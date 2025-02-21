Fantasy Baseball
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Top-300 as Spring Games Begin

Written by 
Erik Halterman 
Published on February 21, 2025

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.

Spring training got underway Thursday with the Cubs' victory over the Dodgers. From here on out, the number of players whose rank changes significantly between updates should increase as teams reveal their plans for the upcoming season and then modify those plans to account for injuries picked up in spring games. For this week's update, change starts early, with Elly De La Cruz and Fernando Tatis moving up a couple spots within the first round and Jose Ramirez and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. dipping slightly as a result.

If you're new to the Roundtable Rankings or need a quick refresher, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.

Most of the biggest movers compared to our previous roundtable are relievers. Kenley Jansen moved from 287 to 189 after signing with the Angels, with Ben Joyce dropping out of the rankings as a result. Tanner Scott jumped from 130 to 108 after the Dodgers indicated he'd get most of the saves, while Trevor Megill dropped from 175 to 190 after reporting to camp with an undisclosed injury. The reliever market now looks fairly settled,

Intro by Erik Halterman

RkAVGMedPlayerTeamPosJeffClayToddErik
11.81.5Shohei OhtaniLADDH, P1132
22.02Aaron JudgeNYYOF3311
32.32Bobby WittKCSS2223
45.04.5Elly De La CruzCINSS4754
55.35Gunnar HendersonBALSS5475
65.85.5Jose RamirezCLE3B6548
77.87.5Juan SotoNYMOF78106
87.87.5Kyle TuckerCHCOF81067
910.010Tarik SkubalDETP119812
1011.510.5Paul SkenesPITP1061911
1111.512Mookie BettsLADSS, OF12121210
1213.313.5Corbin CarrollARIOF9131714
1314.314.5Fernando TatisSDOF1914159
1414.514.5Julio RodriguezSEAOF18161113
1515.814.5Vladimir GuerreroTOR1B23111415
1614.515Francisco LindorNYMSS1319917
1716.315.5Jackson ChourioMILOF14171321
1816.817Yordan AlvarezHOUOF15181816
1917.517Zack WheelerPHIP16152118
2022.022Bryce HarperPHI1B25202419
2122.023Trea TurnerPHISS21251626
2223.023Freddie FreemanLAD1B22242620
2325.323.5Jarren DuranBOSOF20342027
2424.525.5Jackson MerrillSDOF17293022
2526.525.5Austin RileyATL3B28213423
2631.326William ContrerasMILC24235028
2728.028Logan GilbertSEAP31322524
2830.529.5Matt OlsonATL1B26273237
2928.830.5Rafael DeversBOS3B32223130
3034.332Chris SaleATLP29314433
3135.332.5Emmanuel ClaseCLEP30283548
3235.832.5Ketel MarteARI2B52263629
3335.034.5Corey SeagerTEXSS36332744
3437.337Garrett CrochetBOSP40304534
3543.837Jazz ChisholmNYY3B, OF27764725
3640.339Michael HarrisATLOF34394939
3739.541Ronald AcunaATLOF43403342
3840.042.5Dylan CeaseSDP42444331
3945.342.5Cole RagansKCP48376432
4038.844Manny MachadoSD3B45432245
4144.544Pete AlonsoNYM1B49543936
4247.545Framber ValdezHOUP39504061
4359.046.5Josh HaderHOUP46459847
4448.347.5Corbin BurnesARIP41356354
4548.347.5Wyatt LangfordTEXOF57415441
4647.048.5Blake SnellLADP33515846
4748.548.5Jacob deGromTEXP59386235
4850.349Devin WilliamsNYYP47465751
4946.051Jose AltuveHOU2B50522359
5058.351Ryan HelsleySTLP37499453
5149.052.5George KirbySEAP53365255
5255.854Teoscar HernandezLADOF55534174
5360.355Raisel IglesiasATLP35479663
5449.555.5Marcell OzunaATLDH54592857
5554.855.5Brent RookerATHDH51602979
5655.055.5Yoshinobu YamamotoLADP38585371
5754.056.5Ozzie AlbiesATL2B44555958
5860.857.5Oneil CruzPITSS, OF73429038
5961.059Kyle SchwarberPHIDH62883856
6068.559Mason MillerATHP664810852
6165.363Gerrit ColeNYYP60567966
6265.864Brenton DoyleCOLOF78874850
6369.565.5Pablo LopezMINP61638668
6468.566.5Willy AdamesSFSS72616180
6569.866.5CJ AbramsWASSS103775643
6663.867James WoodWASOF65698140
6777.369Max FriedNYYP568246125
6878.071.5Marcus SemienTEX2B638042127
6977.073.5Adley RutschmanBALC757210160
7078.573.5Michael KingSDP805711067
7177.574Yainer DiazHOUC64986682
7273.075.5Bryan ReynoldsPITOF76865575
7381.375.5Hunter GreeneCINP836810965
7480.377.5Edwin DiazNYMP896610462
7589.078Seiya SuzukiCHCOF131786978
7682.078.5Logan WebbSFP688176103
7782.579Anthony SantanderTOROF100757283
7881.580Bryce MillerSEAP856275104
7982.581.5Josh NaylorARI1B679667100
8082.582Luis CastilloSEAP586599108
8186.583Shota ImanagaCHCP887478106
8286.387Aaron NolaPHIP6964107105
8391.087Will Smith (LAD)LADC937111981
8488.587.5Bailey OberMINP95848590
8592.889Sonny GraySTLP711229385
8681.391Lawrence ButlerATHOF94909249
8790.892Ian HappCHCOF1071116877
8894.892Tanner BibeeCLEP110859787
89114.093Jordan WestburgBAL2B, 3B8610020664
9084.594.5Christian WalkerHOU1B8110837112
91106.095.5Joe RyanMINP1461028789
9296.096Zac GallenARIP709795122
9397.396Cal RaleighSEAC799311899
94105.099.5Salvador PerezKCC, 1B7412514873
95106.0100Robert SuarezSDP9113310595
96100.5100.5Randy ArozarenaSEAOF9911091102
97109.5104.5Felix BautistaBALP9873156111
98113.0105.5Roki SasakiLADP9783158114
99138.3105.5Royce LewisMIN3B8791255120
100111.3106Adolis GarciaTEXOF7713570163
101104.8106.5Matt McLainCINSS10610774132
102114.0106.5Hunter BrownHOUP8292161121
103102.0107Tyler GlasnowLADP1299965115
104109.8108Spencer SchwellenbachATLP109101122107
105122.5108.5Reynaldo LopezATLP8412918988
106107.5109Riley GreeneDETOF13610311576
107111.0109Freddy PeraltaMILP1486715970
108119.3109.5Tanner ScottLADP1258916994
109109.3111Alex BregmanBOS3B10811484131
110106.0111.5Justin SteeleCHCP10411977124
111115.3111.5Willson ContrerasSTLC11810516672
112117.5112.5Andres MunozSEAP9013215593
113105.0113.5Jack FlahertyDETP12310412469
114116.3114Jhoan DuranMINP9214513692
115109.5114.5Junior CamineroTB3B12870139101
116118.0114.5Cody BellingerNYY1B, OF101115114142
117103.5115Christian YelichMILOF11411651133
118125.3121.5Logan O'HoppeLAAC105106153137
119150.8121.5Shane McClanahanTBP120123243117
120123.5122Ryan WalkerSFP12115912391
121125.0122Grayson RodriguezBALP12611817086
122126.3124Triston CasasBOS1B16394135113
123133.3125.5Vinnie PasquantinoKC1B165117132119
124139.3128.5Shea LangeliersATHC113121187136
125138.3130.5Spencer SteerCIN1B, OF189143103118
126135.8131.5Cristopher SanchezPHIP137174106126
127140.5133Dansby SwansonCHCSS11521482151
128134.5135.5Ezequiel TovarCOLSS162109100167
129134.8135.5Xavier EdwardsMIASS96172133138
130127.5136Luis RobertCHWOF15979138134
131142.5136Bryan WooSEAP111112160187
132137.0137Jake BurgerTEX1B, 3B132127142147
133138.3137Dylan CrewsWASOF153126129145
134134.3138Luis Garcia (WAS)WAS2B138138152109
135151.8139.5Kodai SengaNYMP140139137191
136156.0140.5Xander BogaertsSD2B, SS232153111128
137146.0141Mark VientosNYM3B15295207130
138149.0142Andres GimenezTOR2B144181131140
139149.0143.5J.T. RealmutoPHIC158124185129
140141.5147Anthony VolpeNYYSS18414088154
141151.8147.5Pete Crow-ArmstrongCHCOF133137179158
142146.3148Bo BichetteTORSS166120130169
143149.0148Mike TroutLAAOF160136165135
144152.8148Josh LoweTBOF194131121165
145150.3148.5Nick CastellanosPHIOF10219583221
146143.3149Nico HoernerCHC2B13016871204
147150.8149.5Bryson StottPHI2B155163144141
148154.5150Brice TurangMIL2B161206112139
149160.5150Ryan PepiotTBP150150219123
150172.0152Spencer StriderATLP154147237150
151144.5152.5Alec BohmPHI3B139166102171
152154.3154.5Kerry CarpenterDETOF143165145164
153141.3155Steven KwanCLEOF15615480175
154181.8156.5Jasson DominguezNYYOF270149164144
155154.3157Matt ChapmanSF3B169134168146
156178.0157.5Zach EflinBALP149158157248
157158.3159Jared JonesPITP199128190116
158157.3159.5Eugenio SuarezARI3B116173146194
159162.3159.5Kevin GausmanTORP142148171188
160143.3160Jeremy PenaHOUSS16818073152
161166.3161Carlos RodonNYYP173141202149
162164.3162Masyn WinnSTLSS182171151153
163162.5162.5Yusei KikuchiLAAP17914624184
164168.0163Alexis DiazCINP119113233207
165171.0163Francisco AlvarezNYMC167142216159
166161.3164.5Colton CowserBALOF117151178199
167160.0165Seth LugoKCP134157173176
168165.0165.5Brandon NimmoNYMOF127188143202
169172.5166Sean ManaeaNYMP124155234177
170169.0172Tanner HouckBOSP141184191160
171189.0172.5Ceddanne RafaelaBOSSS, OF249179162166
172181.0174Shane BazTBP122130218254
173161.0176Luis ArraezSD1B, 2B15723260195
174176.3176.5Paul GoldschmidtNYY1B183170128224
175179.0177.5Nick PivettaSDP176189172179
176179.0178.5Brandon PfaadtARIP198183174161
177178.5183.5Tyler StephensonCINC186152195181
178182.8184Taj BradleyTBP145169199218
179200.3184.5Isaac ParedesHOU3B172260176193
180174.0185Zach NetoLAASS174196120206
181181.8186.5Parker MeadowsDETOF197176197157
182188.3186.5Tommy EdmanLADOF224198175156
183217.0188Robbie RaySFP147228345148
184201.0188.5Sandy AlcantaraMIAP188160267189
185194.3189Carlos EstevezKCP20117730297
186213.5190Michael TogliaCOL1B187193306168
187186.5193Maikel GarciaKC2B, 3B27119489192
188190.0194Nathan EovaldiTEXP171192201196
189197.3194.5Kenley JansenLAAP22716230496
190218.0194.5Trevor MegillMILP216144339173
191190.5195.5Jake McCarthyARIOF180230141211
192198.3196Taylor WardLAAOF247191154201
193197.5196.5Lane ThomasCLEOF209254184143
194210.8196.5Wilyer AbreuBOSOF193258192200
195192.3197David BednarPITP196203198172
196194.8197Victor RoblesSEAOF230208186155
197205.3197.5Austin WellsNYYC181213245182
198211.8200George SpringerTOROF151249150297
199193.0200.5Gleyber TorresDET2B185216125246
200200.3202Ryan PresslyCHCP24316129998
201199.0202.5Heliot RamosSFOF229178227162
202207.5203Luis GilNYYP175167257231
203201.8204.5Luis RengifoLAA2B, 3B211187204205
204190.3205.5Jurickson ProfarATLOF210201127223
205189.8206Cedric MullinsBALOF135209203212
206188.0208.5Nolan ArenadoSTL3B214222113203
207201.3209Max MuncyLAD3B208220167210
208194.8210.5Alec BurlesonSTLOF242182116239
209224.8210.5Carlos CorreaMINSS308238183170
210211.0211Pete FairbanksTBP202156220266
211211.8212Ranger SuarezPHIP200245224178
212215.5214.5Keibert RuizWASC217212205228
213198.5215Yandy DiazTB1B207223126238
214196.0216Jeff HoffmanTORP222210242110
215214.3217Ryan JeffersMINC226243208180
216215.0217Gabriel MorenoARIC195207231227
217207.8217.5Lourdes GurrielARIOF206229140256
218219.3218.5Garrett MitchellMILOF225257212183
219256.8219Walker BuehlerBOSP233205399190
220221.5220Matt ShawCHC3B237215209225
221244.8220Clarke SchmidtNYYP335204223217
222224.8223Jorge SolerLAAOF255217229198
223218.3226Nathaniel LoweWAS1B212240149272
224225.8226Ronel BlancoHOUP234218235216
225231.5226.5Christian Encarnacion-StrandCIN1B213202271240
226219.0227Nick LodoloCINP235219236186
227225.8227Bowden FrancisTORP259190225229
228234.3228Connor WongBOSC221235194287
229229.3229.5Justin MartinezARIP220250239208
230233.0229.5Sean MurphyATLC228231247226
231253.5232Jesus SanchezMIAOF365253211185
232224.5234Tyler O'NeillBALOF266164248220
233243.0234.5Michael WachaKCP223246222281
234221.3235Colt KeithDET2B164225251245
235247.0236.5Zack GelofATH2B291224232241
236252.5236.5Spencer ArrighettiHOUP240199338233
237218.3238.5Jose BerriosTORP112211266284
238247.8240Yu DarvishSDP219185326261
239253.5240MacKenzie GoreWASP337197265215
240244.3241.5Tyler FitzgeraldSFSS264239230244
241243.3243Jesus LuzardoPHIP205252282234
242245.8243Erick FeddeSTLP215265221282
243238.0243.5Ivan HerreraSTLC277291210174
244232.5245Mitch KellerPITP177263240250
245239.3250.5Jose CaballeroTB2B, 3B, SS246255181275
246250.0250.5Merrill KellyARIP191275226308
247235.0251Connor NorbyMIA3B276226147291
248237.3252Brendan DonovanSTL2B, OF328247117257
249249.8252.5Reese OlsonDETP297261244197
250244.0254Ryan McMahonCOL3B252259256209
251251.3254Brandon WoodruffMILP239269217280
252267.3255.5Byron BuxtonMINOF310248252259
253243.8256Michael BuschCHC1B281241182271
254240.5258.5Christopher MorelTB2B, 3B311274134243
255265.0258.5Rhys HoskinsMIL1B231264253312
256298.5259Kutter CrawfordBOSP269244432249
257258.8260Brady SingerCINP256301264214
258244.8260.5Josh JungTEX3B258175283263
259254.5262.5Jonathan IndiaKC2B248330163277
260275.8262.5Kumar RockerTEXP323262263255
261250.8264Matt WallnerMINOF170270305258
262255.0265.5Nestor CortesMILP204285278253
263271.0266Nolan JonesCOLOF203236349296
264271.0267.5Jeffrey SpringsATHP302233319230
265254.5269Ryan MountcastleBAL1B273284196265
266270.8269Evan CarterTEXOF260268285270
267292.0269.5A.J. PukARIP218278261411
268255.3271.5Nick MartinezCINP190288281262
269260.8273.5Andrew VaughnCHW1B274282214273
270269.5276Gavin WilliamsCLEP257227295299
271270.8276Jackson HollidayBAL2B278200331274
272287.5277Jung Hoo LeeSFOF374267287222
273273.3277.5Luis SeverinoATHP287251277278
274284.3277.5Alejandro KirkTORC251331270285
275278.3282Tobias MyersMILP267297298251
276280.3282Joey BartPITC241276316288
277471.5282.5Roman AnthonyBOSOF2842811052269
278285.0284.5Lars NootbaarSTLOF315256309260
279291.0284.5Drew RasmussenTBP263332301268
280280.0285.5Gavin LuxCIN2B285286307242
281291.8285.5Trevor StoryBOSSS299234272362
282293.8286Ha-Seong KimTBSS250308353264
283282.3288.5Jake CronenworthSD1B, 2B279337215298
284292.8288.5Joey OrtizMIL3B244287350290
285296.0288.5Jordan WalkerSTLOF282279328295
286301.3290.5Chris BassittTORP245302279379
287301.5292.5JJ BledayATHOF400221292293
288321.8293Jordan RomanoPHIP268318482219
289293.8293.5Brandon MarshPHIOF253299288335
290297.5293.5Jonah HeimTEXC238319268365
291294.5295Brandon LoweTB2B272316314276
292305.3298TJ FriedlCINOF288271308354
293314.5298.5J.D. MartinezFADH369304293292
294316.5298.5Josh BellWAS1B275311286394
295286.5302.5Joc PedersonTEXDH316348193289
296302.5304Ke'Bryan HayesPIT3B301307289313
297331.8306.5DJ HerzWASP482290323232
298318.5307Jackson JobeDETP372242424236
299314.0307.5Brayan BelloBOSP265295376320
300317.5309.5Nolan SchanuelLAA1B378283273336

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman is the Features Editor for RotoWire. He is one of the hosts of the RotoWire Fantasy Baseball Podcast as well as RotoWire Fantasy Baseball on MLB Network Radio and RotoWire Fantasy Sports Today on Fantasy Sports Radio, both on SiriusXM.
