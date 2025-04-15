Endy Rodriguez Injury: Lands on injured list

The Pirates placed Rodriguez on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right index finger laceration, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez took a deflected pitch off the finger during Monday's game against the Nationals and needed stiches to close the wound. He will need time for the cut to heal and it's not clear if Rodriguez will be ready to return when first eligible. Joey Bart (back) is also banged up, but the Pirates are not replacing Rodriguez on the roster with another catcher, suggesting Bart is close to returning to action.