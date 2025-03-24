Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mark Canha headshot

Mark Canha News: Officially added to roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2025 at 1:41pm

The Royals selected Canha's contract from Triple-A Omaha on Monday.

Canha was acquired via trade from the Brewers last week with the anticipation that he would be added to the roster, and the Royals have now made that move official. The 36-year-old should operate mostly in a reserve role, although he might see some starts at first base early on if Vinnie Pasquantino (hamstring) has to miss time.

Mark Canha
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now