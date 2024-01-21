NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 21

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIA vs. ORL: Heat on two-game slide; Magic on two-game slide and are 13-6 at home

DEN vs. WAS: Nuggets 6-4 in last 10 games; Wizards on three-game slide

BOS vs. HOU: Celtics 6-4 in last 10 games; Rockets 16-6 at home

IND vs. PHX: Pacers 6-4 in last 10 games; Suns on four-game win streak

POR vs. LAL: Trail Blazers on two-game win streak; Lakers 15-8 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

MIA - Tyler Herro (shoulder): Probable; Jaime Jaquez (groin): OUT

Nikola Jovic and Caleb Martin get a boost.

ORL - Franz Wagner (ankle): Questionable; Gary Harris (calf): OUT

Chuma Okeke, Caleb Houstan and Cole Anthony are up for increased responsibility.

DEN - Aaron Gordon (shoulder): Probable

WAS - Daniel Gafford (concussion): Questionable

Marvin Bagley could be up for more action.

BOS - Jrue Holiday (elbow), Al Horford (rest): Questionable

Payton Pritchard and Luke Kornet are in line for more opportunities.

HOU - Tari Eason (leg): OUT

Jae'Sean Tate and Jeff Green remain in line for more action.

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring), Andrew Nembhard (back): Questionable

T.J. McConnell and Aaron Nesmith could get more playing time.

POR - Scoot Henderson (nose), Anfernee Simons (illness): Questionable; Shaedon Sharpe (abdomen): OUT

Malcolm Brogdon, Toumani Camara and Matisse Thybulle could all see a boost.

LAL - Cam Reddish (knee): Probable; Anthony Davis (ankle). LeBron James (ankle), Taurean Prince (knee): Questionable

Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura are in line for more playing time.

Elite Players

Guards

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($8,300) at Wizards

Murray amassed 53.5 DK points in the last game as he reached at least 35 points for the second time in the last six outings. He's also averaged 23.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 0.9 steals across his last 10 outings. Murray faces an excellent chance to prosper against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points per game and the most assists per game to opposing point guards.

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,200) vs. Pacers

Booker is coming off a season-high 52 points in a road win over the Pelicans. His success was not isolated, as he is averaging 26.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, including three with at least 50 DK points in just the last four outings. Booker should continue rolling against the Pacers, who concede the league's second-most points per game.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($7,900) at Rockets

Brown is coming off a muted performance with just 21.5 DK points in 36 minutes of action in a home loss against the Nuggets. Nonetheless, he averaged 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals over the previous five outings, including a 51 DK-point performance versus the Rockets on January 13. He is likely to find some added scoring at the foul line, as the Rockets give up the league's sixth-most free throws per game to opposing small forwards.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,000) vs. Pacers

Durant surpassed 40 DK points in five of six games, averaging 24.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 blocks over that span, since returning from a three-game absence. He should find plenty of opportunity to stuff the stat sheet, as the Pacers give up the league's most free throws and eighth-highest three-point percentage per game.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($8,000) at Suns

Siakam finished with 21 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal and was among the top four players in minutes played during his Pacers debut. He should continue to handle a major role with his new squad and will have to step up in a tough matchup against the Suns. He may find a couple of chances to pad his stats, as the Suns give up the league's second-most steals per game to opposing power forwards.

Expected Chalk

LeBron James, Lakers ($9,400) vs. Trail Blazers

James continues to carry the questionable tag due to lingering ankle issues but has played in the last three games, averaging 24.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He is also coming off a day of rest and has a favorable matchup against a Trail Blazers squad on the second night of a back-to-back. James finished with 59.8 DK points in the last encounter with the Blazers on November 17. Once again, it will be critical to monitor James' status closer to game time. If he or Anthony Davis ends up sidelined, the result with be significant added value across the Lakers' rotation.

Mid-Range Money

Bradley Beal, Suns ($7,000) vs. Pacers

Beal is averaging 20.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1. steals across the last 10 games, including two with more than 45 DK points and a high of 55. He faces a great opportunity to shine against the Pacers, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Jusuf Nurkic, Suns ($6,900) vs. Pacers

Nurkic topped 30 DK points in six of the last 10 games, including three with more than 40 and a high of 52.3, while averaging 11.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.9 steals over that span. He is likely to keep up the good work against the Pacers, who give up the league's most points per game in the paint.

Value Picks

Kyle Lowry, Heat ($3,900) at Magic

Lowry has a high of 16 DK points and is averaging 2.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 25.8 minutes per game since returning from a two-game absence. Despite his unimpressive numbers, he could end up adding to his production at the foul line against the Magic, as they give up the league's fourth-most free throws per game to opposing point guards.

Aaron Nesmith, Pacers ($4,700) at Suns

Nesmith is up for added playing time if either Tyrese Haliburton or Andrew Nembhard are sidelined. Nesmith finished with more than 20 DK points in nine of his last 10 appearances, including a high of 33.8.

Jeff Green, Rockets ($3,400) vs. Celtics

Green continues to provide a good supporting role, averaging 5.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 15.4 minutes per game. He totaled 19.8 DK points in the game before last, and he had 12.3 DK points in the previous game versus the Celtics. He should see a good amount of playing time as a defensive presence against the Celtics' dynamic wing scorers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.