Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cole Swider headshot

Cole Swider News: Buries six triples

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Swider produced 24 points (7-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 36 minutes Monday during the G League South Bay Lakers' 110-97 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Swider led the way for South Bay in the scoring and rebounding columns, tacking on 18 of 24 points from beyond the arc. He continues to put on a show in the G League, putting up 20 or more points in five of his last six appearances.

Cole Swider
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now