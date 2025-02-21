RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Top-300 as Spring Games Begin

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.

Spring training got underway Thursday with the Cubs' victory over the Dodgers. From here on out, the number of players whose rank changes significantly between updates should increase as teams reveal their plans for the upcoming season and then modify those plans to account for injuries picked up in spring games. For this week's update, change starts early, with Elly De La Cruz and Fernando Tatis moving up a couple spots within the first round and Jose Ramirez and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. dipping slightly as a result.

If you're new to the Roundtable Rankings or need a quick refresher, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.

Most of the biggest movers compared to our previous roundtable are relievers. Kenley Jansen moved from 287 to 189 after signing with the Angels, with Ben Joyce dropping out of the rankings as a result. Tanner Scott jumped from 130 to 108 after the Dodgers indicated he'd get most of the saves, while Trevor Megill dropped from 175 to 190 after reporting to camp with an undisclosed injury. The reliever market now looks fairly settled,