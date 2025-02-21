RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Top-300 as Spring Games Begin

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.
Spring training got underway Thursday with the Cubs' victory over the Dodgers. From here on out, the number of players whose rank changes significantly between updates should increase as teams reveal their plans for the upcoming season and then modify those plans to account for injuries picked up in spring games. For this week's update, change starts early, with Elly De La Cruz and Fernando Tatis moving up a couple spots within the first round and Jose Ramirez and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. dipping slightly as a result.
If you're new to the Roundtable Rankings or need a quick refresher, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.
Most of the biggest movers compared to our previous roundtable are relievers. Kenley Jansen moved from 287 to 189 after signing with the Angels, with Ben Joyce dropping out of the rankings as a result. Tanner Scott jumped from 130 to 108 after the Dodgers indicated he'd get most of the saves, while Trevor Megill dropped from 175 to 190 after reporting to camp with an undisclosed injury. The reliever market now looks fairly settled,
Intro by Erik Halterman
|Rk
|AVG
|Med
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|Jeff
|Clay
|Todd
|Erik
|1
|1.8
|1.5
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|DH, P
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|2.0
|2
|Aaron Judge
|NYY
|OF
|3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2.3
|2
|Bobby Witt
|KC
|SS
|2
|2
|2
|3
|4
|5.0
|4.5
|Elly De La Cruz
|CIN
|SS
|4
|7
|5
|4
|5
|5.3
|5
|Gunnar Henderson
|BAL
|SS
|5
|4
|7
|5
|6
|5.8
|5.5
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE
|3B
|6
|5
|4
|8
|7
|7.8
|7.5
|Juan Soto
|NYM
|OF
|7
|8
|10
|6
|8
|7.8
|7.5
|Kyle Tucker
|CHC
|OF
|8
|10
|6
|7
|9
|10.0
|10
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|P
|11
|9
|8
|12
|10
|11.5
|10.5
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|P
|10
|6
|19
|11
|11
|11.5
|12
|Mookie Betts
|LAD
|SS, OF
|12
|12
|12
|10
|12
|13.3
|13.5
|Corbin Carroll
|ARI
|OF
|9
|13
|17
|14
|13
|14.3
|14.5
|Fernando Tatis
|SD
|OF
|19
|14
|15
|9
|14
|14.5
|14.5
|Julio Rodriguez
|SEA
|OF
|18
|16
|11
|13
|15
|15.8
|14.5
|Vladimir Guerrero
|TOR
|1B
|23
|11
|14
|15
|16
|14.5
|15
|Francisco Lindor
|NYM
|SS
|13
|19
|9
|17
|17
|16.3
|15.5
|Jackson Chourio
|MIL
|OF
|14
|17
|13
|21
|18
|16.8
|17
|Yordan Alvarez
|HOU
|OF
|15
|18
|18
|16
|19
|17.5
|17
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|P
|16
|15
|21
|18
|20
|22.0
|22
|Bryce Harper
|PHI
|1B
|25
|20
|24
|19
|21
|22.0
|23
|Trea Turner
|PHI
|SS
|21
|25
|16
|26
|22
|23.0
|23
|Freddie Freeman
|LAD
|1B
|22
|24
|26
|20
|23
|25.3
|23.5
|Jarren Duran
|BOS
|OF
|20
|34
|20
|27
|24
|24.5
|25.5
|Jackson Merrill
|SD
|OF
|17
|29
|30
|22
|25
|26.5
|25.5
|Austin Riley
|ATL
|3B
|28
|21
|34
|23
|26
|31.3
|26
|William Contreras
|MIL
|C
|24
|23
|50
|28
|27
|28.0
|28
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|P
|31
|32
|25
|24
|28
|30.5
|29.5
|Matt Olson
|ATL
|1B
|26
|27
|32
|37
|29
|28.8
|30.5
|Rafael Devers
|BOS
|3B
|32
|22
|31
|30
|30
|34.3
|32
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|P
|29
|31
|44
|33
|31
|35.3
|32.5
|Emmanuel Clase
|CLE
|P
|30
|28
|35
|48
|32
|35.8
|32.5
|Ketel Marte
|ARI
|2B
|52
|26
|36
|29
|33
|35.0
|34.5
|Corey Seager
|TEX
|SS
|36
|33
|27
|44
|34
|37.3
|37
|Garrett Crochet
|BOS
|P
|40
|30
|45
|34
|35
|43.8
|37
|Jazz Chisholm
|NYY
|3B, OF
|27
|76
|47
|25
|36
|40.3
|39
|Michael Harris
|ATL
|OF
|34
|39
|49
|39
|37
|39.5
|41
|Ronald Acuna
|ATL
|OF
|43
|40
|33
|42
|38
|40.0
|42.5
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|P
|42
|44
|43
|31
|39
|45.3
|42.5
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|P
|48
|37
|64
|32
|40
|38.8
|44
|Manny Machado
|SD
|3B
|45
|43
|22
|45
|41
|44.5
|44
|Pete Alonso
|NYM
|1B
|49
|54
|39
|36
|42
|47.5
|45
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|P
|39
|50
|40
|61
|43
|59.0
|46.5
|Josh Hader
|HOU
|P
|46
|45
|98
|47
|44
|48.3
|47.5
|Corbin Burnes
|ARI
|P
|41
|35
|63
|54
|45
|48.3
|47.5
|Wyatt Langford
|TEX
|OF
|57
|41
|54
|41
|46
|47.0
|48.5
|Blake Snell
|LAD
|P
|33
|51
|58
|46
|47
|48.5
|48.5
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|P
|59
|38
|62
|35
|48
|50.3
|49
|Devin Williams
|NYY
|P
|47
|46
|57
|51
|49
|46.0
|51
|Jose Altuve
|HOU
|2B
|50
|52
|23
|59
|50
|58.3
|51
|Ryan Helsley
|STL
|P
|37
|49
|94
|53
|51
|49.0
|52.5
|George Kirby
|SEA
|P
|53
|36
|52
|55
|52
|55.8
|54
|Teoscar Hernandez
|LAD
|OF
|55
|53
|41
|74
|53
|60.3
|55
|Raisel Iglesias
|ATL
|P
|35
|47
|96
|63
|54
|49.5
|55.5
|Marcell Ozuna
|ATL
|DH
|54
|59
|28
|57
|55
|54.8
|55.5
|Brent Rooker
|ATH
|DH
|51
|60
|29
|79
|56
|55.0
|55.5
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|P
|38
|58
|53
|71
|57
|54.0
|56.5
|Ozzie Albies
|ATL
|2B
|44
|55
|59
|58
|58
|60.8
|57.5
|Oneil Cruz
|PIT
|SS, OF
|73
|42
|90
|38
|59
|61.0
|59
|Kyle Schwarber
|PHI
|DH
|62
|88
|38
|56
|60
|68.5
|59
|Mason Miller
|ATH
|P
|66
|48
|108
|52
|61
|65.3
|63
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|P
|60
|56
|79
|66
|62
|65.8
|64
|Brenton Doyle
|COL
|OF
|78
|87
|48
|50
|63
|69.5
|65.5
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|P
|61
|63
|86
|68
|64
|68.5
|66.5
|Willy Adames
|SF
|SS
|72
|61
|61
|80
|65
|69.8
|66.5
|CJ Abrams
|WAS
|SS
|103
|77
|56
|43
|66
|63.8
|67
|James Wood
|WAS
|OF
|65
|69
|81
|40
|67
|77.3
|69
|Max Fried
|NYY
|P
|56
|82
|46
|125
|68
|78.0
|71.5
|Marcus Semien
|TEX
|2B
|63
|80
|42
|127
|69
|77.0
|73.5
|Adley Rutschman
|BAL
|C
|75
|72
|101
|60
|70
|78.5
|73.5
|Michael King
|SD
|P
|80
|57
|110
|67
|71
|77.5
|74
|Yainer Diaz
|HOU
|C
|64
|98
|66
|82
|72
|73.0
|75.5
|Bryan Reynolds
|PIT
|OF
|76
|86
|55
|75
|73
|81.3
|75.5
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|P
|83
|68
|109
|65
|74
|80.3
|77.5
|Edwin Diaz
|NYM
|P
|89
|66
|104
|62
|75
|89.0
|78
|Seiya Suzuki
|CHC
|OF
|131
|78
|69
|78
|76
|82.0
|78.5
|Logan Webb
|SF
|P
|68
|81
|76
|103
|77
|82.5
|79
|Anthony Santander
|TOR
|OF
|100
|75
|72
|83
|78
|81.5
|80
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|P
|85
|62
|75
|104
|79
|82.5
|81.5
|Josh Naylor
|ARI
|1B
|67
|96
|67
|100
|80
|82.5
|82
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|P
|58
|65
|99
|108
|81
|86.5
|83
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|P
|88
|74
|78
|106
|82
|86.3
|87
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|P
|69
|64
|107
|105
|83
|91.0
|87
|Will Smith (LAD)
|LAD
|C
|93
|71
|119
|81
|84
|88.5
|87.5
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|P
|95
|84
|85
|90
|85
|92.8
|89
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|P
|71
|122
|93
|85
|86
|81.3
|91
|Lawrence Butler
|ATH
|OF
|94
|90
|92
|49
|87
|90.8
|92
|Ian Happ
|CHC
|OF
|107
|111
|68
|77
|88
|94.8
|92
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|P
|110
|85
|97
|87
|89
|114.0
|93
|Jordan Westburg
|BAL
|2B, 3B
|86
|100
|206
|64
|90
|84.5
|94.5
|Christian Walker
|HOU
|1B
|81
|108
|37
|112
|91
|106.0
|95.5
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|P
|146
|102
|87
|89
|92
|96.0
|96
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|P
|70
|97
|95
|122
|93
|97.3
|96
|Cal Raleigh
|SEA
|C
|79
|93
|118
|99
|94
|105.0
|99.5
|Salvador Perez
|KC
|C, 1B
|74
|125
|148
|73
|95
|106.0
|100
|Robert Suarez
|SD
|P
|91
|133
|105
|95
|96
|100.5
|100.5
|Randy Arozarena
|SEA
|OF
|99
|110
|91
|102
|97
|109.5
|104.5
|Felix Bautista
|BAL
|P
|98
|73
|156
|111
|98
|113.0
|105.5
|Roki Sasaki
|LAD
|P
|97
|83
|158
|114
|99
|138.3
|105.5
|Royce Lewis
|MIN
|3B
|87
|91
|255
|120
|100
|111.3
|106
|Adolis Garcia
|TEX
|OF
|77
|135
|70
|163
|101
|104.8
|106.5
|Matt McLain
|CIN
|SS
|106
|107
|74
|132
|102
|114.0
|106.5
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|P
|82
|92
|161
|121
|103
|102.0
|107
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|P
|129
|99
|65
|115
|104
|109.8
|108
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|ATL
|P
|109
|101
|122
|107
|105
|122.5
|108.5
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|P
|84
|129
|189
|88
|106
|107.5
|109
|Riley Greene
|DET
|OF
|136
|103
|115
|76
|107
|111.0
|109
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|P
|148
|67
|159
|70
|108
|119.3
|109.5
|Tanner Scott
|LAD
|P
|125
|89
|169
|94
|109
|109.3
|111
|Alex Bregman
|BOS
|3B
|108
|114
|84
|131
|110
|106.0
|111.5
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|P
|104
|119
|77
|124
|111
|115.3
|111.5
|Willson Contreras
|STL
|C
|118
|105
|166
|72
|112
|117.5
|112.5
|Andres Munoz
|SEA
|P
|90
|132
|155
|93
|113
|105.0
|113.5
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|P
|123
|104
|124
|69
|114
|116.3
|114
|Jhoan Duran
|MIN
|P
|92
|145
|136
|92
|115
|109.5
|114.5
|Junior Caminero
|TB
|3B
|128
|70
|139
|101
|116
|118.0
|114.5
|Cody Bellinger
|NYY
|1B, OF
|101
|115
|114
|142
|117
|103.5
|115
|Christian Yelich
|MIL
|OF
|114
|116
|51
|133
|118
|125.3
|121.5
|Logan O'Hoppe
|LAA
|C
|105
|106
|153
|137
|119
|150.8
|121.5
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|P
|120
|123
|243
|117
|120
|123.5
|122
|Ryan Walker
|SF
|P
|121
|159
|123
|91
|121
|125.0
|122
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|P
|126
|118
|170
|86
|122
|126.3
|124
|Triston Casas
|BOS
|1B
|163
|94
|135
|113
|123
|133.3
|125.5
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|KC
|1B
|165
|117
|132
|119
|124
|139.3
|128.5
|Shea Langeliers
|ATH
|C
|113
|121
|187
|136
|125
|138.3
|130.5
|Spencer Steer
|CIN
|1B, OF
|189
|143
|103
|118
|126
|135.8
|131.5
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|P
|137
|174
|106
|126
|127
|140.5
|133
|Dansby Swanson
|CHC
|SS
|115
|214
|82
|151
|128
|134.5
|135.5
|Ezequiel Tovar
|COL
|SS
|162
|109
|100
|167
|129
|134.8
|135.5
|Xavier Edwards
|MIA
|SS
|96
|172
|133
|138
|130
|127.5
|136
|Luis Robert
|CHW
|OF
|159
|79
|138
|134
|131
|142.5
|136
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|P
|111
|112
|160
|187
|132
|137.0
|137
|Jake Burger
|TEX
|1B, 3B
|132
|127
|142
|147
|133
|138.3
|137
|Dylan Crews
|WAS
|OF
|153
|126
|129
|145
|134
|134.3
|138
|Luis Garcia (WAS)
|WAS
|2B
|138
|138
|152
|109
|135
|151.8
|139.5
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|P
|140
|139
|137
|191
|136
|156.0
|140.5
|Xander Bogaerts
|SD
|2B, SS
|232
|153
|111
|128
|137
|146.0
|141
|Mark Vientos
|NYM
|3B
|152
|95
|207
|130
|138
|149.0
|142
|Andres Gimenez
|TOR
|2B
|144
|181
|131
|140
|139
|149.0
|143.5
|J.T. Realmuto
|PHI
|C
|158
|124
|185
|129
|140
|141.5
|147
|Anthony Volpe
|NYY
|SS
|184
|140
|88
|154
|141
|151.8
|147.5
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|CHC
|OF
|133
|137
|179
|158
|142
|146.3
|148
|Bo Bichette
|TOR
|SS
|166
|120
|130
|169
|143
|149.0
|148
|Mike Trout
|LAA
|OF
|160
|136
|165
|135
|144
|152.8
|148
|Josh Lowe
|TB
|OF
|194
|131
|121
|165
|145
|150.3
|148.5
|Nick Castellanos
|PHI
|OF
|102
|195
|83
|221
|146
|143.3
|149
|Nico Hoerner
|CHC
|2B
|130
|168
|71
|204
|147
|150.8
|149.5
|Bryson Stott
|PHI
|2B
|155
|163
|144
|141
|148
|154.5
|150
|Brice Turang
|MIL
|2B
|161
|206
|112
|139
|149
|160.5
|150
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|P
|150
|150
|219
|123
|150
|172.0
|152
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|P
|154
|147
|237
|150
|151
|144.5
|152.5
|Alec Bohm
|PHI
|3B
|139
|166
|102
|171
|152
|154.3
|154.5
|Kerry Carpenter
|DET
|OF
|143
|165
|145
|164
|153
|141.3
|155
|Steven Kwan
|CLE
|OF
|156
|154
|80
|175
|154
|181.8
|156.5
|Jasson Dominguez
|NYY
|OF
|270
|149
|164
|144
|155
|154.3
|157
|Matt Chapman
|SF
|3B
|169
|134
|168
|146
|156
|178.0
|157.5
|Zach Eflin
|BAL
|P
|149
|158
|157
|248
|157
|158.3
|159
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|P
|199
|128
|190
|116
|158
|157.3
|159.5
|Eugenio Suarez
|ARI
|3B
|116
|173
|146
|194
|159
|162.3
|159.5
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|P
|142
|148
|171
|188
|160
|143.3
|160
|Jeremy Pena
|HOU
|SS
|168
|180
|73
|152
|161
|166.3
|161
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|P
|173
|141
|202
|149
|162
|164.3
|162
|Masyn Winn
|STL
|SS
|182
|171
|151
|153
|163
|162.5
|162.5
|Yusei Kikuchi
|LAA
|P
|179
|146
|241
|84
|164
|168.0
|163
|Alexis Diaz
|CIN
|P
|119
|113
|233
|207
|165
|171.0
|163
|Francisco Alvarez
|NYM
|C
|167
|142
|216
|159
|166
|161.3
|164.5
|Colton Cowser
|BAL
|OF
|117
|151
|178
|199
|167
|160.0
|165
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|P
|134
|157
|173
|176
|168
|165.0
|165.5
|Brandon Nimmo
|NYM
|OF
|127
|188
|143
|202
|169
|172.5
|166
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|P
|124
|155
|234
|177
|170
|169.0
|172
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|P
|141
|184
|191
|160
|171
|189.0
|172.5
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|BOS
|SS, OF
|249
|179
|162
|166
|172
|181.0
|174
|Shane Baz
|TB
|P
|122
|130
|218
|254
|173
|161.0
|176
|Luis Arraez
|SD
|1B, 2B
|157
|232
|60
|195
|174
|176.3
|176.5
|Paul Goldschmidt
|NYY
|1B
|183
|170
|128
|224
|175
|179.0
|177.5
|Nick Pivetta
|SD
|P
|176
|189
|172
|179
|176
|179.0
|178.5
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|P
|198
|183
|174
|161
|177
|178.5
|183.5
|Tyler Stephenson
|CIN
|C
|186
|152
|195
|181
|178
|182.8
|184
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|P
|145
|169
|199
|218
|179
|200.3
|184.5
|Isaac Paredes
|HOU
|3B
|172
|260
|176
|193
|180
|174.0
|185
|Zach Neto
|LAA
|SS
|174
|196
|120
|206
|181
|181.8
|186.5
|Parker Meadows
|DET
|OF
|197
|176
|197
|157
|182
|188.3
|186.5
|Tommy Edman
|LAD
|OF
|224
|198
|175
|156
|183
|217.0
|188
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|P
|147
|228
|345
|148
|184
|201.0
|188.5
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|P
|188
|160
|267
|189
|185
|194.3
|189
|Carlos Estevez
|KC
|P
|201
|177
|302
|97
|186
|213.5
|190
|Michael Toglia
|COL
|1B
|187
|193
|306
|168
|187
|186.5
|193
|Maikel Garcia
|KC
|2B, 3B
|271
|194
|89
|192
|188
|190.0
|194
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|P
|171
|192
|201
|196
|189
|197.3
|194.5
|Kenley Jansen
|LAA
|P
|227
|162
|304
|96
|190
|218.0
|194.5
|Trevor Megill
|MIL
|P
|216
|144
|339
|173
|191
|190.5
|195.5
|Jake McCarthy
|ARI
|OF
|180
|230
|141
|211
|192
|198.3
|196
|Taylor Ward
|LAA
|OF
|247
|191
|154
|201
|193
|197.5
|196.5
|Lane Thomas
|CLE
|OF
|209
|254
|184
|143
|194
|210.8
|196.5
|Wilyer Abreu
|BOS
|OF
|193
|258
|192
|200
|195
|192.3
|197
|David Bednar
|PIT
|P
|196
|203
|198
|172
|196
|194.8
|197
|Victor Robles
|SEA
|OF
|230
|208
|186
|155
|197
|205.3
|197.5
|Austin Wells
|NYY
|C
|181
|213
|245
|182
|198
|211.8
|200
|George Springer
|TOR
|OF
|151
|249
|150
|297
|199
|193.0
|200.5
|Gleyber Torres
|DET
|2B
|185
|216
|125
|246
|200
|200.3
|202
|Ryan Pressly
|CHC
|P
|243
|161
|299
|98
|201
|199.0
|202.5
|Heliot Ramos
|SF
|OF
|229
|178
|227
|162
|202
|207.5
|203
|Luis Gil
|NYY
|P
|175
|167
|257
|231
|203
|201.8
|204.5
|Luis Rengifo
|LAA
|2B, 3B
|211
|187
|204
|205
|204
|190.3
|205.5
|Jurickson Profar
|ATL
|OF
|210
|201
|127
|223
|205
|189.8
|206
|Cedric Mullins
|BAL
|OF
|135
|209
|203
|212
|206
|188.0
|208.5
|Nolan Arenado
|STL
|3B
|214
|222
|113
|203
|207
|201.3
|209
|Max Muncy
|LAD
|3B
|208
|220
|167
|210
|208
|194.8
|210.5
|Alec Burleson
|STL
|OF
|242
|182
|116
|239
|209
|224.8
|210.5
|Carlos Correa
|MIN
|SS
|308
|238
|183
|170
|210
|211.0
|211
|Pete Fairbanks
|TB
|P
|202
|156
|220
|266
|211
|211.8
|212
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|P
|200
|245
|224
|178
|212
|215.5
|214.5
|Keibert Ruiz
|WAS
|C
|217
|212
|205
|228
|213
|198.5
|215
|Yandy Diaz
|TB
|1B
|207
|223
|126
|238
|214
|196.0
|216
|Jeff Hoffman
|TOR
|P
|222
|210
|242
|110
|215
|214.3
|217
|Ryan Jeffers
|MIN
|C
|226
|243
|208
|180
|216
|215.0
|217
|Gabriel Moreno
|ARI
|C
|195
|207
|231
|227
|217
|207.8
|217.5
|Lourdes Gurriel
|ARI
|OF
|206
|229
|140
|256
|218
|219.3
|218.5
|Garrett Mitchell
|MIL
|OF
|225
|257
|212
|183
|219
|256.8
|219
|Walker Buehler
|BOS
|P
|233
|205
|399
|190
|220
|221.5
|220
|Matt Shaw
|CHC
|3B
|237
|215
|209
|225
|221
|244.8
|220
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|P
|335
|204
|223
|217
|222
|224.8
|223
|Jorge Soler
|LAA
|OF
|255
|217
|229
|198
|223
|218.3
|226
|Nathaniel Lowe
|WAS
|1B
|212
|240
|149
|272
|224
|225.8
|226
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|P
|234
|218
|235
|216
|225
|231.5
|226.5
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|CIN
|1B
|213
|202
|271
|240
|226
|219.0
|227
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|P
|235
|219
|236
|186
|227
|225.8
|227
|Bowden Francis
|TOR
|P
|259
|190
|225
|229
|228
|234.3
|228
|Connor Wong
|BOS
|C
|221
|235
|194
|287
|229
|229.3
|229.5
|Justin Martinez
|ARI
|P
|220
|250
|239
|208
|230
|233.0
|229.5
|Sean Murphy
|ATL
|C
|228
|231
|247
|226
|231
|253.5
|232
|Jesus Sanchez
|MIA
|OF
|365
|253
|211
|185
|232
|224.5
|234
|Tyler O'Neill
|BAL
|OF
|266
|164
|248
|220
|233
|243.0
|234.5
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|P
|223
|246
|222
|281
|234
|221.3
|235
|Colt Keith
|DET
|2B
|164
|225
|251
|245
|235
|247.0
|236.5
|Zack Gelof
|ATH
|2B
|291
|224
|232
|241
|236
|252.5
|236.5
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|P
|240
|199
|338
|233
|237
|218.3
|238.5
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|P
|112
|211
|266
|284
|238
|247.8
|240
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|P
|219
|185
|326
|261
|239
|253.5
|240
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|P
|337
|197
|265
|215
|240
|244.3
|241.5
|Tyler Fitzgerald
|SF
|SS
|264
|239
|230
|244
|241
|243.3
|243
|Jesus Luzardo
|PHI
|P
|205
|252
|282
|234
|242
|245.8
|243
|Erick Fedde
|STL
|P
|215
|265
|221
|282
|243
|238.0
|243.5
|Ivan Herrera
|STL
|C
|277
|291
|210
|174
|244
|232.5
|245
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|P
|177
|263
|240
|250
|245
|239.3
|250.5
|Jose Caballero
|TB
|2B, 3B, SS
|246
|255
|181
|275
|246
|250.0
|250.5
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|P
|191
|275
|226
|308
|247
|235.0
|251
|Connor Norby
|MIA
|3B
|276
|226
|147
|291
|248
|237.3
|252
|Brendan Donovan
|STL
|2B, OF
|328
|247
|117
|257
|249
|249.8
|252.5
|Reese Olson
|DET
|P
|297
|261
|244
|197
|250
|244.0
|254
|Ryan McMahon
|COL
|3B
|252
|259
|256
|209
|251
|251.3
|254
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|P
|239
|269
|217
|280
|252
|267.3
|255.5
|Byron Buxton
|MIN
|OF
|310
|248
|252
|259
|253
|243.8
|256
|Michael Busch
|CHC
|1B
|281
|241
|182
|271
|254
|240.5
|258.5
|Christopher Morel
|TB
|2B, 3B
|311
|274
|134
|243
|255
|265.0
|258.5
|Rhys Hoskins
|MIL
|1B
|231
|264
|253
|312
|256
|298.5
|259
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|P
|269
|244
|432
|249
|257
|258.8
|260
|Brady Singer
|CIN
|P
|256
|301
|264
|214
|258
|244.8
|260.5
|Josh Jung
|TEX
|3B
|258
|175
|283
|263
|259
|254.5
|262.5
|Jonathan India
|KC
|2B
|248
|330
|163
|277
|260
|275.8
|262.5
|Kumar Rocker
|TEX
|P
|323
|262
|263
|255
|261
|250.8
|264
|Matt Wallner
|MIN
|OF
|170
|270
|305
|258
|262
|255.0
|265.5
|Nestor Cortes
|MIL
|P
|204
|285
|278
|253
|263
|271.0
|266
|Nolan Jones
|COL
|OF
|203
|236
|349
|296
|264
|271.0
|267.5
|Jeffrey Springs
|ATH
|P
|302
|233
|319
|230
|265
|254.5
|269
|Ryan Mountcastle
|BAL
|1B
|273
|284
|196
|265
|266
|270.8
|269
|Evan Carter
|TEX
|OF
|260
|268
|285
|270
|267
|292.0
|269.5
|A.J. Puk
|ARI
|P
|218
|278
|261
|411
|268
|255.3
|271.5
|Nick Martinez
|CIN
|P
|190
|288
|281
|262
|269
|260.8
|273.5
|Andrew Vaughn
|CHW
|1B
|274
|282
|214
|273
|270
|269.5
|276
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|P
|257
|227
|295
|299
|271
|270.8
|276
|Jackson Holliday
|BAL
|2B
|278
|200
|331
|274
|272
|287.5
|277
|Jung Hoo Lee
|SF
|OF
|374
|267
|287
|222
|273
|273.3
|277.5
|Luis Severino
|ATH
|P
|287
|251
|277
|278
|274
|284.3
|277.5
|Alejandro Kirk
|TOR
|C
|251
|331
|270
|285
|275
|278.3
|282
|Tobias Myers
|MIL
|P
|267
|297
|298
|251
|276
|280.3
|282
|Joey Bart
|PIT
|C
|241
|276
|316
|288
|277
|471.5
|282.5
|Roman Anthony
|BOS
|OF
|284
|281
|1052
|269
|278
|285.0
|284.5
|Lars Nootbaar
|STL
|OF
|315
|256
|309
|260
|279
|291.0
|284.5
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|P
|263
|332
|301
|268
|280
|280.0
|285.5
|Gavin Lux
|CIN
|2B
|285
|286
|307
|242
|281
|291.8
|285.5
|Trevor Story
|BOS
|SS
|299
|234
|272
|362
|282
|293.8
|286
|Ha-Seong Kim
|TB
|SS
|250
|308
|353
|264
|283
|282.3
|288.5
|Jake Cronenworth
|SD
|1B, 2B
|279
|337
|215
|298
|284
|292.8
|288.5
|Joey Ortiz
|MIL
|3B
|244
|287
|350
|290
|285
|296.0
|288.5
|Jordan Walker
|STL
|OF
|282
|279
|328
|295
|286
|301.3
|290.5
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|P
|245
|302
|279
|379
|287
|301.5
|292.5
|JJ Bleday
|ATH
|OF
|400
|221
|292
|293
|288
|321.8
|293
|Jordan Romano
|PHI
|P
|268
|318
|482
|219
|289
|293.8
|293.5
|Brandon Marsh
|PHI
|OF
|253
|299
|288
|335
|290
|297.5
|293.5
|Jonah Heim
|TEX
|C
|238
|319
|268
|365
|291
|294.5
|295
|Brandon Lowe
|TB
|2B
|272
|316
|314
|276
|292
|305.3
|298
|TJ Friedl
|CIN
|OF
|288
|271
|308
|354
|293
|314.5
|298.5
|J.D. Martinez
|FA
|DH
|369
|304
|293
|292
|294
|316.5
|298.5
|Josh Bell
|WAS
|1B
|275
|311
|286
|394
|295
|286.5
|302.5
|Joc Pederson
|TEX
|DH
|316
|348
|193
|289
|296
|302.5
|304
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|PIT
|3B
|301
|307
|289
|313
|297
|331.8
|306.5
|DJ Herz
|WAS
|P
|482
|290
|323
|232
|298
|318.5
|307
|Jackson Jobe
|DET
|P
|372
|242
|424
|236
|299
|314.0
|307.5
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|P
|265
|295
|376
|320
|300
|317.5
|309.5
|Nolan Schanuel
|LAA
|1B
|378
|283
|273
|336