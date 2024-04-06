Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Texas Two Step

Todd Zola 
This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

In fantasy baseball vernacular, two-step usually refers to a pitcher with a pair of starts. Here, it represents the Rangers and Astros landing atop the team hitting rankings for this period. Both have seven games, with each facing a soft early-week schedule before squaring off with each other next weekend. The Mets, Atlanta, Twins, Brewers, Reds and Phillies all play seven games. The remaining 22 clubs are slated for a six-pack.

Matchup wonks should note the Yankees and Rangers have four southpaws on the docket. The Angels, Dodgers, Brewers and Cardinals are scheduled to face six righties.

Please check back on Sunday night for the update, which will include the addition of individual player rankings.

Week of April 8 - 14

Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ63333971048810099101949494
2ATL73443999713599100126117117117
3BAL61533112961091161129910299101
4BOS63360971089111211699100103102
5CHC61506959992114107

5CHC6150695999211410789979496
6CHW62433121111127555893797979
7CIN725431311221247981116109109109
8CLE61560109105112201898656364
9COL61533113123851141099410099100
10DET61542868883929687889089
11HOU734341019696115115117121120121
12KC61533918510911611691999999
13LAA6063311310895111109981009899
14LAD6063311110882939299929192
15MIA633331059693899389899090
16MIL716071281091179697109114112113
17MIN725349189105109109105116116116
18NYM7253410098114112111107119118119
19NYY64233112103113959999949595
20OAK615339992981171168810099100
21PHI7344397102968583121107107107
22PIT6242410410187919188898989
23SD6243310611197939596929393
24SF6243386861031151189499100100
25SEA6333310511292949193929192
26STL6063383868511611096989697
27TB6333311210191108115989810099
28TEX7434311210695114114121123122123
29TOR6246011611891116114102104103104
30WSH6330680809311211787959796

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Freeland L@Quantrill R@Gomber L Matz LGibson RGray R
ATLTeheran RHouser RQuintana LSeverino R@Rogers L@Meyer R@Luzardo L
BAL @Bello R@Pivetta R@Crawford RHall LRea RJunis R
BOS Irvin LBurnes RRodriguez RDetmers LSilseth RAnderson L
CHC@Darvish R@Musgrove R@Cease R @Miller R@Hancock R@Castillo L
CHW@Allen L@Bibee R@Curry R Lodolo LAshcraft RMontas R
CINJunis RRoss RMiley LPeralta R@Flexen R@Crochet L@Soroka R
CLEKuhl RSoroka RFedde R Schmidt RGil RCortes L
COLGallen RKelly RHenry L @Gausman R@Francis R@Berrios R
DET@Keller R@Perez L Ryan ROber RVarland RPaddack R
HOU@Heaney L@Ragans L@Lugo R@Singer RDunning RHeaney LEovaldi R
KC Javier RBrown RFrance R@Manaea L@Teheran R@Houser R
LAAEflin RCivale RLittell R @Whitlock R@Houck R@Bello R
LAD@Varland R@Paddack R@Lopez R King RWaldron RDarvish R
MIA@Cortes L@Rodon L@Stroman R Sale LMorton RLopez R
MIL@Ashcraft R@Montas R@Greene R@Martinez R@Wells R@Kremer R@Irvin L
MINPaxton LGlasnow RMiller R@Skubal L@Maeda R@Flaherty R@Olson R
NYM@Morton R@Lopez R@Elder R@Fried LWacha RMarsh RRagans L
NYYLuzardo LPuk LWeathers L @Carrasco R@McKenzie R@Allen L
OAK @Eovaldi R@Lorenzen R@Gray RIrvin RGore LWilliams R
PHI@Mikolas R@Thompson L@Lynn RJones RFalter LGonzales LKeller R
PITOlson RMize R @Suarez L@Sanchez L@Turnbull R@Wheeler R
SDAssad RSmyly LHendricks R @Yamamoto R@Stone R@Paxton L
SEA@Berrios R@Bassitt R@Kikuchi L Wicks LImanaga LAssad R
SFWilliams RGray RCorbin L @Alexander L@Pepiot R@Eflin R
STLTurnbull RWheeler RNola R @Pfaadt R@Nelson R@Gallen R
TB@Anderson L@Sandoval L@Canning R Winn RWebb RSnell L
TEXValdez LWood LStripling RSears L@Blanco R@Valdez L@Javier R
TORCastillo LKirby RGilbert R Feltner RHudson RFreeland L
WSH@Snell L@Harrison L@Hicks R @Blackburn R@Boyle R@Wood L

