Weekly Hitter Rankings: Miami Runs Machine

How can one of the lowest-scoring teams in the league be the headline of this week's rankings? The Miami Marlins are one of only five teams with a seven-game docket. The others are the Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles. Only the Nationals are not in the top 11 in terms of runs scored.

On paper, the Marlins face a weak set of starting pitchers, beginning with a wraparound finale against the Nationals, then three games at home against the Rockies and three on the road facing the Athletics.

For those questioning the methodology, you'll be comforted by seeing the Chicago White Sox set to score the least runs this week.

The right-handed contingents from the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles line up for a solid week with four southpaw opposing starters.

Week of April 29 - May 5

Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index