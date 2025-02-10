This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.
The Eagles' blowout win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night means it's officially the start of baseball season, not that those of us who have been drafting since last fall would necessarily see it that way. Pitchers and catchers report Wednesday or Thursday for most teams, with hitters set to arrive next Monday or Tuesday. As promised, the RotoWire Roundtable crew will be providing updates every 10 days until Opening Day, with movement expected to pick up once spring training begins.
If you're new to the Roundtable Rankings or need a quick refresher, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.
While there weren't many major transactions in the last 10 days, there's nevertheless been some movement in these rankings. Tyler Glasnow moved up from 113 to 101 following a positive update on his health, while Roki Sasaki tagged along with him for reasons that don't appear to be linked to any particular piece of news, going from 114 to 102. Meanwhile, Jack Flaherty's return to Detroit only bumped him up three spots (from 115 to 112),
The Eagles' blowout win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night means it's officially the start of baseball season, not that those of us who have been drafting since last fall would necessarily see it that way. Pitchers and catchers report Wednesday or Thursday for most teams, with hitters set to arrive next Monday or Tuesday. As promised, the RotoWire Roundtable crew will be providing updates every 10 days until Opening Day, with movement expected to pick up once spring training begins.
If you're new to the Roundtable Rankings or need a quick refresher, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.
While there weren't many major transactions in the last 10 days, there's nevertheless been some movement in these rankings. Tyler Glasnow moved up from 113 to 101 following a positive update on his health, while Roki Sasaki tagged along with him for reasons that don't appear to be linked to any particular piece of news, going from 114 to 102. Meanwhile, Jack Flaherty's return to Detroit only bumped him up three spots (from 115 to 112), while Pete Alonso slipped one spot (from 40 to 41) after re-signing with the Mets. Some of the biggest risers were in the bullpen, with Tanner Scott (155 to 130) and Ben Joyce (270 to 226) leaping up the board after indications from their teams that they would close. Expect plenty more movement in the upcoming weeks as teams reveal their plans for the upcoming season.
Intro by Erik Halterman
|Rk
|AVG
|Med
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|Jeff
|Clay
|Todd
|Erik
|1
|1.8
|1.5
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|DH, P
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|2.0
|2
|Aaron Judge
|NYY
|OF
|3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2.3
|2
|Bobby Witt
|KC
|SS
|2
|2
|2
|3
|4
|5.3
|4.5
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE
|3B
|4
|5
|4
|8
|5
|5.5
|5.5
|Gunnar Henderson
|BAL
|SS
|6
|4
|7
|5
|6
|5.8
|6
|Elly De La Cruz
|CIN
|SS
|7
|7
|5
|4
|7
|7.3
|7
|Juan Soto
|NYM
|OF
|5
|8
|10
|6
|8
|7.8
|7.5
|Kyle Tucker
|CHC
|OF
|8
|10
|6
|7
|9
|10.0
|10
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|P
|11
|9
|8
|12
|10
|10.8
|10.5
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|P
|10
|6
|16
|11
|11
|11.5
|12
|Mookie Betts
|LAD
|SS, OF
|12
|12
|12
|10
|12
|13.5
|13.5
|Corbin Carroll
|ARI
|OF
|9
|13
|18
|14
|13
|15.5
|14
|Vladimir Guerrero
|TOR
|1B
|23
|11
|13
|15
|14
|14.5
|14.5
|Julio Rodriguez
|SEA
|OF
|18
|16
|11
|13
|15
|14.5
|14.5
|Fernando Tatis
|SD
|OF
|20
|14
|15
|9
|16
|14.0
|15
|Francisco Lindor
|NYM
|SS
|13
|17
|9
|17
|17
|17.0
|16.5
|Jackson Chourio
|MIL
|OF
|14
|19
|14
|21
|18
|17.0
|17
|Yordan Alvarez
|HOU
|OF
|15
|18
|19
|16
|19
|17.3
|17
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|P
|16
|15
|20
|18
|20
|22.3
|22.5
|Bryce Harper
|PHI
|1B
|25
|20
|25
|19
|21
|23.0
|23
|Freddie Freeman
|LAD
|1B
|22
|24
|26
|20
|22
|23.3
|23
|Trea Turner
|PHI
|SS
|21
|25
|17
|30
|23
|25.0
|24
|Jarren Duran
|BOS
|OF
|19
|33
|21
|27
|24
|24.5
|25.5
|Jackson Merrill
|SD
|OF
|17
|29
|30
|22
|25
|30.5
|26
|William Contreras
|MIL
|C
|24
|23
|47
|28
|26
|27.0
|26.5
|Austin Riley
|ATL
|3B
|29
|21
|34
|24
|27
|27.3
|27
|Rafael Devers
|BOS
|3B
|33
|22
|31
|23
|28
|28.8
|28
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|P
|35
|31
|24
|25
|29
|30.8
|30
|Matt Olson
|ATL
|1B
|26
|27
|33
|37
|30
|33.8
|31.5
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|P
|30
|30
|42
|33
|31
|33.8
|32
|Corey Seager
|TEX
|SS
|32
|32
|27
|44
|32
|35.5
|32.5
|Ketel Marte
|ARI
|2B
|51
|26
|36
|29
|33
|35.5
|33
|Emmanuel Clase
|CLE
|P
|31
|28
|35
|48
|34
|34.5
|35.5
|Ronald Acuna
|ATL
|OF
|27
|39
|32
|40
|35
|42.5
|37.5
|Garrett Crochet
|BOS
|P
|61
|34
|41
|34
|36
|44.5
|38
|Jazz Chisholm
|NYY
|3B, OF
|28
|76
|48
|26
|37
|41.0
|39.5
|Michael Harris
|ATL
|OF
|36
|40
|49
|39
|38
|39.5
|41
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|P
|42
|45
|40
|31
|39
|38.5
|43.5
|Manny Machado
|SD
|3B
|44
|43
|22
|45
|40
|47.5
|45
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|P
|40
|50
|39
|61
|41
|45.3
|45.5
|Pete Alonso
|NYM
|1B
|48
|54
|43
|36
|42
|47.0
|45.5
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|P
|47
|44
|65
|32
|43
|59.3
|46.5
|Josh Hader
|HOU
|P
|45
|46
|99
|47
|44
|48.3
|47.5
|Corbin Burnes
|ARI
|P
|41
|35
|63
|54
|45
|48.8
|48
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|P
|58
|38
|64
|35
|46
|47.3
|48.5
|Blake Snell
|LAD
|P
|34
|51
|58
|46
|47
|47.8
|49
|Wyatt Langford
|TEX
|OF
|56
|37
|56
|42
|48
|49.5
|49
|Devin Williams
|NYY
|P
|46
|47
|54
|51
|49
|45.8
|50.5
|Jose Altuve
|HOU
|2B
|49
|52
|23
|59
|50
|58.8
|51
|Ryan Helsley
|STL
|P
|38
|49
|95
|53
|51
|48.8
|52
|George Kirby
|SEA
|P
|52
|36
|52
|55
|52
|56.3
|53.5
|Teoscar Hernandez
|LAD
|OF
|54
|53
|44
|74
|53
|49.3
|55
|Marcell Ozuna
|ATL
|DH
|53
|59
|28
|57
|54
|54.5
|55
|Brent Rooker
|ATH
|DH
|50
|60
|29
|79
|55
|55.3
|55.5
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|P
|39
|58
|53
|71
|56
|61.5
|55.5
|Raisel Iglesias
|ATL
|P
|37
|48
|98
|63
|57
|54.0
|56.5
|Ozzie Albies
|ATL
|2B
|43
|55
|60
|58
|58
|60.5
|59
|Kyle Schwarber
|PHI
|DH
|62
|86
|38
|56
|59
|67.5
|61.5
|CJ Abrams
|WAS
|SS
|104
|66
|57
|43
|60
|65.3
|62.5
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|P
|59
|56
|80
|66
|61
|65.5
|63.5
|Brenton Doyle
|COL
|OF
|77
|85
|50
|50
|62
|70.0
|65
|Oneil Cruz
|PIT
|SS, OF
|112
|41
|89
|38
|63
|69.0
|65.5
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|P
|60
|63
|85
|68
|64
|64.0
|66.5
|James Wood
|WAS
|OF
|65
|68
|82
|41
|65
|68.8
|67
|Willy Adames
|SF
|SS
|72
|61
|62
|80
|66
|71.0
|67
|Mason Miller
|ATH
|P
|82
|42
|108
|52
|67
|78.0
|71
|Max Fried
|NYY
|P
|55
|87
|46
|124
|68
|78.3
|71
|Marcus Semien
|TEX
|2B
|63
|79
|45
|126
|69
|75.3
|73
|Yainer Diaz
|HOU
|C
|64
|96
|59
|82
|70
|78.0
|73
|Michael King
|SD
|P
|79
|57
|109
|67
|71
|76.8
|73.5
|Adley Rutschman
|BAL
|C
|74
|73
|100
|60
|72
|72.3
|75
|Bryan Reynolds
|PIT
|OF
|75
|84
|55
|75
|73
|82.3
|77
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|P
|83
|71
|110
|65
|74
|89.5
|77.5
|Seiya Suzuki
|CHC
|OF
|135
|77
|68
|78
|75
|80.8
|78.5
|Edwin Diaz
|NYM
|P
|90
|67
|104
|62
|76
|82.8
|79
|Anthony Santander
|TOR
|OF
|101
|75
|72
|83
|77
|81.5
|80.5
|Josh Naylor
|ARI
|1B
|67
|94
|67
|98
|78
|81.3
|81
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|P
|57
|65
|97
|106
|79
|81.5
|81
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|P
|86
|62
|76
|102
|80
|83.5
|82.5
|Logan Webb
|SF
|P
|68
|88
|77
|101
|81
|86.5
|84
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|P
|89
|74
|79
|104
|82
|79.0
|86
|Lawrence Butler
|ATH
|OF
|95
|80
|92
|49
|83
|85.3
|86
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|P
|69
|64
|105
|103
|84
|87.3
|86
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|P
|96
|82
|81
|90
|85
|89.8
|87.5
|Will Smith (LAD)
|LAD
|C
|94
|72
|112
|81
|86
|92.8
|89
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|P
|71
|122
|93
|85
|87
|94.8
|91.5
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|P
|113
|83
|96
|87
|88
|114.8
|92.5
|Jordan Westburg
|BAL
|2B, 3B
|87
|98
|210
|64
|89
|91.3
|93
|Ian Happ
|CHC
|OF
|109
|110
|69
|77
|90
|84.0
|93.5
|Christian Walker
|HOU
|1B
|80
|107
|37
|112
|91
|94.3
|94
|Cal Raleigh
|SEA
|C
|78
|91
|111
|97
|92
|95.0
|94.5
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|P
|70
|95
|94
|121
|93
|105.5
|94.5
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|P
|147
|100
|86
|89
|94
|102.3
|99
|Salvador Perez
|KC
|C, 1B
|73
|125
|138
|73
|95
|104.8
|99
|Felix Bautista
|BAL
|P
|66
|70
|155
|128
|96
|99.8
|100
|Randy Arozarena
|SEA
|OF
|100
|109
|90
|100
|97
|108.0
|100
|Robert Suarez
|SD
|P
|92
|140
|106
|94
|98
|135.8
|103.5
|Royce Lewis
|MIN
|3B
|88
|81
|255
|119
|99
|110.8
|104.5
|Adolis Garcia
|TEX
|OF
|76
|133
|71
|163
|100
|112.5
|105
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|P
|81
|90
|159
|120
|101
|102.5
|106
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|P
|132
|97
|66
|115
|102
|114.5
|106
|Roki Sasaki
|LAD
|P
|98
|89
|157
|114
|103
|104.5
|106.5
|Matt McLain
|CIN
|SS
|107
|106
|74
|131
|104
|109.5
|108
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|ATL
|P
|111
|99
|123
|105
|105
|123.0
|108.5
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|P
|85
|129
|190
|88
|106
|108.5
|109.5
|Riley Greene
|DET
|OF
|139
|101
|118
|76
|107
|111.0
|109.5
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|P
|149
|69
|156
|70
|108
|106.3
|112
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|P
|105
|119
|78
|123
|109
|117.5
|112
|Alex Bregman
|FA
|3B
|110
|114
|91
|155
|110
|115.0
|112.5
|Willson Contreras
|STL
|C
|121
|104
|163
|72
|111
|117.8
|112.5
|Spencer Steer
|CIN
|1B, OF
|108
|143
|103
|117
|112
|105.5
|113.5
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|P
|126
|103
|124
|69
|113
|116.8
|114.5
|Jhoan Duran
|MIN
|P
|93
|146
|136
|92
|114
|121.3
|114.5
|Triston Casas
|BOS
|1B
|163
|93
|116
|113
|115
|119.0
|116
|Cody Bellinger
|NYY
|1B, OF
|102
|115
|117
|142
|116
|104.0
|116.5
|Christian Yelich
|MIL
|OF
|117
|116
|51
|132
|117
|118.0
|116.5
|Junior Caminero
|TB
|3B
|131
|102
|140
|99
|118
|119.8
|117
|Andres Munoz
|SEA
|P
|91
|141
|154
|93
|119
|121.5
|121
|Logan O'Hoppe
|LAA
|C
|106
|105
|139
|136
|120
|123.8
|123.5
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|P
|129
|118
|162
|86
|121
|129.5
|124.5
|Ryan Walker
|SF
|P
|124
|160
|125
|109
|122
|133.3
|125.5
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|KC
|1B
|165
|117
|133
|118
|123
|137.0
|128
|Shea Langeliers
|ATH
|C
|116
|121
|176
|135
|124
|156.3
|130
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|P
|123
|123
|242
|137
|125
|136.5
|132.5
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|P
|140
|174
|107
|125
|126
|135.3
|133.5
|Nico Hoerner
|CHC
|2B
|99
|168
|70
|204
|127
|141.8
|134.5
|Dansby Swanson
|CHC
|SS
|118
|215
|83
|151
|128
|134.5
|135
|Ezequiel Tovar
|COL
|SS
|162
|108
|101
|167
|129
|134.8
|135
|Xavier Edwards
|MIA
|SS
|97
|172
|132
|138
|130
|134.0
|136.5
|Tanner Scott
|LAD
|P
|128
|145
|172
|91
|131
|142.5
|137
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|P
|114
|111
|160
|185
|132
|147.0
|137
|Andres Gimenez
|TOR
|2B
|133
|181
|134
|140
|133
|128.0
|137.5
|Luis Robert
|CHW
|OF
|159
|78
|142
|133
|134
|138.5
|137.5
|Dylan Crews
|WAS
|OF
|153
|126
|130
|145
|135
|151.5
|139.5
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|P
|142
|137
|137
|190
|136
|156.8
|140.5
|Xander Bogaerts
|SD
|2B, SS
|233
|154
|113
|127
|137
|146.3
|141
|Mark Vientos
|NYM
|3B
|152
|92
|211
|130
|138
|146.5
|143.5
|J.T. Realmuto
|PHI
|C
|158
|124
|175
|129
|139
|151.3
|145.5
|Jake Burger
|TEX
|1B, 3B
|187
|127
|144
|147
|140
|141.0
|146
|Anthony Volpe
|NYY
|SS
|185
|138
|87
|154
|141
|149.0
|147
|Mike Trout
|LAA
|OF
|160
|134
|168
|134
|142
|146.0
|147.5
|Bo Bichette
|TOR
|SS
|166
|120
|129
|169
|143
|153.3
|147.5
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|CHC
|OF
|136
|135
|183
|159
|144
|153.0
|148
|Josh Lowe
|TB
|OF
|194
|131
|122
|165
|145
|151.0
|149.5
|Nick Castellanos
|PHI
|OF
|103
|196
|84
|221
|146
|155.5
|150
|Brice Turang
|MIL
|2B
|161
|207
|115
|139
|147
|160.3
|150.5
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|P
|150
|151
|218
|122
|148
|151.5
|151
|Bryson Stott
|PHI
|2B
|155
|163
|147
|141
|149
|172.3
|152
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|P
|154
|148
|237
|150
|150
|145.0
|153.5
|Alec Bohm
|PHI
|3B
|141
|166
|102
|171
|151
|154.5
|154.5
|Kerry Carpenter
|DET
|OF
|144
|165
|145
|164
|152
|157.5
|155
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|P
|134
|149
|161
|186
|153
|139.8
|155.5
|Steven Kwan
|CLE
|OF
|156
|155
|75
|173
|154
|154.5
|157.5
|Matt Chapman
|SF
|3B
|169
|132
|171
|146
|155
|162.3
|158.5
|Zach Eflin
|BAL
|P
|84
|159
|158
|248
|156
|183.0
|158.5
|Jasson Dominguez
|NYY
|OF
|271
|150
|167
|144
|157
|158.8
|159.5
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|P
|200
|128
|191
|116
|158
|143.3
|160
|Jeremy Pena
|HOU
|SS
|168
|180
|73
|152
|159
|165.5
|161
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|P
|173
|139
|201
|149
|160
|166.3
|161
|Eugenio Suarez
|ARI
|3B
|119
|173
|149
|224
|161
|164.8
|162
|Masyn Winn
|STL
|SS
|183
|171
|152
|153
|162
|162.5
|163
|Yusei Kikuchi
|LAA
|P
|179
|147
|240
|84
|163
|169.0
|164.5
|Alexis Diaz
|CIN
|P
|122
|112
|235
|207
|164
|160.5
|165.5
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|P
|137
|158
|173
|174
|165
|163.8
|165.5
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|BOS
|SS, OF
|145
|179
|165
|166
|166
|171.3
|165.5
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|P
|127
|156
|227
|175
|167
|163.3
|166.5
|Colton Cowser
|BAL
|OF
|120
|152
|181
|200
|168
|178.0
|166.5
|Shane Baz
|TB
|P
|125
|130
|203
|254
|169
|166.8
|167
|Brandon Nimmo
|NYM
|OF
|130
|188
|146
|203
|170
|169.8
|172
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|P
|143
|184
|192
|160
|171
|173.3
|172
|Francisco Alvarez
|NYM
|C
|167
|142
|207
|177
|172
|161.8
|176.5
|Luis Arraez
|SD
|1B, 2B
|157
|233
|61
|196
|173
|177.0
|177
|Paul Goldschmidt
|NYY
|1B
|184
|170
|131
|223
|174
|179.3
|178.5
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|P
|199
|183
|174
|161
|175
|203.3
|181
|Trevor Megill
|MIL
|P
|218
|144
|340
|111
|176
|183.0
|184
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|P
|146
|169
|199
|218
|177
|174.5
|185.5
|Zach Neto
|LAA
|SS
|174
|197
|121
|206
|178
|179.8
|186
|Tyler Stephenson
|CIN
|C
|193
|153
|194
|179
|179
|182.3
|186.5
|Parker Meadows
|DET
|OF
|198
|176
|197
|158
|180
|201.8
|187
|Isaac Paredes
|HOU
|3B
|172
|261
|180
|194
|181
|202.3
|187.5
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|P
|188
|161
|273
|187
|182
|190.0
|188.5
|Tommy Edman
|LAD
|OF
|226
|199
|178
|157
|183
|217.3
|188.5
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|P
|148
|229
|344
|148
|184
|188.5
|189
|Nick Pivetta
|FA
|P
|176
|189
|200
|189
|185
|193.3
|189.5
|Carlos Estevez
|KC
|P
|202
|177
|299
|95
|186
|187.0
|194
|Maikel Garcia
|KC
|2B, 3B
|272
|195
|88
|193
|187
|190.5
|194.5
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|P
|171
|192
|202
|197
|188
|215.8
|195
|Michael Toglia
|COL
|1B
|196
|194
|305
|168
|189
|191.3
|195.5
|Jake McCarthy
|ARI
|OF
|180
|231
|143
|211
|190
|201.3
|196.5
|Taylor Ward
|LAA
|OF
|248
|191
|164
|202
|191
|207.3
|196.5
|Wilyer Abreu
|BOS
|OF
|192
|259
|177
|201
|192
|197.5
|197.5
|David Bednar
|PIT
|P
|197
|204
|198
|191
|193
|205.3
|197.5
|Austin Wells
|NYY
|C
|181
|214
|246
|180
|194
|196.0
|198.5
|Victor Robles
|SEA
|OF
|231
|209
|188
|156
|195
|198.8
|198.5
|Lane Thomas
|CLE
|OF
|210
|255
|187
|143
|196
|193.8
|201.5
|Gleyber Torres
|DET
|2B
|186
|217
|126
|246
|197
|213.3
|201.5
|George Springer
|TOR
|OF
|151
|250
|153
|299
|198
|204.0
|202.5
|Luis Gil
|NYY
|P
|175
|167
|244
|230
|199
|199.5
|203
|Ryan Pressly
|CHC
|P
|244
|162
|296
|96
|200
|200.0
|204
|Heliot Ramos
|SF
|OF
|230
|178
|230
|162
|201
|187.0
|205.5
|Nolan Arenado
|STL
|3B
|216
|223
|114
|195
|202
|190.8
|206.5
|Jurickson Profar
|ATL
|OF
|211
|202
|128
|222
|203
|203.5
|207
|Luis Rengifo
|LAA
|2B, 3B
|213
|187
|209
|205
|204
|192.0
|209
|Cedric Mullins
|BAL
|OF
|138
|210
|208
|212
|205
|202.3
|209.5
|Max Muncy
|LAD
|3B
|209
|221
|169
|210
|206
|196.0
|210.5
|Alec Burleson
|STL
|OF
|243
|182
|120
|239
|207
|211.5
|211.5
|Pete Fairbanks
|TB
|P
|203
|157
|220
|266
|208
|225.3
|212
|Carlos Correa
|MIN
|SS
|307
|239
|185
|170
|209
|211.8
|212.5
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|P
|201
|246
|224
|176
|210
|214.5
|214
|Matt Shaw
|CHC
|3B
|238
|216
|212
|192
|211
|199.0
|216
|Yandy Diaz
|TB
|1B
|208
|224
|127
|237
|212
|215.8
|216
|Keibert Ruiz
|WAS
|C
|219
|213
|204
|227
|213
|213.8
|216.5
|Ryan Jeffers
|MIN
|C
|228
|244
|205
|178
|214
|214.5
|217
|Gabriel Moreno
|ARI
|C
|195
|208
|229
|226
|215
|197.0
|217.5
|Jeff Hoffman
|TOR
|P
|224
|211
|243
|110
|216
|208.5
|218.5
|Lourdes Gurriel
|ARI
|OF
|207
|230
|141
|256
|217
|244.5
|219.5
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|P
|334
|205
|222
|217
|218
|253.8
|220
|Walker Buehler
|BOS
|P
|234
|206
|387
|188
|219
|220.0
|220.5
|Garrett Mitchell
|MIL
|OF
|227
|258
|214
|181
|220
|224.5
|223.5
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|P
|235
|219
|228
|216
|221
|226.0
|225
|Jorge Soler
|LAA
|OF
|255
|218
|232
|199
|222
|225.5
|226.5
|Bowden Francis
|TOR
|P
|259
|190
|225
|228
|223
|219.5
|227.5
|Nathaniel Lowe
|WAS
|1B
|214
|241
|150
|273
|224
|232.3
|227.5
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|CIN
|1B
|215
|203
|271
|240
|225
|219.0
|228
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|P
|236
|220
|236
|184
|226
|234.0
|229
|Ben Joyce
|LAA
|P
|370
|113
|345
|108
|227
|228.0
|229.5
|Zack Gelof
|ATH
|2B
|212
|225
|234
|241
|228
|235.3
|229.5
|Connor Wong
|BOS
|C
|223
|236
|193
|289
|229
|230.0
|230.5
|Justin Martinez
|ARI
|P
|222
|251
|239
|208
|230
|233.3
|230.5
|Sean Murphy
|ATL
|C
|229
|232
|247
|225
|231
|254.0
|233.5
|Jesus Sanchez
|MIA
|OF
|366
|254
|213
|183
|232
|225.0
|234.5
|Tyler O'Neill
|BAL
|OF
|267
|164
|249
|220
|233
|221.8
|235.5
|Colt Keith
|DET
|2B
|164
|226
|252
|245
|234
|244.5
|236
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|P
|225
|247
|223
|283
|235
|252.8
|236.5
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|P
|241
|200
|338
|232
|236
|219.3
|238
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|P
|115
|212
|264
|286
|237
|253.0
|239
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|P
|336
|198
|263
|215
|238
|248.3
|241
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|P
|221
|185
|326
|261
|239
|237.3
|242
|Ivan Herrera
|STL
|C
|278
|293
|206
|172
|240
|245.5
|242
|Tyler Fitzgerald
|SF
|SS
|265
|240
|233
|244
|241
|245.8
|243
|Jesus Luzardo
|PHI
|P
|206
|253
|291
|233
|242
|232.8
|244
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|P
|177
|266
|238
|250
|243
|247.5
|244.5
|Erick Fedde
|STL
|P
|217
|268
|221
|284
|244
|241.0
|251.5
|Jose Caballero
|TB
|2B, 3B, SS
|247
|256
|184
|277
|245
|236.3
|252
|Connor Norby
|MIA
|3B
|277
|227
|148
|293
|246
|250.8
|252
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|P
|190
|278
|226
|309
|247
|237.5
|252.5
|Brendan Donovan
|STL
|2B, OF
|326
|248
|119
|257
|248
|250.3
|253.5
|Reese Olson
|DET
|P
|296
|262
|245
|198
|249
|244.8
|255
|Ryan McMahon
|COL
|3B
|252
|260
|258
|209
|250
|253.3
|256
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|P
|240
|272
|219
|282
|251
|267.5
|256
|Byron Buxton
|MIN
|OF
|309
|249
|253
|259
|252
|245.3
|257
|Michael Busch
|CHC
|1B
|281
|242
|186
|272
|253
|258.3
|259
|Brady Singer
|CIN
|P
|256
|301
|262
|214
|254
|294.3
|259.5
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|P
|270
|245
|413
|249
|255
|241.3
|260
|Christopher Morel
|TB
|2B, 3B
|310
|277
|135
|243
|256
|245.3
|260.5
|Josh Jung
|TEX
|3B
|258
|175
|285
|263
|257
|266.5
|260.5
|Rhys Hoskins
|MIL
|1B
|232
|267
|254
|313
|258
|256.0
|264
|Jonathan India
|KC
|2B
|249
|330
|166
|279
|259
|262.5
|265
|Nestor Cortes
|MIL
|P
|205
|315
|277
|253
|260
|268.8
|265
|Kumar Rocker
|TEX
|P
|290
|265
|265
|255
|261
|251.0
|265.5
|Matt Wallner
|MIN
|OF
|170
|273
|303
|258
|262
|270.5
|267.5
|Jeffrey Springs
|ATH
|P
|301
|234
|318
|229
|263
|272.0
|267.5
|Nolan Jones
|COL
|OF
|204
|237
|349
|298
|264
|255.8
|269.5
|Ryan Mountcastle
|BAL
|1B
|274
|288
|196
|265
|265
|255.3
|270.5
|Nick Martinez
|CIN
|P
|189
|291
|279
|262
|266
|272.3
|271
|Evan Carter
|TEX
|OF
|261
|271
|286
|271
|267
|293.8
|274
|A.J. Puk
|ARI
|P
|220
|281
|267
|407
|268
|262.8
|274.5
|Andrew Vaughn
|CHW
|1B
|275
|286
|216
|274
|269
|269.5
|274.5
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|P
|257
|228
|292
|301
|270
|273.3
|277
|Luis Severino
|ATH
|P
|287
|252
|274
|280
|271
|287.3
|277
|Trevor Story
|BOS
|SS
|298
|235
|256
|360
|272
|272.3
|277.5
|Jackson Holliday
|BAL
|2B
|279
|201
|333
|276
|273
|284.5
|278
|Alejandro Kirk
|TOR
|C
|251
|331
|269
|287
|274
|292.3
|278.5
|Jung Hoo Lee
|SF
|OF
|374
|270
|287
|238
|275
|432.0
|279
|Roman Anthony
|BOS
|OF
|284
|274
|900
|270
|276
|298.3
|279.5
|Liam Hendriks
|BOS
|P
|283
|276
|365
|269
|277
|277.5
|280.5
|Tobias Myers
|MIL
|P
|268
|298
|293
|251
|278
|290.3
|282.5
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|P
|264
|332
|297
|268
|279
|279.8
|284.5
|Joey Bart
|PIT
|C
|242
|279
|308
|290
|280
|285.0
|284.5
|Lars Nootbaar
|STL
|OF
|314
|257
|309
|260
|281
|294.0
|286
|Ha-Seong Kim
|TB
|SS
|250
|308
|354
|264
|282
|280.5
|287
|Gavin Lux
|CIN
|2B
|285
|289
|306
|242
|283
|297.8
|289.5
|Jordan Walker
|STL
|OF
|282
|282
|330
|297
|284
|283.5
|290
|Jake Cronenworth
|SD
|1B, 2B
|280
|337
|217
|300
|285
|301.3
|290
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|P
|246
|302
|278
|379
|286
|294.5
|291
|Joey Ortiz
|MIL
|3B
|245
|290
|351
|292
|287
|280.3
|293.5
|Kenley Jansen
|FA
|P
|289
|193
|298
|341
|288
|297.3
|293.5
|Jonah Heim
|TEX
|C
|239
|319
|268
|363
|289
|317.5
|293.5
|Jordan Romano
|PHI
|P
|269
|318
|464
|219
|290
|294.0
|294.5
|Brandon Marsh
|PHI
|OF
|253
|300
|289
|334
|291
|295.0
|295.5
|Brandon Lowe
|TB
|2B
|273
|316
|313
|278
|292
|304.5
|298.5
|JJ Bleday
|ATH
|OF
|399
|222
|302
|295
|293
|317.3
|299.5
|Josh Bell
|WAS
|1B
|276
|311
|288
|394
|294
|317.0
|302.5
|J.D. Martinez
|FA
|DH
|369
|304
|301
|294
|295
|287.3
|303
|Joc Pederson
|TEX
|DH
|315
|348
|195
|291
|296
|302.8
|303.5
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|PIT
|3B
|300
|307
|290
|314
|297
|331.3
|306
|DJ Herz
|WAS
|P
|482
|292
|320
|231
|298
|315.3
|307.5
|Jackson Jobe
|DET
|P
|372
|243
|411
|235
|299
|311.3
|308
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|P
|266
|296
|363
|320
|300
|319.0
|310
|Nolan Gorman
|STL
|2B
|297
|425
|231
|323