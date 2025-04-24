Caleb Houstan News: Gets in cardio in loss

Houstan racked up zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) across 11 minutes during Wednesday's 109-100 loss to Boston in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Houstan has scored just three total points while shooting 14.3 percent from the field during Orlando's first two games of their first-round series against Boston. The Magic will likely need better production from Houstan and the rest of the bench in order to come back from a 2-0 deficit.