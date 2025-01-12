NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 12

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NOP at BOS: The Celtics swept the Pelicans last year and have won six straight games over them in total.

IND at CLE: These teams split their four-game series last year, but the Cavs have won nine of their last 12 games over the Pacers.

PHI at ORL: The Magic won two of their three games over the Sixers last year, but Philly won 14 of their previous 15 matchups before that.

OKC at WAS: The Thunder have won five straight games over the Wizards.

BKN at UTA: The Jazz beat the Nets earlier this year, but these teams have traded off wins and losses in their last four matchups.

CHA at PHX: The Hornets beat the Suns earlier this year, but Phoenix won seven straight in this series before that.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

Players Ruled OUT in Red

NOP - Brandon Ingram (ankle), Dejounte Murray (elbow), Herbert Jones (shoulder)

IND - Aaron Nesmith (ankle), Isaiah Jackson (calf)

PHI - Joel Embiid (foot), Jared McCain (knee), Andre Drummond (toe)

ORL - Franz Wagner (oblique), Jalen Suggs (back)

OKC - Alex Caruso (hip), Chet Holmgren (hip)

WAS - Malcolm Brogdon (foot)

BKN - Cam Thomas (hamstring), D'Angelo Russell (calf), Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Cameron Johnson (ankle)

UTA - Jordan Clarkson (foot), John Collins (personal), Keyonte George (heel)

CHA - Tre Mann (back)

PHX - Royce O'Neale (ankle)

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,700) at Wizards

SGA is the most expensive player on this slate, but he'll be difficult to fade. The MVP candidate leads all players on this card with 53 DraftKings points per game. He's also established a 40-point floor, scoring at least 49 fantasy points in seven of his last eight outings. That should be easy to reach against Washington's woeful defense, surrendering the most fantasy points to opposing guards.

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,200) vs. Hornets

While Phoenix signed Tyus Jones, Book remains the team's point guard and primary playmaker. Booker has at least nine assists in five of the last six games, posting a 46-point average across the last two weeks. That will have him heavily used in a matchup with Charlotte, sitting 19th in total defense. In his previous two matchups with the Hornets, DB has 49 and 58 DraftKings points!

Forwards/Centers

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,400) vs. Hornets

DFS managers have been using studs against Charlotte for years, and they certainly won't stray away from a superstar like KD. The Slim Reaper has scored at least 32 DraftKings points in all 25 games he's finished this season, averaging over 45 fantasy points per game. That should bode well since Charlotte has struggled with opposing forwards, posting a 19th OPRK against them.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($8,400) vs. Pacers

There aren't many better two-way players in the NBA right now, with Mobley dominating on both ends of the floor. The big man has scored at least 33 DraftKings points in eight of his last nine outings, posting a 44-point average in that span. That's an absurd average from an $8,400 player, and we're not worried about this incredible matchup with Indiana. The Pacers rank 21st in defensive efficiency and 22nd in points allowed, with Mobley scoring at least 53 DK points in two of their last three matchups.

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($7,900) vs. Nets

Markkanen can be risky because of how bad Utah has been, but this could be a competitive game against Brooklyn. That's the biggest benefit of using Lauri because the Nets rank 25th in defensive efficiency ratings. It also means Markkanen might play a full 35-40 minutes in a competitive game, which is incredible since he has a 39-point average when he plays at least 32 minutes this season.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,500) vs. Pelicans

Tatum has one of the highest floors in fantasy, and DFS managers will use him against one of the worst defenses in the NBA. Let's start there because New Orleans ranks 25th in points allowed and 27th in defensive efficiency. They also own a 25th OPRK against opposing forwards, which is terrifying since JT is averaging 52 DraftKings points per game. Tatum has also scored at least 34 DK points in 34 of 35 games this year, dropping at least 52 fantasy points in two of his last three matchups with the Pels.

Mid-Range Money

Isaiah Hartenstein, Thunder ($7,200) at Wizards

Hartenstein has proven to be one of the best signings this offseason. The big man has been a stud since Chet Holmgren went down, scoring at least 31 DK points in 21 of 22 games. Hartenstein also averages 38 DraftKings points per game in this expanded role and has one of the best possible matchups. Washington allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing centers while ranked last in total defense.

Walker Kessler, Jazz ($6,700) vs. Nets

Kessler has been inconsistent throughout his career, but he's been brilliant since John Collins got injured. That's guaranteed Kessler a 30-minute role, and that's all he needs to be a stud at the center position. That's led to Walker scoring at least 29 DraftKings points in 17 of his last 19 outings while generating a 38-point average in that span. That should be simple to reach against the Nets, surrendering the third-most fantasy points to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Guerschon Yabusele, Sixers ($5,700) at Magic

Yabu really opened up some eyes when he was one of the best players at the Olympics, and he's carried that form over in his time with Philly. What's helped Yabusele thrive is that Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond remain out of the lineup. That's allowed him to play center, averaging 25 DK points per game across 30 minutes a night in his 15 starts this season. He also scored 43 fantasy points earlier this week and should remain a significant part of this rotation as long as those two centers remain sidelined.

Cole Anthony, Magic ($5,700) vs. Sixers

We weren't so sure what Anthony's role would look like when Paolo Banchero returned to action, but it hasn't really mattered with Jalen Suggs going down. That's forced Anthony into the starting lineup, which is all he needs to be successful. Cole has at least 25 DraftKings points in all eight games he's played at least 20 minutes, posting a 37-point average in that expanded role. That's massive since five of those have been in Orlando's last five games, making him an easy choice below $6K.

Keon Johnson, Nets ($5,600) at Jazz

This Nets roster looks like a shell of itself with Cam Thomas and Cameron Johnson injured, but it's forced Johnson into a playmaking role. He's actually been their best player since those guys went down, scoring at least 31 DraftKings points in three of his last four fixtures. KJ also has at least 37 DK points in two of those and shouldn't be avoided as long as he's looking at 30-35 minutes and 10-15 shots a game. The matchup with Utah is the icing on the cake, with the Jazz ranked 26th in points allowed and 29th in defensive efficiency.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.