clearing waivers Tuesday, but he will immediately reunite with the club and report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The 26-year-old turned in an .835 OPS across 464 plate appearances in the minors last season and should get regular playing time at Lehigh Valley while serving as organizational depth.
