Weekly Hitter Rankings: Manic Monday

Weekly Hitter Rankings: Manic Monday

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on April 13, 2024

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

It's the rare week with 15 games on Monday, including the annual Patriot's Day game in Fenway Park with an 11:10 AM ET first pitch.

The Cubs project to score the most runs this week as they draw the back end of the Diamondbacks rotation, followed by a set against the underperforming Marlins rotations. Of the seven games, five are slated to be started by a southpaw.

The Giants righty swingers are also in good shape with four starts against left-handed pitchers.

On the flip side, the White Sox, Guardians, Brewers and Nationals will face six righties.

Please return Sunday night for an update, as well as the posting of individual hitter rankings.

Week of April 15 - 22

Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ7343478791149096111106108107
2ATL61533107107899295113929393
3BAL615331068285979495928890
4BOS7254397971299899113113113113
5CHC752439291110115117121120

6CHW6063312111487116110921009799
7CIN624331121168811211190989898
8CLE71634102106100117118108119120120
9COL633331091199310910994979898
10DET72543918995112115101115117116
11HOU63333113113104114116101101102102
12KC6153311098107939899929393
13LAA725071111081119394116110110110
14LAD62460116129133120119101106107107
15MIA7253497961089596113110110110
16MIL6063396987311111186959595
17MIN615331168674949490908789
18NYM6333310611198939392919191
19NYY6243311511092109107109999899
20OAK624339794106747374818081
21PHI624601081111088079112898989
22PIT61533968810811711584999798
23SD615331049994746990828081
24SF74343838397115116108117117117
25SEA6153310211610110098107949595
26STL624338487102989790909090
27TB73443105981038283111105104105
28TEX725079096969394106105106106
29TOR6153310610692919396909090
30WSH60633115122101949288919191

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZBrown RHendricks RWicks L@Webb R@Snell L@Harrison L@Hicks R
ATL@Arrighetti R@Brown R@France R Eovaldi RBradford LGray R
BALVarland RPaddack RLopez R @Marsh R@Ragans L@Lugo R
BOSBibee RLively RCurry RCarrasco R@Gonzales L@Keller R@Perez L
CHC@Kelly R@Henry L@Pfaadt RGarrett LLuzardo LPuk LWeathers L
CHWLugo RSinger RWacha R @Turnbull R@Wheeler R@Nola R
CIN@Kirby R@Gilbert R@Miller R Anderson LSandoval LSoriano R
CLE@Crawford R@Whitlock R@Houck R@Criswell RBoyle RWood LStripling R
COL@Nola R@Suarez L@Sanchez L Hancock RCastillo LKirby R
DETBradford LGray RDunning RHeaney L@Ryan R@Ober R@Varland R
HOULopez RVines RFried L @Gore L@Williams R@Corbin L
KC@Fedde R@Keller R@Flexen R Kremer RBurnes RIrvin L
LAA@Eflin R@Civale R@Littell R@Pepiot R@Abbott L@Lodolo L@Ashcraft R
LADCorbin LRutledge RIrvin R Manaea LButto RHouser R
MIAHarrison LHicks RWinn R@Taillon R@Imanaga L@Assad R@Hendricks R
MILMusgrove RCease RKing R @Gibson R@Mikolas R@Gray R
MIN@Irvin L@Rodriguez R@Wells R Flaherty ROlson RMize R
NYMPerez LJones RFalter L @Stone R@Paxton L@Glasnow R
NYY@Bassitt R@Kikuchi L@Gausman R Alexander LEflin RCivale R
OAKGray RLynn RMatz L @McKenzie R@Allen L@Bibee R
PHIQuantrill RGomber LFeltner R Crochet LSoroka RFedde R
PIT@Houser R@Quintana L@Severino R Bello RCrawford RWhitlock R
SD@Ross R@Miley L@Peralta R Rodriguez RBerrios RBassitt R
SEAMontas RGreene RMartinez R @Hudson R@Freeland L@Quantrill R
SF@Puk L@Weathers L@Rogers LMontgomery LNelson RGallen RKelly R
STL@Stripling R@Sears L@Blackburn R Hall LRea RRoss R
TBSandoval LSoriano RDetmers LCanning R@Schmidt R@Cortes L@Gil R
TEX@Olson R@Mize R@Skubal L@Maeda R@Sale L@Morton R@Lopez R
TORGil RRodon LStroman R @Waldron R@Darvish R@Musgrove R
WSH@Glasnow R@Miller R@Yamamoto R Blanco RJavier RBrown R

