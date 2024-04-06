Weekly Hitter Rankings: Texas Two Step

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

In fantasy baseball vernacular, two-step usually refers to a pitcher with a pair of starts. Here, it represents the Rangers and Astros landing atop the team hitting rankings for this period. Both have seven games, with each facing a soft early-week schedule before squaring off with each other next weekend. The Mets, Atlanta, Twins, Brewers, Reds and Phillies all play seven games. The remaining 22 clubs are slated for a six-pack.

Matchup wonks should note the Yankees and Rangers have four southpaws on the docket. The Angels, Dodgers, Brewers and Cardinals are scheduled to face six righties.

Please check back on Sunday night for the update, which will include the addition of individual player rankings.

Week of April 8 - 14

Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index