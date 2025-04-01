Carson Spiers News: Handed tough-luck loss
Spiers (0-1) allowed a run on three hits and two walks over six innings Tuesday, striking out five and taking a loss against Texas.
Spiers delivered a quality start in his season debut, but the Reds were victims of a complete game shutout by Nathan Eovaldi. The only damage against Spiers was a solo shot from Wyatt Langford in the first inning. Spiers generated 11 whiffs on 85 total pitches (48 strikes). The 27-year-old righty is currently in line for a start in Milwaukee this weekend.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now