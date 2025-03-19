Fantasy Basketball
Chuma Okeke News: Double-doubles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Okeke posted 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt), 15 rebounds, two assists and one block across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 133-100 loss to the Thunder.

Okeke produced easily his best performance of the season, recording a double-double in just his fourth game played. After having signed his second 10-day deal with the 76ers only days earlier, Okeke saw an uptick in both playing time and production, making the most of the fact that Philadelphia has thrown in the towel this season. Moving forward, it's hard to know what their rotation will look like and whether it will feature Okeke.

