Tony Gonsolin Injury: Tosses four innings in rehab outing

Gonsolin (back) hurled four innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City in a rehab start Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five batters.

Gonsolin retired the first six batters he faced but then struggled in the third inning, giving up three runs. While his final line wasn't great, it's worth noting that all six hits the right-hander allowed were singles, including one bunt single. Gonsolin tossed 43 of 66 pitches for strikes in the outing, and the four frames represented his longest appearance so far in his rehab stint, which has consisted of three starts so far. Gonsolin will likely need at least one more rehab start before he's activated off the IL, and when he returns he could have at least a temporary spot in the Dodgers' rotation, especially if Blake Snell (shoulder) has not returned to action by then.