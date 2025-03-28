Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Unlikely Postseason Heroes?

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

The Grizzlies have a lot of quality depth, but their frontcourt has thinned out a bit with Brandon Clarke (knee) now sidelined for the remainder of the season. Ja Morant (hamstring) has also been in and out of the lineup, leaving added shot attempts up for grabs when he doesn't play. Aldama might not be a big name, but he can provide steady production with the Grizzlies set to play four games next week.

Aldama is having the best season of his career, averaging 12.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 three-pointers per game. He has shown improved efficiency, shooting 48.5% from the field and 37.1% from behind the arc. Both of those are on pace to be the best marks of his career. While he is shooting just 69.0% from the free-throw line, that's not a significant detriment for fantasy managers because he is attempting just 1.5 free throws per game.

The vast majority of teams will play four games next week. For the eight teams that will play just three games each, the players on those rosters will be at a disadvantage for fantasy basketball purposes. Let's dive into the waiver wire and highlight some of the top players to add who are still available in the majority of Yahoo leagues.

Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies (55% available)

Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers (67% available)

Clingan has played well since joining the starting lineup for the Trail Blazers. Over his last 19 games in that role, he has averaged 7.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. That's despite him still averaging a modest 24 minutes per game during that span. While he has played more than 30 minutes in some of them, he tends to battle foul trouble, which has limited his playing time in some matchups.

Clingan's starting role appears to be safe down the stretch. There have not been any positive updates regarding the status of Deandre Ayton (calf), who is trending towards being out for the remainder of the season. It's also unlikely that Robert Williams III (knee) takes the floor again this season. Not only do the Trail Blazers play four games next week, but they come against the Hawks, Raptors, Bulls and Spurs. Each of those teams struggles on the defensive end. A big week could be on the horizon for Clingan.

Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers (70% available)

Henderson likely helped some fantasy managers win a title down the stretch last season. He started each of his final 14 games, averaging 18.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.3 three-pointers along the way. It wasn't all sunshine and rainbows, though, as he averaged 5.1 turnovers and shot 40.8% from the field during that span.

Henderson hasn't found himself in a starting role down the stretch this season, but he has still averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.9 three-pointers across his last 20 games. The same issues have plagued him, though, with him averaging 2.8 turnovers and shooting 39.0% from the field during that span. For those who are desperate for assists, Henderson should be considered. He also provides more value in points leagues that don't penalize him for his lack of efficiency. Like Clingan, Henderson should benefit from the Trail Blazers' favorable upcoming schedule.

Gary Trent, Milwaukee Bucks (72% available)

With a playoff appearance on the horizon, the Bucks now deal with an uncertain future. Damian Lillard has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf, and the team announced Tuesday that he will be sidelined indefinitely. There is still hope that he returns at some point in the near future, but we might not see him back on the floor again until the playoffs, at best.

Lillard has a 27.7% usage rate this season, so there are going to be a lot of shots up for grabs on the Bucks. Some of them should be absorbed by Trent. He has averaged 8.8 shot attempts per game for the season, but he has averaged 12.0 shot attempts the last four games with Lillard out. During that stretch, Trent averaged 17.3 points, 4.3 three-pointers and 1.5 steals. Don't count on him to provide much in terms of rebounds or assists, but the Bucks have four games next week, so Trent can provide fantasy managers with a boost in scoring and three-pointers.

Kevin Huerter, Chicago Bulls (75% available)

The Bulls have been one of the hottest teams in the league lately as they push to secure their spot in the Play-In Tournament. It took Huerter some time to get accustomed to his new squad after being acquired from the Kings, but he has become an important member of their rotation. He has averaged 33 minutes over his last 15 games and has even started each of the last eight.

During that 15-game span, Huerter has averaged 15.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.1 three-pointers. The Bulls were hoping to get Lonzo Ball (wrist) back Thursday, but he said Wednesday that he needs "another week" and won't be pain-free for the rest of the season. The Bulls will play four games next week, three of which are against underwhelming teams in the Raptors, Trail Blazers and Hornets. Huerter comes with plenty of upside.

Kevin Porter, Milwaukee Bucks (87% available)

While Trent can help make up for some of the scoring that the Bucks have lost with Lillard out, someone needs to help with the ball-handling responsibilities. Ryan Rollins started the first three games that Lillard missed recently, but he underwhelmed with his production. The Bucks made a change Wednesday against the Nuggets, inserting Porter into the starting lineup in place of Rollins.

Porter did not let his opportunity go to waste, producing 12 points, seven rebounds and eight assists over 30 minutes. The downside was that he shot just 5-for-15 from the field and had four turnovers. In just 19 minutes per game this season, Porter has averaged 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 0.7 three-pointers. He could approach 30 minutes a night moving forward, making him a viable fantasy option. It also helps his cause that the Bucks' four opponents next week are struggling teams in the Suns, 76ers, Heat and Pelicans.