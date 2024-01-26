NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 26

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DAL at ATL: Mavs on three-game slide; Hawks on three-game slide

PHX at IND: Suns on seven-game slide; Pacers 14-9 at home

HOU at CHA: Rockets on two-game slide; Hornets 5-14 at home

LAC at TOR: Clippers on three-game win streak; Raptors on three-game slide

OKC at NOP: Thunder on four-game win streak; Pelicans 14-9 at home

CLE at MIL: Cavs 8-2 in last 10 games; Bucks on three-game win streak

ORL at MEM: Magic 9-14 on road; Grizzlies on two-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

DAL - Maxi Kleber (toe), Kyrie Irving (thumb), Dwight Powell (eye): OUT

Dante Exum and Josh Green are up for a boost in the backcourt. Derrick Jones and Dereck Lively get more opportunity up front.

ATL - Clint Capela (calf), Trae Young (concussion): Questionable; De'Andre Hunter (knee): OUT

Saddiq Bey and Jalen Johnson continue to get more playing time. Bogdanovic could be up for another start in place of Young. Onyeka Okongwu could have a major role if Capela is out.

PHX - Eric Gordon (wrist): Questionable

Josh Okogie could get more opportunities.

IND - Jalen Smith (back): Questionable; Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring): OUT

Aaron Nesmith and T.J. McConnell continue to get more playing time without Haliburton. Obi Toppin could be up for a boost if Smith is out.

HOU - Jabari Smith (ankle), Jae'Sean Tate (wrist): Questionable; Tari Eason (leg): OUT

Cam Whitmore and Jeff Green are in line for more action.

CHA - Gordon Hayward (calf), Mark Williams (back), Kyle Lowry (not injury related): OUT

P.J. Washington, Bryce McGowens, Cody Martin and Nick Richards continue to see more opportunity.

LAC - Paul George (groin): Questionable; Ivica Zubac (calf): OUT

Mason Plumlee and Daniel Theis remain up for more playing time without Zubac. Norman Powell could get a major boost without Paul.

TOR - Immanuel Quickley (thigh), Jakob Poeltl (ankle): OUT

Jontay Porter and Chris Boucher continue to get more action in the frontcourt. Dennis Schroder has control of the starting point-guard spot.

NOP - Zion Williamson (foot): Questionable

Naji Marshall could be up for more playing time.

CLE - Darius Garland (jaw), Evan Mobley (knee): OUT

Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade continue to handle additional responsibilities.

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (back): Probable

ORL - Gary Harris (calf): OUT

Chuma Okeke, Caleb Houstan and Anthony Black remain up for more minutes.

MEM - Santi Aldama (knee): Questionable; Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger): OUT

Ziaire Williams and Vince Williams remain up for additional playing time.

Elite Players

Guards

James Harden, Clippers ($8,200) at Raptors

Harden produced 47.5 DK points in the last game and is coming off back-to-back double-doubles with points and assists. He is averaging 16.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 9.9 assists over the last 10 outings, including three with more than 45 DK points. He should do well against the Raptors, who give up the league's eighth-most points in the paint, and who allow opponents to shoot an average of 38.2 percent from long range. Harden also has a favorable matchup, as the Raptors are shorthanded at point guard.

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,300) at Pacers

Booker delivered 65.3 DK points with 46 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in the last game. It marked the second time he topped 65 DK points within the last five games, as he had turned in a season-high 52 points and totaled a season-high 67 DK points just five days earlier. Booker has a great opportunity to keep the momentum going against the Pacers, who are shorthanded in the backcourt, and who give up the league's highest field-goal percentage per game.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($8,600) at Raptors

Leonard amassed 63.3 DK points in the last game and is averaging 22.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks over the last 10 outings. He faces a prime opportunity to keep rolling with a matchup against his former squad, who are currently giving up the league's second-most points per game to opposing small forwards. Leonard could also be up for an increased load on offense if Paul George is out.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($7,500) vs. Suns

Siakam finished with 61.3 DK points in the last game, as he tallied a triple-double with 26 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Pacers in a 134-122 win over the shorthanded 76ers. He has another chance to lead the offense, as the Pacers remain without Tyrese Haliburton. He faces a tough matchup against Kevin Durant in the frontcourt, but he has often shown he can rise to the challenge.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($8,600) at Hornets

Sengun topped 55 DK points in each of the last three games, including a high of 69, while averaging 30.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.0 steals over that span. He is up for a great chance to keep the momentum going against the Hornets, who give up the league's most points and second-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($11,300) at Hawks

Doncic continues to dazzle, scoring more than 30 points in each of his last six appearances, while averaging 34.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.7 steals over that span. He faces the obligation to step up on offense in the absence of Kyrie Irving, and he should get his game going from long range, as the Hawks give up the league's fifth-highest three-point percentage per game. Doncic averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists across two meetings with the Hawks last season.

Mid-Range Money

Dennis Schroder, Raptors ($5,200) vs. Clippers

Schroder is up for the start and an extended role in the absence of Immanuel Quickley. Schroder is averaging 11.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists over the last 10 games, but he averaged 15.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.0 steals through 31 games as a starter.

Bradley Beal, Suns ($6,900) at Pacers

Beal is averaging 20.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games, including five with more than 35 DK points and a high of 55. He faces a good chance to shine against the Pacers, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Value Picks

Norman Powell, Clippers ($4,800) at Raptors

Powell is averaging 13.9 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games, including a high of 31.8 DK points. He could be up for added playing time if the Clippers are without Paul George.

Josh Green, Mavericks ($4,200) at Hawks

Green is up for his 10th consecutive start, after averaging 9.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists and posting a high of 29.3 DK points through his last nine appearances. He should find plenty of opportunity to rack up stats against the Hawks, who give up the league's third-most points per game.

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($4,600) vs. Mavericks

Okongwu faces a favorable matchup against the Mavericks, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt. He is averaging 7.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 blocks over the last five games, and he could also see extra playing time as his own squad is managing injuries in the frontcourt.

