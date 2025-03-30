Danny Jansen News: Getting rest Sunday
Jansen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
Jansen was tending to a rib injury late in spring training, but he was cleared ahead of Opening Day and started behind the plate in the Rays' first two games of the season, going 0-for-6 with a walk between those two contests. The Rays haven't indicated that Jansen is dealing with a setback, so he'll likely just be picking up some rest Sunday while Ben Rortvedt handles catching duties.
