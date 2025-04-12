Fantasy Baseball
Tyler Freeman headshot

Tyler Freeman Injury: Scratched from Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Freeman was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Padres due to an oblique injury, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Freeman was initially slated to start in center field, but he tweaked his oblique in the batting cage and will not be in the lineup for Saturday's contest. Mickey Moniak will start in center field and bat seventh against Padres southpaw Kyle Hart.

