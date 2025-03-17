James McCann News: Inks minor-league deal with Atlanta

McCann signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

McCann will latch on with Atlanta after spending the 2024 campaign in Baltimore, batting .234 with eight home runs, 31 RBI, 27 runs scored and a stolen base over 214 at-bats in 66 regular-season games. The catcher will now likely report to Triple-A Gwinnett to open the 2025 season, but he's got a strong shot at being elevated to the major-league roster at some point this summer.