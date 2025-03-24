Mark Canha News: Officially added to roster

The Royals selected Canha's contract from Triple-A Omaha on Monday.

Canha was acquired via trade from the Brewers last week with the anticipation that he would be added to the roster, and the Royals have now made that move official. The 36-year-old should operate mostly in a reserve role, although he might see some starts at first base early on if Vinnie Pasquantino (hamstring) has to miss time.