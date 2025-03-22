Fantasy Baseball
Henry Davis

Henry Davis News: Beginning 2025 in minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Davis was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Davis seemed to have the inside track to the backup catcher job for much of spring, and he performed adequately by collecting nine hits across 36 at-bats with four extra-base knocks. However, Endy Rodriguez was even more impressive and has secured a roster spot to begin the season. The Pirates presumably would still like to see Davis make an impact in 2025, so he should make his way to Pittsburgh at some point.

Henry Davis
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
