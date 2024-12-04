NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 4

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a six-game NBA slate on tap for Wednesday, and all of our best endorsements for FanDuel's wide array of contests are below. The action begins with four games tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

We have several teams playing back-to-back games, so production can sometimes be tough to predict. We should be on the lookout for late scratches after a slew of NBA Cup games the previous evening. We're giving maximum attention to Milwaukee and Atlanta due to the high total and pace.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

BOS Jayson Tatum (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Jrue Holiday (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Tatum hasn't missed a game this season and is trending toward playing, but we would see a production bump from Sam Hauser ($4,100) if the MVP candidate missed. Payton Pritchard ($7,000) would be the best guard pivot if Holiday is out. Pritchard produces independently of any injury scenario, but his salary is starting to correspond with the steady output.

PHI Joel Embiid (knee) - OUT

PHI Andre Drummond (ankle) - OUT

Give the green light to Guerschon Yabusele ($5,500) with both big men out. Yabusele's positional eligibility is limited to PF, so you can't use him at center.

BKN Cameron Johnson (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

BKN Ben Simmons (back) - QUESTIONABLE

BKN Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

BKN Ziaire Williams (knee) - OUT

BKN Bojan Bogdanovic (foot) - OUT

BKN Jaylen Martin (knee) - OUT

BKN Noah Clowney (ankle) - OUT

BKN Cam Thomas (hamstring) - OUT

Brooklyn's injury woes continue. Look to Tyrese Martin ($4,700) and Keon Johnson ($4,800) alongside Dennis Schroder's ($7,800) continued production.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have three players with salaries above $10k tonight, but Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,000) is the only player without an injury tag. Tatum's designation is enough to fade him, but Anthony Davis ($11,000) routinely plays with a tag. If we are spending up at this level, Antetokounmpo is the play against Atlanta.

The 9k range is short on options, but Jalen Johnson ($9,000) is the most worthwhile call on the road against Milwaukee. Johnson's best games have also happened away from the home arena. LeBron James ($9,200) is also reasonable against the Heat.

Damian Lillard ($8,900) stands out in the 8k range as he continues to enjoy a very productive stretch. My only concern with Lillard is his ability to match value - he needs over 45 FDFP to get there. I also like Tyrese Maxey ($8,700), who will carry a heavy load against Orlando.

Also consider: Bam Adebayo, MIA ($8,200) vs. LAL

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Kristaps Porzingis, BOS ($7,700) vs. DET

Porzingis has enjoyed a few days of rest after sitting out a back-to-back game, and though his services might not be needed as much against the Pistons, Jayson Tatum will likely be a step slower and might need a rested Porzingis to pick up some of the slack. He's a bargain when he's under 8k.

Pascal Siakam, IND ($7,700) @ BKN

Although Siakam is on a back-to-back in the third game of a road trip, production against the shorthanded Nets may be too good to pass up. Although I didn't endorse Tyrese Haliburton ($8,500), I like the Pacers in this spot despite the schedule, and Siakam has been the top scorer frequently. If you're stuck in a choice between two players and Indiana or Milwaukee are involved, I would pivot to them.

Julius Randle, MIN ($7,200) @ LAC

Randle eked out an 11/10 double-double in his recent game against the Clippers, but it was one of the only times he logged less than 10 shot attempts. We should consider that an outlier event. If his rebound total can stay steady, we should get a better scoring total this time. I don't mind Rudy Gobert ($6,800) in this spot, but his positional eligibility is limiting and he faces a tough matchup against Ivica Zubac.

Norman Powell, LAC ($6,600) vs. MIN

The Clippers are happy to have Powell's production once again, although the team managed to go 4-2 without his services. He logged only 25 minutes in both games since his return, but he should be fine in his third straight game at home. We may even see a slight uptick in minutes as he returns to form.

VALUE PLAYS

Our injury report is chock-full of worthwhile pivots, so be sure to review them before lineup construction. I'll now identify some preferred bargain players below the 6k threshold, with an option at every position.

PG D'Angelo Russell, LAL ($5,900) @ MIA

SGSF Kelly Oubre, PHI ($5,700) vs. ORL

SF/PF De'Andre Hunter, ATL ($5,500) @ MIL

PF Moritz Wagner, ORL ($4,500)@ PHI

PF/C Naz Reid, MIN ($5,200) @ LAC

