Manuel Margot headshot

Manuel Margot Injury: Diagnosed with strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Margot was diagnosed with a patellar tendon strain in his left knee Friday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Margot injured his knee in Monday's win over the Yankees and was placed on the injured list Tuesday. It's still unclear if he will end up spending more than the 10-day minimum on the IL, though a return timeline should emerge as he progresses further in his rehab program.

Manuel Margot
Detroit Tigers
