Danny Jansen Injury: Battling rib injury

Jansen has been sidelined for the past several days due to a pulled rib muscle, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Jansen has had a really nice spring thus far, going 8-for-25 with two homers, four RBI and six runs scored in 11 games, though he hasn't played since Wednesday. Manager Kevin Cash said Saturday that the Rays hope to get Jansen into one of their final two spring training games, so it doesn't seem that the backstop's injury is anything significant.