Randal Grichuk News: Returns to AZ on one-year deal

Grichuk agreed to a one year, $5 million deal with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Grichuk can earn up to $5.5 million through incentives in the deal. The 33-year-old declined his mutual option with Arizona at the end of October, but he now returns after appearing in 106 games during 2024. Grichuk generated an impressive .876 OPS across 279 plate appearances last season, just shy of the career-best .877 he posted in 2015 for St. Louis. The right-handed veteran should continue in a short-side platoon role in 2025, considering his .319 average and .914 OPS over 184 plate appearances versus southpaws a season ago.