Lenyn Sosa News: Belts two-run shot Opening Day

Sosa went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Thursday's 8-1 Opening Day win over the Angels.

Sosa extended the White Sox's lead to eight runs in the eighth frame, when he drilled an 87-mph cutter from Ryan Johnson for a two-run homer. With Josh Rojas (toe) starting the season on the 10-day injured list, Sosa got the start at second base Opening Day and should split time at the keystone with Brooks Baldwin until Rojas returns.