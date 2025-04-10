Thomas Harrington News: Heading back to Triple-A

The Pirates optioned Harrington to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.

Called up from Triple-A on April 1 when the Pirates temporarily expanded to a six-man rotation, Harrington was lit up for six earned runs over four innings while taking a loss in his MLB debut against the Rays. He shifted back to the bullpen following that start and piggybacked Carmen Mlodzinski in Monday's win over the Cardinals, earning a four-inning save while allowing three earned runs. The Pirates still envision Harrington filling a starting role in the long term, so he'll head back to Indianapolis and will presumably re-enter the Triple-A club's rotation this weekend. He could be back with the Pirates in short order, however, as Pittsburgh will begin a stretch of 10 games in 10 days Friday and could bring Harrington aboard for a spot start during that stretch to keep ace Paul Skenes on a five-day rest schedule between starts.