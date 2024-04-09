NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 9

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DET at PHI: Pistons on four-game slide; 76ers on five-game win streak

IND at TOR: Pacers on two-game win streak; Raptors 2-8 in last 10 games

DAL at CHA: Mavs 9-1 in last 10 games; Hornets 2-8 in last 10 games

MIA at ATL: Heat 6-4 in last 10 games; Hawks on two-game slide

BOS at MIL: Celtics on five-game win streak; Bucks on four-game slide

NYK at CHI: Knicks 5-5 in last 10 games; Bulls 20-20 at home

ORL at HOU: Magic 6-4 in last 10 games; Rockets on five-game slide

WAS at MIN: Wizards on three-game slide; Timberwolves 7-3 in last 10 games

SAC at OKC: Kings 22-18 on road; Thunder 29-8 at home

SAS at MEM: Spurs 9-30 on road; Grizzlies 9-29 at home

DEN at UTA: Nuggets 7-3 in last 10 games; Jazz on 12-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

DET - Cade Cunningham (knee): Questionable; Simone Fontecchio (toe): OUT

Marcus Sasser, Malachi Flynn Troy Brown, and Chimezie Metu are in line for more playing time.

PHI - De'Anthony Melton (back), Kyle Lowry (knee), Tyrese Maxey (hip), Tobias Harris (knee), Joel Embiid (knee): Questionable; Robert Covington (knee): OUT

Cameron Payne, Paul Reed and Buddy Hield must be ready to pick up the slack.

TOR - Gradey Dick (groin): Questionable; Chris Boucher (knee), Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (finger), Immanuel Quickley (rest): OUT

Bruce Brown, Ochai Agbaji, Jordan Nwora, Javon Freeman-Liberty and Jalen McDaniels should continue to see bigger roles.

DAL - Maxi Kleber (back): Questionable; Josh Green (ankle): Doubtful; Dereck Lively (knee): OUT

Dante Exum and Tim Hardaway could get a boost.

MIA - Terry Rozier (neck): Questionable; Duncan Robinson (back): OUT

Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez remain up for extra opportunity.

ATL - Onyeka Okongwu (toe), Trae Young (finger): OUT

Vit Krejci and De'Andre Hunter continue to see more playing time.

BOS - Al Horford (toe), Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring): Questionable

Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet could be in line for significant roles.

CHI - Alex Caruso (ankle), Ayo Dosunmu (quadriceps): Questionable

Javonte Green and Torrey Craig may end up seeing more minutes.

ORL - Jonathan Isaac (back), Franz Wagner (ankle): Questionable

Joe Ingles and Caleb Houstan could get more oppportunties.

HOU - Alperen Sengun (ankle): OUT

Jeff Green and Jock Landale must continue to step up.

WAS - Richaun Holmes (toe), Kyle Kuzma (ankle), Marvin Bagley (knee), Tyus Jones (back), Landry Shamet (calf), Tristan Vukevic (knee): OUT

Johnny Davis, Anthony Gill and Justin Champagnie are in line for bigger roles.

MIN - Karl-Anthony Towns (knee): OUT

Naz Reid remains up for more responsibility.

SAC - Malik Monk (knee): OUT

Keon Ellis and Davion Mitchell must step up.

OKC - Jalen Williams (ankle): Questionable; Gordon Hayward (leg): OUT

Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins are up for a boost.

SAS - Keldon Johnson (foot), Cedi Osman (ankle): OUT

Sandro Mamukelashvili is up for more playing time.

MEM - Jake LaRavia (ankle), Lamar Stevens (groin); Doubtful; Luke Kennard (knee), John Konchar (heel), Santi Aldama (foot), Vince Williams (knee), Jaren Jackson (quadriceps), Marcus Smart (finger), Desmond Bane (back): OUT

Scotty Pippen and GG Jackson should continue to handle greater roles. Trey Jemison and Lamar Stevens are also up for more action.

DEN - Aaron Gordon (foot): Questionable

Christian Braun and Peyton Watson may get more minutes.

UTA - Kris Dunn (foot): Questionable; Jordan Clarkson (back), John Collins (back), Walker Kessler (nose), Lauri Markkanen (shoulder): OUT

Taylor Hendricks, Brice Sensabaugh and Omer Yurtseven are expected to start. Darius Bazley and Talen Horton-Tucker could also step up.

Elite Players

Guards

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($8,900) at Hornets

Irving delivered 62.3 DK points with 48 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in the last game, and he is averaging 27.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 outings. He is up for a great opportunity to keep up the scoring dominance against the Hornets, who give up the league's third-highest field-goal percentage per game.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,500) vs. Wizards

Edwards continues to fill it up, averaging 21.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.4 steals over the last 10 games, including seven with more than 40 DK points and a high of 56. He enters a highly favorable matchup against the shorthanded Wizards, who also give up the league's most points per game.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,100) at Hawks

Butler seems to have found his groove again, as he produced 50.3 DK points with 27 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and a steal in the last game, after he averaged 16.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists over the previous five games. He has a great opportunity to stand out against the Hawks' lackluster defense, as they give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($8,000) at Raptors

Siakam should be pumped up to take on his former squad on their home court, and he will be up for a highly favorable matchup as the Raptors remain shorthanded in the frontcourt. Siakam is averaging 23.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games, including five with more than 40 DK points and a high of 56.5.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($10,200) at Thunder

Sabonis remains relentless in his ability to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 16.1 points, 14.2 rebounds and 8.0 assists over the last 10 games, including two with more than 60 DK points. He also finished with 60.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Thunder, and he should shine again as they give up the league's ninth-most points and third-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($11,000) at Grizzlies

Wembanyama topped 75 DK points in three of the last five games, while averaging 29.0 points, 14.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 4.6 blocks over that span. He finished with 68 DK points in his previous meeting with the Grizzlies, and he should prosper again as they continue to battle through a number of injuries and are missing a couple of key frontcourt defenders.

Mid-Range Money

Scotty Pippen, Grizzlies ($5,600) vs. Spurs

Pippen topped 35 DK points in each of the last two games and is averaging 12.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals over six consecutive starts. He faces an ideal opportunity to shine against the Spurs, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($7,300) vs. Wizards

Reid has started in his last 11 appearances and is averaging 18.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks over that span, including a high of 56.3 DK points in the most recent outing. He is likely to keep up the impressive play with a matchup against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points and most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

P.J. Washington, Hornets ($5,800) at Hornets

Washington is on a hot streak, averaging 19.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.4 blocks across the last five games, including a high of 57.3 in the game-before last. He faces an excellent opportunity to prosper against the Hornets, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Value Picks

Dante Exum, Mavericks ($4,000) at Hornets

Exum surpassed 23 DK points in each of the last two games and is averaging 7.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists over the last 10 outings. He faces a great chance to excel against the struggling Hornets and their second unit that has been worn thin due to a constants string of injuries this season.

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($4,800) vs. Wizards

McDaniels is averaging 12.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, including six with more than 20 DK points and a high of 41. He should do well against the Wizards, who are shorthanded, and who give up the league's most offensive rebounds per game.

