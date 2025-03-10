Mitch Garver Injury: Leaves game after HBP on hand

Garver was removed from Monday's Cactus League game versus the Brewers after being hit on the hand by a pitch, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Garver homered in his first plate appearance of the game -- his third long ball this spring -- but then had to exit after being struck by a Kaleb Bowman offering in his second trip to the dish. The Mariners should have an update on Garver's condition later Monday.