NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 2

We have a slim four-game slate on Monday, so our article will look a bit thin in comparison to other nights when we deliver our endorsements. Massive injury reports for teams in this group of games is the overarching theme as we build our lineups, and there may be enough value to go heavy with a stars-and-scrubs approach.

SLATE OVERVIEW

It was easy to target someone from every team, but the injury issues surrounding Brooklyn, New Orleans and the Lakers warrant the most inspection. Sleepers could emerge beyond the recommendations I've listed for those teams.

INJURIES

BOS Jaylen Brown (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Derrick White (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Payton Pritchard ($6,100) and Sam Hauser ($3,900) would be in line for increased roles, with Pritchard in for White and Hauser in for Brown.

NOP Brandon Ingram (calf) - OUT

NOP Herbert Jones (shoulder) -OUT

NOP Jordan Hawkins (back) - OUT

NOP Jose Alvarado (hamstring) - OUT

NOP Zion Williamson - (hamstring) -OUT

The Pelicans' injury woes continue, and it looks like CJ McCollum ($7,500) is the most dependable target at the moment. Dejounte Murray is still rusty after returning from injury, and Trey Murphy is also in a shooting slump. You can still give them a look, but they carry some risk.

BKN Ben Simmons -(knee) - QUESTIONABLE

BKN Cameron Johnson (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

BKN Ziaire Williams (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

BKN Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

BKN Bojan Bogdanovic (foot) - OUT

BKN Jaylen Martin (knee) - OUT

BKN Noah Clowney (ankle) - OUT

BKN Cam Thomas (hamstring) - OUT

The Nets are snake-bit with injuries, and based on recent data, Trendon Watford ($4,100) would be the first budget replacement to target. Jalen Wilson ($4,500) would be another cheaper option to consider.

LAL D'Angelo Russell (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

LAL Cam Reddish (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

LAL Austin Reaves (pelvis) - QUESTIONABLE

Dalton Knecht ($5,800) and Gabe Vincent ($3,600) would be pivots if those guys missed, but I would avoid Vincent and refer to the starters if you want to utilize the Lakers.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have only two players above 10k today, and I think both Jayson Tatum (($10,600) and Anthony Davis ($11,200) are viable based on injury concerns for both teams. Their load will be heavier, and both could come in at 5x value despite their lofty salaries.

We have just three players in the 9k range, and Jalen Johnson ($9,100) stands out against the Pelicans. Trae Young is still dealing with an Achilles injury, and although he is probable to play, Johnson will likely assume a larger role.

We also have three players in the 8k range, and Nikola Vucevic ($8,000) appears to be in a great spot against the shorthanded Nets, although Nic Claxton is still expected to play.

Also consider: LeBron James, LAL ($9,400) @ MIN, Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,000) vs. LAL

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Dennis Schroder, BKN ($7,600) @ CHI

Brooklyn is in a tough spot, and they'll need all the help they can get from Schroder, who has the potential to be the team's top scorer amid the injury-depleted roster.

Kristaps Porzingis, BOS ($7,200) vs. MIA

Although Bam Adebayo is an imposing force inside, I think Porzingis' salary is a little too low despite his recent return from injury. His results should fall somewhere in the 35-40 FDFP range, which matches 5x value at $7,200.

Naz Reid, MIN ($5,100) vs. LAL

While I think Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert are fine in this spot, I like how Reid aligns with the Lakers' second unit when James and Davis take a seat. The Lakers are at a size disadvantage when that happens, and Reid's salary is favorable.

Mike Conley, MIN ($4,800) vs. LAL

Conley's numbers could increase with Russell and Reaves out, and I think he'll have the upper hand over Gabe Vincent in this spot. Although his assist numbers haven't been great since his return from injury, his scoring has been solid enough to consider at a bargain price.

Here are some additional options to consider by position:

PG Ayo Dosunmu, CHI ($5,500) vs. BKN

SG Keon Johnson, BKN ($4,100) @ CHI

SF Jimmy Butler, MIA ($7,900) @ BOS

PF/C Onyeka Okongwu, ATL ($5,400) vs. NOP

