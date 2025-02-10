Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
RotoWire Roundtable: Top-300 Rankings for the Start of Spring Training

RotoWire Roundtable: Top-300 Rankings for the Start of Spring Training

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Erik Halterman 
Clay Link 
Todd Zola 
Updated on February 10, 2025 7:46PM EST

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.

The Eagles' blowout win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night means it's officially the start of baseball season, not that those of us who have been drafting since last fall would necessarily see it that way. Pitchers and catchers report Wednesday or Thursday for most teams, with hitters set to arrive next Monday or Tuesday. As promised, the RotoWire Roundtable crew will be providing updates every 10 days until Opening Day, with movement expected to pick up once spring training begins.

If you're new to the Roundtable Rankings or need a quick refresher, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.

While there weren't many major transactions in the last 10 days, there's nevertheless been some movement in these rankings. Tyler Glasnow moved up from 113 to 101 following a positive update on his health, while Roki Sasaki tagged along with him for reasons that don't appear to be linked to any particular piece of news, going from 114 to 102. Meanwhile, Jack Flaherty's return to Detroit only bumped him up three spots (from 115 to 112),

The Eagles' blowout win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night means it's officially the start of baseball season, not that those of us who have been drafting since last fall would necessarily see it that way. Pitchers and catchers report Wednesday or Thursday for most teams, with hitters set to arrive next Monday or Tuesday. As promised, the RotoWire Roundtable crew will be providing updates every 10 days until Opening Day, with movement expected to pick up once spring training begins.

If you're new to the Roundtable Rankings or need a quick refresher, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.

While there weren't many major transactions in the last 10 days, there's nevertheless been some movement in these rankings. Tyler Glasnow moved up from 113 to 101 following a positive update on his health, while Roki Sasaki tagged along with him for reasons that don't appear to be linked to any particular piece of news, going from 114 to 102. Meanwhile, Jack Flaherty's return to Detroit only bumped him up three spots (from 115 to 112), while Pete Alonso slipped one spot (from 40 to 41) after re-signing with the Mets. Some of the biggest risers were in the bullpen, with Tanner Scott (155 to 130) and Ben Joyce (270 to 226) leaping up the board after indications from their teams that they would close. Expect plenty more movement in the upcoming weeks as teams reveal their plans for the upcoming season.

Intro by Erik Halterman

RkAVGMedPlayerTeamPosJeffClayToddErik
11.81.5Shohei OhtaniLADDH, P1132
22.02Aaron JudgeNYYOF3311
32.32Bobby WittKCSS2223
45.34.5Jose RamirezCLE3B4548
55.55.5Gunnar HendersonBALSS6475
65.86Elly De La CruzCINSS7754
77.37Juan SotoNYMOF58106
87.87.5Kyle TuckerCHCOF81067
910.010Tarik SkubalDETP119812
1010.810.5Paul SkenesPITP1061611
1111.512Mookie BettsLADSS, OF12121210
1213.513.5Corbin CarrollARIOF9131814
1315.514Vladimir GuerreroTOR1B23111315
1414.514.5Julio RodriguezSEAOF18161113
1514.514.5Fernando TatisSDOF2014159
1614.015Francisco LindorNYMSS1317917
1717.016.5Jackson ChourioMILOF14191421
1817.017Yordan AlvarezHOUOF15181916
1917.317Zack WheelerPHIP16152018
2022.322.5Bryce HarperPHI1B25202519
2123.023Freddie FreemanLAD1B22242620
2223.323Trea TurnerPHISS21251730
2325.024Jarren DuranBOSOF19332127
2424.525.5Jackson MerrillSDOF17293022
2530.526William ContrerasMILC24234728
2627.026.5Austin RileyATL3B29213424
2727.327Rafael DeversBOS3B33223123
2828.828Logan GilbertSEAP35312425
2930.830Matt OlsonATL1B26273337
3033.831.5Chris SaleATLP30304233
3133.832Corey SeagerTEXSS32322744
3235.532.5Ketel MarteARI2B51263629
3335.533Emmanuel ClaseCLEP31283548
3434.535.5Ronald AcunaATLOF27393240
3542.537.5Garrett CrochetBOSP61344134
3644.538Jazz ChisholmNYY3B, OF28764826
3741.039.5Michael HarrisATLOF36404939
3839.541Dylan CeaseSDP42454031
3938.543.5Manny MachadoSD3B44432245
4047.545Framber ValdezHOUP40503961
4145.345.5Pete AlonsoNYM1B48544336
4247.045.5Cole RagansKCP47446532
4359.346.5Josh HaderHOUP45469947
4448.347.5Corbin BurnesARIP41356354
4548.848Jacob deGromTEXP58386435
4647.348.5Blake SnellLADP34515846
4747.849Wyatt LangfordTEXOF56375642
4849.549Devin WilliamsNYYP46475451
4945.850.5Jose AltuveHOU2B49522359
5058.851Ryan HelsleySTLP38499553
5148.852George KirbySEAP52365255
5256.353.5Teoscar HernandezLADOF54534474
5349.355Marcell OzunaATLDH53592857
5454.555Brent RookerATHDH50602979
5555.355.5Yoshinobu YamamotoLADP39585371
5661.555.5Raisel IglesiasATLP37489863
5754.056.5Ozzie AlbiesATL2B43556058
5860.559Kyle SchwarberPHIDH62863856
5967.561.5CJ AbramsWASSS104665743
6065.362.5Gerrit ColeNYYP59568066
6165.563.5Brenton DoyleCOLOF77855050
6270.065Oneil CruzPITSS, OF112418938
6369.065.5Pablo LopezMINP60638568
6464.066.5James WoodWASOF65688241
6568.867Willy AdamesSFSS72616280
6671.067Mason MillerATHP824210852
6778.071Max FriedNYYP558746124
6878.371Marcus SemienTEX2B637945126
6975.373Yainer DiazHOUC64965982
7078.073Michael KingSDP795710967
7176.873.5Adley RutschmanBALC747310060
7272.375Bryan ReynoldsPITOF75845575
7382.377Hunter GreeneCINP837111065
7489.577.5Seiya SuzukiCHCOF135776878
7580.878.5Edwin DiazNYMP906710462
7682.879Anthony SantanderTOROF101757283
7781.580.5Josh NaylorARI1B67946798
7881.381Luis CastilloSEAP576597106
7981.581Bryce MillerSEAP866276102
8083.582.5Logan WebbSFP688877101
8186.584Shota ImanagaCHCP897479104
8279.086Lawrence ButlerATHOF95809249
8385.386Aaron NolaPHIP6964105103
8487.386Bailey OberMINP96828190
8589.887.5Will Smith (LAD)LADC947211281
8692.889Sonny GraySTLP711229385
8794.891.5Tanner BibeeCLEP113839687
88114.892.5Jordan WestburgBAL2B, 3B879821064
8991.393Ian HappCHCOF1091106977
9084.093.5Christian WalkerHOU1B8010737112
9194.394Cal RaleighSEAC789111197
9295.094.5Zac GallenARIP709594121
93105.594.5Joe RyanMINP1471008689
94102.399Salvador PerezKCC, 1B7312513873
95104.899Felix BautistaBALP6670155128
9699.8100Randy ArozarenaSEAOF10010990100
97108.0100Robert SuarezSDP9214010694
98135.8103.5Royce LewisMIN3B8881255119
99110.8104.5Adolis GarciaTEXOF7613371163
100112.5105Hunter BrownHOUP8190159120
101102.5106Tyler GlasnowLADP1329766115
102114.5106Roki SasakiLADP9889157114
103104.5106.5Matt McLainCINSS10710674131
104109.5108Spencer SchwellenbachATLP11199123105
105123.0108.5Reynaldo LopezATLP8512919088
106108.5109.5Riley GreeneDETOF13910111876
107111.0109.5Freddy PeraltaMILP1496915670
108106.3112Justin SteeleCHCP10511978123
109117.5112Alex BregmanFA3B11011491155
110115.0112.5Willson ContrerasSTLC12110416372
111117.8112.5Spencer SteerCIN1B, OF108143103117
112105.5113.5Jack FlahertyDETP12610312469
113116.8114.5Jhoan DuranMINP9314613692
114121.3114.5Triston CasasBOS1B16393116113
115119.0116Cody BellingerNYY1B, OF102115117142
116104.0116.5Christian YelichMILOF11711651132
117118.0116.5Junior CamineroTB3B13110214099
118119.8117Andres MunozSEAP9114115493
119121.5121Logan O'HoppeLAAC106105139136
120123.8123.5Grayson RodriguezBALP12911816286
121129.5124.5Ryan WalkerSFP124160125109
122133.3125.5Vinnie PasquantinoKC1B165117133118
123137.0128Shea LangeliersATHC116121176135
124156.3130Shane McClanahanTBP123123242137
125136.5132.5Cristopher SanchezPHIP140174107125
126135.3133.5Nico HoernerCHC2B9916870204
127141.8134.5Dansby SwansonCHCSS11821583151
128134.5135Ezequiel TovarCOLSS162108101167
129134.8135Xavier EdwardsMIASS97172132138
130134.0136.5Tanner ScottLADP12814517291
131142.5137Bryan WooSEAP114111160185
132147.0137Andres GimenezTOR2B133181134140
133128.0137.5Luis RobertCHWOF15978142133
134138.5137.5Dylan CrewsWASOF153126130145
135151.5139.5Kodai SengaNYMP142137137190
136156.8140.5Xander BogaertsSD2B, SS233154113127
137146.3141Mark VientosNYM3B15292211130
138146.5143.5J.T. RealmutoPHIC158124175129
139151.3145.5Jake BurgerTEX1B, 3B187127144147
140141.0146Anthony VolpeNYYSS18513887154
141149.0147Mike TroutLAAOF160134168134
142146.0147.5Bo BichetteTORSS166120129169
143153.3147.5Pete Crow-ArmstrongCHCOF136135183159
144153.0148Josh LoweTBOF194131122165
145151.0149.5Nick CastellanosPHIOF10319684221
146155.5150Brice TurangMIL2B161207115139
147160.3150.5Ryan PepiotTBP150151218122
148151.5151Bryson StottPHI2B155163147141
149172.3152Spencer StriderATLP154148237150
150145.0153.5Alec BohmPHI3B141166102171
151154.5154.5Kerry CarpenterDETOF144165145164
152157.5155Kevin GausmanTORP134149161186
153139.8155.5Steven KwanCLEOF15615575173
154154.5157.5Matt ChapmanSF3B169132171146
155162.3158.5Zach EflinBALP84159158248
156183.0158.5Jasson DominguezNYYOF271150167144
157158.8159.5Jared JonesPITP200128191116
158143.3160Jeremy PenaHOUSS16818073152
159165.5161Carlos RodonNYYP173139201149
160166.3161Eugenio SuarezARI3B119173149224
161164.8162Masyn WinnSTLSS183171152153
162162.5163Yusei KikuchiLAAP17914724084
163169.0164.5Alexis DiazCINP122112235207
164160.5165.5Seth LugoKCP137158173174
165163.8165.5Ceddanne RafaelaBOSSS, OF145179165166
166171.3165.5Sean ManaeaNYMP127156227175
167163.3166.5Colton CowserBALOF120152181200
168178.0166.5Shane BazTBP125130203254
169166.8167Brandon NimmoNYMOF130188146203
170169.8172Tanner HouckBOSP143184192160
171173.3172Francisco AlvarezNYMC167142207177
172161.8176.5Luis ArraezSD1B, 2B15723361196
173177.0177Paul GoldschmidtNYY1B184170131223
174179.3178.5Brandon PfaadtARIP199183174161
175203.3181Trevor MegillMILP218144340111
176183.0184Taj BradleyTBP146169199218
177174.5185.5Zach NetoLAASS174197121206
178179.8186Tyler StephensonCINC193153194179
179182.3186.5Parker MeadowsDETOF198176197158
180201.8187Isaac ParedesHOU3B172261180194
181202.3187.5Sandy AlcantaraMIAP188161273187
182190.0188.5Tommy EdmanLADOF226199178157
183217.3188.5Robbie RaySFP148229344148
184188.5189Nick PivettaFAP176189200189
185193.3189.5Carlos EstevezKCP20217729995
186187.0194Maikel GarciaKC2B, 3B27219588193
187190.5194.5Nathan EovaldiTEXP171192202197
188215.8195Michael TogliaCOL1B196194305168
189191.3195.5Jake McCarthyARIOF180231143211
190201.3196.5Taylor WardLAAOF248191164202
191207.3196.5Wilyer AbreuBOSOF192259177201
192197.5197.5David BednarPITP197204198191
193205.3197.5Austin WellsNYYC181214246180
194196.0198.5Victor RoblesSEAOF231209188156
195198.8198.5Lane ThomasCLEOF210255187143
196193.8201.5Gleyber TorresDET2B186217126246
197213.3201.5George SpringerTOROF151250153299
198204.0202.5Luis GilNYYP175167244230
199199.5203Ryan PresslyCHCP24416229696
200200.0204Heliot RamosSFOF230178230162
201187.0205.5Nolan ArenadoSTL3B216223114195
202190.8206.5Jurickson ProfarATLOF211202128222
203203.5207Luis RengifoLAA2B, 3B213187209205
204192.0209Cedric MullinsBALOF138210208212
205202.3209.5Max MuncyLAD3B209221169210
206196.0210.5Alec BurlesonSTLOF243182120239
207211.5211.5Pete FairbanksTBP203157220266
208225.3212Carlos CorreaMINSS307239185170
209211.8212.5Ranger SuarezPHIP201246224176
210214.5214Matt ShawCHC3B238216212192
211199.0216Yandy DiazTB1B208224127237
212215.8216Keibert RuizWASC219213204227
213213.8216.5Ryan JeffersMINC228244205178
214214.5217Gabriel MorenoARIC195208229226
215197.0217.5Jeff HoffmanTORP224211243110
216208.5218.5Lourdes GurrielARIOF207230141256
217244.5219.5Clarke SchmidtNYYP334205222217
218253.8220Walker BuehlerBOSP234206387188
219220.0220.5Garrett MitchellMILOF227258214181
220224.5223.5Ronel BlancoHOUP235219228216
221226.0225Jorge SolerLAAOF255218232199
222225.5226.5Bowden FrancisTORP259190225228
223219.5227.5Nathaniel LoweWAS1B214241150273
224232.3227.5Christian Encarnacion-StrandCIN1B215203271240
225219.0228Nick LodoloCINP236220236184
226234.0229Ben JoyceLAAP370113345108
227228.0229.5Zack GelofATH2B212225234241
228235.3229.5Connor WongBOSC223236193289
229230.0230.5Justin MartinezARIP222251239208
230233.3230.5Sean MurphyATLC229232247225
231254.0233.5Jesus SanchezMIAOF366254213183
232225.0234.5Tyler O'NeillBALOF267164249220
233221.8235.5Colt KeithDET2B164226252245
234244.5236Michael WachaKCP225247223283
235252.8236.5Spencer ArrighettiHOUP241200338232
236219.3238Jose BerriosTORP115212264286
237253.0239MacKenzie GoreWASP336198263215
238248.3241Yu DarvishSDP221185326261
239237.3242Ivan HerreraSTLC278293206172
240245.5242Tyler FitzgeraldSFSS265240233244
241245.8243Jesus LuzardoPHIP206253291233
242232.8244Mitch KellerPITP177266238250
243247.5244.5Erick FeddeSTLP217268221284
244241.0251.5Jose CaballeroTB2B, 3B, SS247256184277
245236.3252Connor NorbyMIA3B277227148293
246250.8252Merrill KellyARIP190278226309
247237.5252.5Brendan DonovanSTL2B, OF326248119257
248250.3253.5Reese OlsonDETP296262245198
249244.8255Ryan McMahonCOL3B252260258209
250253.3256Brandon WoodruffMILP240272219282
251267.5256Byron BuxtonMINOF309249253259
252245.3257Michael BuschCHC1B281242186272
253258.3259Brady SingerCINP256301262214
254294.3259.5Kutter CrawfordBOSP270245413249
255241.3260Christopher MorelTB2B, 3B310277135243
256245.3260.5Josh JungTEX3B258175285263
257266.5260.5Rhys HoskinsMIL1B232267254313
258256.0264Jonathan IndiaKC2B249330166279
259262.5265Nestor CortesMILP205315277253
260268.8265Kumar RockerTEXP290265265255
261251.0265.5Matt WallnerMINOF170273303258
262270.5267.5Jeffrey SpringsATHP301234318229
263272.0267.5Nolan JonesCOLOF204237349298
264255.8269.5Ryan MountcastleBAL1B274288196265
265255.3270.5Nick MartinezCINP189291279262
266272.3271Evan CarterTEXOF261271286271
267293.8274A.J. PukARIP220281267407
268262.8274.5Andrew VaughnCHW1B275286216274
269269.5274.5Gavin WilliamsCLEP257228292301
270273.3277Luis SeverinoATHP287252274280
271287.3277Trevor StoryBOSSS298235256360
272272.3277.5Jackson HollidayBAL2B279201333276
273284.5278Alejandro KirkTORC251331269287
274292.3278.5Jung Hoo LeeSFOF374270287238
275432.0279Roman AnthonyBOSOF284274900270
276298.3279.5Liam HendriksBOSP283276365269
277277.5280.5Tobias MyersMILP268298293251
278290.3282.5Drew RasmussenTBP264332297268
279279.8284.5Joey BartPITC242279308290
280285.0284.5Lars NootbaarSTLOF314257309260
281294.0286Ha-Seong KimTBSS250308354264
282280.5287Gavin LuxCIN2B285289306242
283297.8289.5Jordan WalkerSTLOF282282330297
284283.5290Jake CronenworthSD1B, 2B280337217300
285301.3290Chris BassittTORP246302278379
286294.5291Joey OrtizMIL3B245290351292
287280.3293.5Kenley JansenFAP289193298341
288297.3293.5Jonah HeimTEXC239319268363
289317.5293.5Jordan RomanoPHIP269318464219
290294.0294.5Brandon MarshPHIOF253300289334
291295.0295.5Brandon LoweTB2B273316313278
292304.5298.5JJ BledayATHOF399222302295
293317.3299.5Josh BellWAS1B276311288394
294317.0302.5J.D. MartinezFADH369304301294
295287.3303Joc PedersonTEXDH315348195291
296302.8303.5Ke'Bryan HayesPIT3B300307290314
297331.3306DJ HerzWASP482292320231
298315.3307.5Jackson JobeDETP372243411235
299311.3308Brayan BelloBOSP266296363320
300319.0310Nolan GormanSTL2B297425231323

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman is the Features Editor for RotoWire. He also co-hosts RotoWire Fantasy Baseball on SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio.
Clay Link
Clay Link
Clay Link is the MLB Editor at RotoWire. Clay won the overall championship in The Great Fantasy Baseball Invitational and finished top 10 in the NFBC Online Championship in 2018. He can be heard on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio, MLB Network Radio and twice a week on the RotoWire Fantasy Baseball Podcast during baseball season.
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
College Baseball Picks: 2025 Conference Champion Futures
College Baseball Picks: 2025 Conference Champion Futures
Collette Calls: Values in the Scrap Heap
Collette Calls: Values in the Scrap Heap
Farm Futures: Dynasty Auction Values
Farm Futures: Dynasty Auction Values
Five Pitchers I've Been Drafting
Five Pitchers I've Been Drafting