Brandon Clarke Injury: Won't have surgery on knee
Clarke received an orthobiologic injection in his right knee Monday, but he will not require surgery and is expected to make a full recovery prior to the 2025-26 regular season.
Clarke suffered a high-grade PCL sprain in his right knee against the Trail Blazers on March 19. He went through several consultations to determine a rehab schedule, and it was determined that the 2019 first-round pick will not need surgery. Clarke appeared in 64 regular-season games (including 18 starts) and averaged 8.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 18.9 minutes per game prior to his knee injury.
