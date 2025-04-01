Ha-Seong Kim Injury: Opens season on IL
The Rays placed Kim (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Kim didn't play in any games during spring training while continuing his recovery from October surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, but he was throwing, hitting and taking part in fielding drills by the end of the spring. The 29-year-old expressed optimism that he'll be ready to come off the IL by the end of April, but a May debut looks more realistic for Kim, who should handle an everyday role in the middle infield once he's officially cleared.
