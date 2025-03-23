NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 23

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Our Sunday slate begins at 6:00 p.m. EDT with a five-game offering featuring a potential playoff preview between Denver and Houston and a defining test for Portland as they make a last-ditch effort for postseason contention.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Though the SAS/TOR matchup earned the trophy for the highest total, I've hammered DEN/HOU as it makes more sense to test the waters in a unique setup where Nikola Jokic isn't playing and target the exploitable remaining spots. Certain teams (Boston, Miami) hold some intriguing game-time decisions to monitor, yet the crowd at the 6:00 p.m. EDT start makes late swaps difficult to convert.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Sunday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

DEN Nikola Jokic (ankle) - OUT

Denver's other injury tags are probably active, so Aaron Gordon ($6,400) is the one to target during Jokic's absence.

BOS Jayson Tatum (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Kristaps Porzingis (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Jrue Holiday (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Jaylen Brown (knee) - OUT

Porzingis is back on the injury report, so Al Horford ($4,900) would see a boost if he can't go. The lack of a back-to-back makes Tatum's absence a bit less likely, though Brown is definitely a scratch on Sunday. I'll take Payton Pritchard ($5,800) over Sam Hauser as a pivot. Since the Celtics are facing Portland, the team may opt to play it cautiously and rest everyone who's hurt.

PHI - SEVERAL ABSENCES

Guerschon Yabusele ($5,600), Quentin Grimes ($8,500) and Justin Edwards ($5,300) are my top three pivots for the depleted Sixers.

MIA Bam Adebayo (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

MIA Tyler Herro (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

These tags are probably the hardest to nail down on Sunday, and I suspect it'll be a game-time decision for both. I'd steer clear of the Heat until the starting lineup is announced.

TOR Jakob Poeltl (rest) - OUT

TOR Immanuel Quickley (rest) - OUT

Poeltl and Quickley are the most prominent absences, but there are several other injuries further down the roster. Jamal Shead ($4,500) is a pivot possibility along with Colin Castleton ($4,100) subbing for Poeltl. It's worth mentioning RJ Barrett ($7,600) is off the injury list and will be back in action on Sunday.

POR Anfernee Simons (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

POR Donovan Clingan (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

The Trail Blazers will have to go with Duop Reath ($4,700) if Clingan can't go while Scoot Henderson ($5,300) would start should Simons miss out.

ELITE PLAYERS

We only have one player above $10k, and he's saddled with a questionable tag. The soft matchup may persuade the Celtics to bench Jayson Tatum (($10,400), and I'll readily place him in the fade category.

There are four options in the $9k range, and all are healthy. Scottie Barnes ($9,000) represents my favorite option as he'll carry a huge load while the Raptors rest Poeltl and Quickley. You're almost obligated to think about using Alperen Sengun ($9,100) as he'll face the Jokic-less Nuggets.

In the $8k tier, I'm interested in Jamal Murray ($8,100) as he'll lead the offense without Jokic. I've already mentioned Quentin Grimes as an option, and I'll also consider Dyson Daniels ($8,000) as he's $1,700 less than Trae Young and often posts similar totals. As previously discussed, Adebayo and Herro loom large in this area and I wouldn't rule them out if active. And if Adebayo is sidelined, Mark Williams ($7,800) would emerge as a worthwhile consideration.

Also consider: Onyeka Okongwu, ATL ($8,100) vs. PHI

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Devin Vassell, SAS ($7,500) @ TOR

Though Vassell's salary has risen, his production warrants the uptick. As the season comes to a close, he's regularly carrying the Spurs with superior totals. And even having to contend with Barnes and Barrett, Vassell should find a way to decent production as they face the Raptors for the first time this season.

Fred VanVleet, HOU ($7,100) vs. DEN

VanVleet doesn't get my green light often, yet his nine three-pointers against Miami Friday caught my attention. His salary has sunk to a level where a 5x value match is possible, and Denver's depleted lineup is vulnerable. I'm fine with endorsing the team as a whole - especially Sengun - with VanVleet's valuation standing out.

Derrick White, BOS ($7,100) @ POR

White emerges as another quality backcourt option on Sunday as he'll often play extended minutes in lopsided matchups and Jrue Holiday's possible absence is certainly encouraging for his bottom line. He's also easy to utilize with dual-guard eligibility.

Michael Porter, DEN ($6,600) @ HOU

A Jokic absence usually hands over increased production to the rest of the starting lineup, so I think Porter is a worthwhile pick He's recorded two mediocre efforts this week while also posting 40-plus FDFP before the mild slump and should set up well for a production spike on Sunday.

Dillon Brooks, HOU ($4,800) vs. DEN

Brooks is a great budget option on Houston. Even though I wouldn't stack him with VanVleet, he can positively correlate with Sengun. Brooks lists a rocky scoring graph, yet holds an ongoing grudge against the Nuggets to serve as motivation. He won't be able to mouth off at Jokic, but I'm sure he'll bring his usual trash-talking to someone else in a matchup the Rockets can win.

Chuma Okeke, PHI ($4,700) @ ATL

Okeke is my Sunday wildcard selection. He's blown out 5x value in two straight and is a lock should he start. There's always a chance Philly uses Oshae Brissett instead, though Okeke's recent success is hard to ignore.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.