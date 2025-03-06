Nick Castellanos News: Launches first spring home run

Castellanos launched his first home run of the spring in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays, adding two runs scored and a walk.

It was an encouraging effort by Castellanos, who belted an opposite-field homer in the fourth inning Thursday after going just 2-for-14 in his first five games this spring. The 33-year-old veteran outfielder played all 162 games last season, and he should begin 2025 batting in the heart of the order in a potent Phillies lineup. This role gives Castellanos plenty of RBI upside in the middle rounds of fantasy drafts, but he'll need to maintain his playing time in spite of poor baserunning and fielding skills.