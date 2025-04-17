Jake Burger News: Hits in five straight

Burger went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Angels.

Burger returned to the lineup after missing one game due to an illness and recorded his first multi-hit game of the season. A slow start has given way to hot stretch for the first baseman. Burger, who batted .105 over his first 11 games, has now hit safely in five straight, going 7-for-19 with a double, two RBI and a run scored.