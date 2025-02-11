Fantasy Baseball
Evan Phillips headshot

Evan Phillips Injury: Still battling shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 5:33pm

Phillips is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day due to the shoulder injury that kept him out of the 2024 World Series, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Phillips was originally held out of the World Series due to "arm fatigue," but it was revealed Tuesday that he suffered a tear in his rotator cuff during the NLCS. The 30-year-old reliever received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his shoulder in November and wasn't able to start a throwing program until January. It's unclear how far behind schedule Phillips is, but there's a growing chance he will begin the regular season on the injured list.

Evan Phillips
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
