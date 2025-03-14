Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Endy Rodriguez headshot

Endy Rodriguez News: Likely odd-man out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Rodriguez will likely begin the season with Triple-A Indianapolis because the Pirates want him to get everyday at-bats, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez is returning from a lost 2024 season caused by an elbow injury. He's performed well enough to secure a roster spot by hitting .381 with three extra-base hits across 21 at-bats in Grapefruit League games, but Joey Bart has earned the top spot on the depth chart after producing well last year. The Pirates have experimented with Rodriguez at different positions in the past, and he may need to regain that versatility or have Henry Davis struggle to find his way to the majors early in the campaign.

Endy Rodriguez
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now