Mickey Gasper News: Gets first MLB hit

Gasper started at DH and got his first major league hit while going 1-for-3 in Saturday's loss against St. Louis. He went 0-for-18 in 13 games with the Red Sox last season.

Gasper was a surprise start at DH against a right-handed starter as it was thought he was mostly ticketed for a limited reserve role. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was likely getting some bench players playing time early in the season with the move. Gasper looked healthy after suffering a left ankle laceration that required six stitches last week. His start also shows the Twins have confidence in him after he hit .289/.404/.395 this spring.