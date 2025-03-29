Jose Azocar News: Outrighted to Syracuse

Azocar cleared waivers Saturday and was sent outright to Triple-A Syracuse.

The Mets removed Azocar from their 40-man roster ahead of Opening Day, and he'll officially remain within the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 28-year-old slashed .299/.327/.441 across 282 plate appearances in Triple-A last season and is likely to spend the majority of the 2025 campaign in the minors.