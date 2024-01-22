NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 22

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIL at DET: Bucks 5-5 in last 10 games; Pistons 2-19 at home

CLE at ORL: Cavaliers on seven-game win streak; Magic 14-6 at home

SAS at PHI: Spurs 3-7 in last 10 games; 76ers on five-game win streak

MEM at TOR: Grizzlies on two-game slide; Raptors on two-game slide

CHA at MIN: Hornets 2-8 in last 10 games; Timberwolves 17-3 at home

BOS at DAL: Celtics 7-3 in last 10 games; Mavericks 13-9 at home

CHI at PHX: Bulls on two-game win streak; Suns on five-game win streak

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (shoulder): Probable

DET - Isaiah Stewart (ankle): Questionable; Cade Cunningham (knee): Doubtful

Killian Hayes is likely up for added playing time. Mike Muscala could also get a boost in the frontcourt.

CLE - Caris LeVert (wrist): Questionable; Darius Garland (jaw), Evan Mobley (knee): OUT

Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade continue to handle additional responsibilities. Craig Porter is also up for more opportunity if LeVert is out.

ORL - Markelle Fultz (rest), Jonathan Isaac (rest), Gary Harris (calf): OUT

Chuma Okeke, Caleb Houstan and Cole Anthony remain up for increased responsibilities.

SAS - Zach Collins (ankle): Questionable

Julian Champagnie could continue to see more action. Sandro Mamukelashvili could also see a boost.

PHI - Patrick Beverley (illness): Probable; Mo Bamba (knee), Marcus Morris (foot): Questionable; Robert Covington (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT

Kelly Oubre and Nicolas Batum continue to get more responsibility.

MEM - Xavier Tillman (knee): Questionable; Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger): OUT

Luke Kennard, Ziaire Williams and Vince Williams are up for significant playing time. Bismack Biyombo has to step up if Tillman is out.

TOR - Jakob Poeltl (ankle): OUT

Jontay Porter and Chris Boucher continue to get more action.

CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle): Probable; Cody Martin (knee): Questionable; Nick Richards (ankle): Doubtful; Mark Williams (back), Gordon Hayward (calf): OUT

P.J. Washington, Bryce McGowens and JT Thor could pick up more opportunity.

MIN - Anthony Edwards (illness): Questionable; Mike Conley (rest): OUT

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is expected to start in place of Conley. Kyle Anderson, Troy Brown and Naz Reid would get a boost if Edwards is out.

BOS - Kristaps Porzingis (knee): OUT

Al Horford and Luke Kornet get a boost.

DAL - Seth Curry (ankle), Dante Exum (heel): OUT

CHI - Andre Drummond (back), Patrick Williams (ankle): Probable; Zach LaVine: OUT

Alex Caruso is up for a bigger role without LaVine.

PHX - Grayson Allen (knee), Eric Gordon (wrist): Questionable

Josh Okogie could get more opportunities.

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($8,800) vs. Spurs

Maxey has averaged 24.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 2.0 steals across the last 10 games, including four with more than 50 DK points and a high of 67. He has a great opportunity to shine against a struggling Spurs squad that is giving up a league-high 29.2 points per game to opposing point guards.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,100) at Mavericks

Brown is in the second game of a back-to-back after racking up 51.3 DK points in 31 minutes of action in a road win over the Rockets on Sunday. He is likely to keep up the strong play against the Mavericks, who allow opponents to shoot 48.1 percent from the field. He also has an advantage in his expected positional matchup against Tim Hardaway.

Forwards/Centers

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($8,200) vs. Grizzlies

Barnes is coming off a relatively quiet outing but has averaged 17.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games, including a high of 58.8 DK points in Thursday's loss to Chicago. He should continue to stuff the stat sheet against the Grizzlies, who are significantly shorthanded, and who give up the league's fourth-most rebounds per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves ($7,700) vs. Hornets

Towns has averaged 22.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games, including five with at least 40 DK points and a high of 56.3. He could see an amplified role on offense if Anthony Edwards is out, but Towns is likely to fill the stat sheet either way, especially against the Hornets, who give up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($7,900) at Raptors

Jackson topped 40 DK points in each of the last three games and has a high of 53.5 among his last five appearances while averaging 25.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals over that span. He should do well against the Raptors, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's eighth-most points in the paint.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,400) vs. Spurs

Embiid surpassed 55 DK points in each of the last four games, including two with more than 60 and a high of 68.3, while averaging 37.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks over that stretch. He has an excellent opportunity to continue to prosper against the Spurs, who give up the league's third-most points and third-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Mid-Range Money

Immanuel Quickley, Raptors ($6,800) vs. Grizzlies

Quickley has averaged 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists through 11 games since joining the Raptors, including three outings with more than 40 DK points. Quickley has a favorable matchup against the Grizzlies' hobbled backcourt, and he should get his offense going, as Memphis gives up the league's eighth-highest shooting percentage to opposing point guards.

Alec Burks, Pistons ($5,400) vs. Bucks

Burks poured in 33 points and amassed 56.3 DK points in the last game, which was also against the Bucks, and he has averaged 20.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists over his last 10 outings. Burks likely has another chance to step up in the offense, as Cade Cunningham is doubtful.

RJ Barrett, Raptors ($6,900) vs. Grizzlies

Barrett topped 30 DK points in each of the last four games, including a high of 41.3, and he has averaged 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists over 11 games since joining his hometown squad. Barrett should continue to shine with a matchup against the Grizzlies, who allow opponents to shoot the league's fifth-highest rate from long range, and who continue to deal with a number of injuries to key players.

Value Picks

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,900) vs. Hornets

Reid has averaged 14.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks over the last 10 games, including a high of 44.5 DK points. He has a chance to pick up extra minutes in the rotation as the Timberwolves have a few players sidelined, and he should do well against the Hornets' lackluster defense.

Chris Boucher, Raptors ($3,400) vs. Grizzlies

Boucher should continue to pick up added playing time in the absence of Jakob Poeltl, and he will need to step up against the feisty Grizzlies frontcourt. Boucher has averaged 6.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game over the last 10 games, including two outings with over 30 DK points.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.