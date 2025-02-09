Bojan Bogdanovic Injury: Return timeline still uncertain

Bogdanovic (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hornets.

Bogdanovic has yet to suit up this season while he continues to ramp back up from offseason surgery on his left foot. On Jan. 20, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported that Bogdanovic had resumed on-court activities, but the Nets have yet to give a definitive timeline on when he might be ready for game action. The Nets could provide an update on Bogdanovic's status after the All-Star break, but even if he's closing in on playing in games, it's unclear if he'll ever see the court for Brooklyn. The Nets enter Monday's game with an 18-34 record and are well removed from playoff contention, and since the 35-year-old Bogdanovic doesn't fit the team's timeline for its rebuild, he could be a buyout candidate once healthy.