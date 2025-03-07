Jordan Walker Injury: Progressing well

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said that Walker (knee) was able to take some dry swings and play catch Friday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Marmol described Walker's progress two days after being diagnosed with inflammation in his left knee as "a little ahead of what I expected," adding that he's "super encouraged" with how the outfielder is feeling. Walker will be held out of Grapefruit League action for a few more days but is tracking toward avoiding a stint on the injured list.