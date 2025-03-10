Fantasy Baseball
Mitch Garver Injury: Leaves game after HBP on hand

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Garver was removed from Monday's Cactus League game versus the Brewers after being hit on the hand by a pitch, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Garver homered in his first plate appearance of the game -- his third long ball this spring -- but then had to exit after being struck by a Kaleb Bowman offering in his second trip to the dish. The Mariners should have an update on Garver's condition later Monday.

