Weekly Hitter Rankings: Manic Monday

It's the rare week with 15 games on Monday, including the annual Patriot's Day game in Fenway Park with an 11:10 AM ET first pitch.

The Cubs project to score the most runs this week as they draw the back end of the Diamondbacks rotation, followed by a set against the underperforming Marlins rotations. Of the seven games, five are slated to be started by a southpaw.

The Giants righty swingers are also in good shape with four starts against left-handed pitchers.

On the flip side, the White Sox, Guardians, Brewers and Nationals will face six righties.

Please return Sunday night for an update, as well as the posting of individual hitter rankings.

Week of April 15 - 22

Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index