Brandon Clarke Injury: Out for remainder of season

The Grizzlies announced Saturday that Clarke has been diagnosed with a high-grade PCL sprain in his right knee and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Clarke sustained his right knee injury during the first quarter of Memphis' contest against Portland on March 19 and will now miss the remainder of the season. Jay Huff should receive increased playing time in his absence. Clarke will end the 2024-25 campaign averaging 8.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 18.9 minutes across his 64 regular-season appearances, including 18 starts.