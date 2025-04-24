Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Caleb Houstan headshot

Caleb Houstan News: Gets in cardio in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 11:42am

Houstan racked up zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) across 11 minutes during Wednesday's 109-100 loss to Boston in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Houstan has scored just three total points while shooting 14.3 percent from the field during Orlando's first two games of their first-round series against Boston. The Magic will likely need better production from Houstan and the rest of the bench in order to come back from a 2-0 deficit.

Caleb Houstan
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now