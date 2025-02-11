Scott Barlow News: Latches on with Cincinnati

Barlow agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Reds on Tuesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Barlow has posted a 4.25 ERA and 68:31 K:BB over 55 innings last season before being released by the Guardians in September. The 32-year-old's velocity and results have trended down the past two seasons, though he's still submitted a 27.2 percent strikeout rate over that stretch. In Cincinnati, Barlow should help set up for closer Alexis Diaz.