NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 25

We'll begin the week with a hefty nine-game slate, and I'll be covering the best options for FanDuel's wide array of contests. FanDuel's headliner is the $9 $125k NBA Shot, offering a $25k guarantee at the top.

SLATE OVERVIEW

The DAL/ATL game has the highest projected total of the night, but the potential playoff preview between the Knicks and Nuggets isn't far behind. Toronto and Orlando players failed to make the cut tonight, but we were fairly heavy on support players for the Thunder and Charlotte backcourt options.

INJURIES

DAL Luka Doncic (wrist) - OUT

The Mavericks are experimenting with a variety of methods to account for Doncic's absence, and although Quentin Grimes ($4,700) was the player elevated to the first unit, a good dose of production from Naji Marshall ($5,400) is what we are noticing.

NYK Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

If Toens can't make it, the Knicks will pivot to Jericho Sims ($3,800), but I wouldn't expect much from him. We endorsed OG Anunoby ($6,800) in a similar spot earlier in the year, and it worked out well.

DET Cade Cunningham (hip) - DOUBTFUL

Jaden Ivey ($6,800) is my favorite candidate in this spot, and Malik Beasley ($5,300) posted 27.2 FDFP as a first-unit replacement.

NOP Ja Morant (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

NOP Zach Edey (ankle) - OUT

Scotty Pippen ($5,900) will fill the void left by Morant if he misses another game, while Brandon Clarke ($4,200) will continue his tenure at the five while Edey is sidelined.

CHA Miles Bridges (knee) - OUT

CHA Nick Richards (ribs) - OUT

CHA Mark Williams (foot) - OUT

CHA Grant Williams (knee) - OUT FOR SEASON

Williams' loss is a blow to Charlotte's interior, which was already short-handed. Moussa Diabate ($5,300) will continue to see more time, and first-round pick Tidjane Salaun ($3,700) is destined to see more time due to the loss of Williams. Charlotte will rely heavily on the backcourt until they get healthy in the frontcourt.

BKN Dennis Schroder (ankle) - OUT

BKN Ben Simmons (rest) - OUT

BKN Bojan Bogdanovic (foot) - OUT

BKN Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) - OUT

I would look to Cam Thomas ($7,000) and Cameron Johnson ($6,900) as the best options from Brooklyn's depleted roster.

POR Jerami Grant (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

POR Deandre Ayton (finger) - DOUBTFUL

POR Scoot Henderson (back) - QUESTIONABLE

POR Donovan Clingan (knee) - OUT

We need to find an answer at center with Ayton and Clingan out, and it appears that Robert Williams ($5,600) is the next man up. I also expect more from Deni Avdija ($5,300) with Grant sidelined.

ELITE PLAYERS

Despite the size of the slate, we only have three players above $10k at the top of the player pool. Since there are several spots in the 9k range that I favor, the trio of Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum won't get a lot of exposure.

As previously stated, Charlotte will need guys like LaMelo Ball ($9,800) to step up amid the myriad of absences, and we've already seen the effect the scenario has had on his bottom line. He went off for 70 FDFP in his last game, which is slate-breaking, invaluable production. I also like Domantas Sabonis ($9,300) against a Thunder squad that struggled inside without Chet Holmgren. Trae Young ($9,100) is also in a good spot, as the loss of Doncic hurts Dallas' backcourt defense. With that in mind, giving Kyrie Irving ($9,000) some love with Doncic out is still advisable, and we get the added benefit of dual eligibility from the veteran guard.

The 8k range offers a few worthwhile options, with Brandon Ingram ($8,500) emerging as the most reasonably-priced option. If the more expensive point guards aren't to your liking, Jamal Murray ($8,200) is a worthwhile add, and DeMar DeRozan ($7,900) is also viable despite some poor shooting in his return to action.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Josh Hart, NYK ($7,700) @ DEN

The Knicks didn't have far to travel after facing Utah on the road, and Hart has enjoyed two consecutive contests in which he beat 5x value at this salary. With Towns on the sidelines, Hart will be asked to do a little more, and increased shot volume and rebounding totals will likely be the outcomes.

Brandon Miller, CHA ($7,500) vs. ORL

Miller follows a similar logic to Ball's endorsement, and unlike Ball, Miller's size allows him to fill the missing protection gaps more effectively. He also has dual eligibility at SG and SF, which is extremely valuable.

Derrick White, BOS ($7,100) vs. LAC

I initially looked at Jaylen Brown in this spot, but his salary didn't correspond well with his recent production. LA's defense is weaker at the perimeter, and I think White should be able to take advantage and post a value-meeting number. James Harden is notorious for being a lazy defender at times, and that'll work to White's advantage.

Trey Murphy, NOP ($6,100) @ IND

The Pelicans are decimated with injuries, and it makes sense to go after one of the only healthy starters. While he might not outpace Brandon Ingram, he comes at a much cheaper price and still gets you involved with the potential upside of production absorption. He also possesses dual eligibility at SG and SF.

Also consider: Keegan Murray, SAC ($6,100 vs. OKC, Andrew Wiggins, GSW ($6,000) vs. BKN

VALUE PLAYS

As usual, the injury report is brimming with budget options. I will also provide my preferred budget options below 6k for every position. It's important to use these sparingly with a clear plan of action. It's easy to regard bargain players as 'salary-cap savers', but it's a more effective strategy to approach them as a means to acquire better blue-chip options.

PG Cason Wallace, OKC ($4,500) @ SAC

SG/SF Luguentz Dort, OKC ($5,700) @ SAC

SF/SG Cody Martin, CHA ($5,200) vs. ORL

PF Obi Toppin, IND ($4,500) vs. NOP

C Nic Claxton, BKN ($5,700) @ GSW

