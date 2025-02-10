This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.

The Eagles' blowout win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night means it's officially the start of baseball season, not that those of us who have been drafting since last fall would necessarily see it that way. Pitchers and catchers report Wednesday or Thursday for most teams, with hitters set to arrive next Monday or Tuesday. As promised, the RotoWire Roundtable crew will be providing updates every 10 days until Opening Day, with movement expected to pick up once spring training begins.

If you're new to the Roundtable Rankings or need a quick refresher, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.

While there weren't many major transactions in the last 10 days, there's nevertheless been some movement in these rankings. Tyler Glasnow moved up from 113 to 101 following a positive update on his health, while Roki Sasaki tagged along with him for reasons that don't appear to be linked to any particular piece of news, going from 114 to 102. Meanwhile, Jack Flaherty's return to Detroit only bumped him up three spots (from 115 to 112),