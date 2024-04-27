Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Miami Runs Machine

Todd Zola 
Published on April 27, 2024

How can one of the lowest-scoring teams in the league be the headline of this week's rankings? The Miami Marlins are one of only five teams with a seven-game docket. The others are the Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles. Only the Nationals are not in the top 11 in terms of runs scored.

On paper, the Marlins face a weak set of starting pitchers, beginning with a wraparound finale against the Nationals, then three games at home against the Rockies and three on the road facing the Athletics.

For those questioning the methodology, you'll be comforted by seeing the Chicago White Sox set to score the least runs this week.

The right-handed contingents from the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles line up for a solid week with four southpaw opposing starters.

Please visit late Sunday night for the weekly update.

Week of April 29 - May 5

Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ61560838189787894858585
2ATL6240610511710811611197101101101
3BAL743431281031196767

3BAL743431281031196767110104101103
4BOS615331019890737795848585
5CHC7163497951478886117112110110
6CHW6153310810489979885939393
7CIN624331131107911611994102103103
8CLE615331101089198101101959696
9COL63306968797798195858585
10DET62433989685797790858484
11HOU61560112112116979593979696
12KC6063310198899993100949292
13LAA6153311810610911511590103102102
14LAD63333991058611411499100101101
15MIA716439188111129125122129127127
16MIL6243310410293115116100102102102
17MIN61533119102112101102101989797
18NYM7164397931108381114107106106
19NYY7163412192949598102113111111
20OAK6336086839610310195969596
21PHI624331181098811412196102104103
22PIT62433918385127126106105104104
23SD62433908797103100104969495
24SF624061031099011812193101103102
25SEA633331031098511411687100101101
26STL606338291108807899868686
27TB6243310410011711711696103103103
28TEX6333399901028483102898889
29TOR642331151161131041001041009899
30WSH7343411010610698101111115116116

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZPaxton LKnack RYamamoto R Cease RKing RWaldron R
ATL@Miller R@Castillo L@Hancock R @Stone R@Glasnow R@Paxton L
BALSchmidt RCortes LGil RRodon L@Greene R@Abbott L@Lodolo L
BOS Webb RJefferies RHarrison L@Paddack R@Lopez R@Ryan R
CHC@Severino R@Manaea L@Butto R@Houser RRoss RMyers RWilson R
CHWRyan RWoods Richardson ROber R @Gray R@Lynn R@Matz L
CIN@Waldron R@Brito R@Musgrove R Means LIrvin LRodriguez R
CLE @Brown R@Arrighetti R@Verlander RSoriano RDetmers LCanning R
COL @Munoz R@Garrett L@Cabrera R@Perez L@Jones R@Falter L
DETMatz LGibson RMikolas R @Stroman R@Schmidt R@Cortes L
HOU Carrasco RMcKenzie RAllen LKirby RGilbert RMiller R
KC@Rodriguez R@Berrios R@Bassitt R Lorenzen RDunning RGray R
LAASanchez LWheeler RNola R @Bibee R@Lively R@Carrasco R
LAD@Henry L@Montgomery L@Gallen R Morton RElder RFried L
MIAIrvin RFeltner RHudson RLambert R@Sears L@Blackburn R@Boyle R
MILPepiot RAlexander LEflin R @Wicks L@Taillon R@Assad R
MIN@Crochet L@Soroka R@Flexen R Winckowski RHouck RCriswell R
NYMTaillon RAssad RImanaga LBrown R@Civale R@Littell R@Pepiot R
NYY@Rodriguez R@Kremer R@Bradish R@Burnes RMize RSkubal LMaeda R
OAKFalter LKeller RPriester R Weathers LRogers LMunoz R
PHI@Canning R@Anderson L@Sandoval L Hicks RWinn RWebb R
PIT@Boyle R@Wood L@Stripling R Quantrill RGomber LFeltner R
SDLodolo LMartinez RAshcraft R @Cecconi R@Pfaadt R@Henry L
SEAFried LLopez RSale L @Blanco R@Valdez L@Brown R
SF @Criswell R@Anderson R@Crawford R@Suarez L@Walker R@Sanchez L
STL@Maeda R@Flaherty R@Olson R Cannon RFedde RClevinger R
TB@Wilson R@Peralta R@Rea R Quintana LSeverino RManaea L
TEX Gore LWilliams RParker L@Singer R@Wacha R@Lynch L
TORLynch LRagans LLugo R @Corbin L@Irvin R@Gore L
WSH@Rogers L@Gray R@Heaney L@Eovaldi RKikuchi LGausman RRodriguez R

Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
