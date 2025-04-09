Gio Urshela News: Drives in three against Friars
Urshela went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Padres.
The veteran third baseman doubled his hit total on the season with the performance. Urshela has had a shaky start to the campaign, batting .182 (6-for-33) in 10 appearances with zero homers, two runs and four RBI, but his starting spot at the hot corner doesn't seem to be in any jeopardy.
