Yoan Moncada Injury: Resumes swinging bat

Moncada (thumb) has been able to swing right-handed and field grounders, per MLB.com.

Moncada landed on the 10-day IL due to a right thumb sprain April 10, so he's already eligible to be activated. It's not clear when the switch hitter will be able to resume swinging left-handed, but he at least appears to be making progress in his recovery. Moncada could return to the Angels before the end of April, but an early-May return is probably more likely.