FanDuel NBA: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 9

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Unfortunately, FanDuel's featured slate is excluding two of Sunday's best games. There will be no action from the DEN/OKC or PHX/DAL games today, but there are still six games available for us. First tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET (move those clocks if you're where it's needed), and I'll have you covered with all of my best FanDuel recommendations below.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

The best game on the docket will be the potential playoff preview between the Bucks and the Cavaliers. I realize that I overestimated Cleveland's advantage, and while I still think one elite for Milwaukee is too expensive, I wouldn't skimp on them elsewhere. Memphis also has both elites and budget pivots to use against New Orleans, and we've hit both ends of the game below. A potential surprise spot here is Portland, who could pull off a win against a road-wearied Detroit team that is on a back-to-back.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Sunday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

PHI Tyrese Maxey (back) - OUT

PHI Paul George (groin) - OUT

Quentin Grimes ($6,700) sets up best for a production boost in this spot, but Kelly Oubre ($7,100) will also benefit.

SAC Domantas Sabonis (hamstring) - OUT

SAC Malik Monk (toe) - OUT

Jonas Valanciunas ($7,700) will continue to take care of matters up front. We'll identify further options for the Kings later in the article.

MEM Jaren Jackson (ankle) - OUT

Santi Aldama (calf) is also out, so a mix of Vince Williams ($4,300), Zach Edey ($5,300) and Brandon Clarke ($5,000) will make up for Jackson's absence.

UTA Walker Kessler (rest) - OUT

UTA John Collins (back) - OUT

UTA Jordan Clarkson (foot) - OUT

UTA Lauri Markkanen (back) - OUT

The Jazz are still riddled with injuries, although Collin Sexton ($5,700) is no longer on the report. Kyle Filipowski ($6,400) is playing well enough to warrant consideration, followed by Isaiah Collier ($6,100).

POR Deni Avdija (quad) - QUESTIONABLE

Shaedon Sharpe ($6,800) and Avdija have a similar impact and he's my best pivot for the Trail Blazers.

ELITE PLAYERS

We only have two players above $10k tonight. Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,500) has a difficult matchup against the Cavs, but Cade Cunningham ($10,500) has a decent matchup against Portland. These teams have yet to meet, so we don't have any data on how they stack up, but Cunningham is the better choice if you're planning to spend top dollar.

James Harden ($9,600) against the Kings is my favorite spot in the $9k range. We have eight options at the $8k level, and I think you can choose between Ja Morant ($8,400) and Desmond Bane ($8,300) as production targets against the Pelicans. I will avoid Evan Mobley at this level, as his three results against Milwaukee have been well below his averages.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Zach LaVine, SAC ($7,900) at LAC

LaVine checks a lot of boxes: dual eligibility, fantastic recent metrics and a spot where he could take advantage. Kawhi Leonard is no defensive slouch, but LaVine is playing more like a point guard while Malik Monk is out, and they may need Leonard to key on DeMar DeRozan. I think Leonard's presence is a bigger problem for LaVine's teammate, so look for a good evening from the former Bull.

Ivica Zubac, LAC ($7,800) vs. SAC

I freely admit that I'm a Zubac apologist, but I'll continue to bang the drum for him. The matchup between Zubac and Jonas Valanciunas will be interesting, but I view Zubac as a matchup-proof producer. He's a much better floor stretcher than Valanciunas and plays better inverted.

Julius Randle, MIN ($7,100) vs. SAS

Minnesota is strong at home, and Rudy Gobert's questionable status should continue to be a green light for Randle, whose brutish style should be able to keep the Spurs in check. Naz Reid ($7,500) will still have a role, but he's more expensive than Randle and will likely come close to matching Randle's final number.

Anfernee Simons, POR ($7,000) vs. DET

While I like Sharpe here, Simons should be equally effective as they host Detroit at home. Road back-to-backs are never fun, so there should be a bit of fatigue for the Pistons as they continue on a West Coast swing, and it creates a decent opportunity for Portland's backcourt.

Andre Drummond, PHI ($5,500) vs. UTA

Drummond could be the best avenue at center if you're stressed about the salary cap. The Jazz are gutted at almost every position, and I think Filipowski will lose this battle with the grizzled veteran. The freshman phenom needs to put on a few pounds before facing a giant like Drummond, who should impose his will effectively.

Also consider: Jarrett Allen, CLE ($7,100) *AT PF*

We've been a little top-heavy with our endorsements today, so here are some sub-$6,000 options to consider. Be sure to hit the injury section again for excellent values.

PF Jeremy Sochan, SAS ($5,500)

PG Scoot Henderson, POR ($5,300)

SF/PF Keegan Murray, SAC ($5,900)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.