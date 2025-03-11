Cole Swider News: Buries six triples

Swider produced 24 points (7-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 36 minutes Monday during the G League South Bay Lakers' 110-97 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Swider led the way for South Bay in the scoring and rebounding columns, tacking on 18 of 24 points from beyond the arc. He continues to put on a show in the G League, putting up 20 or more points in five of his last six appearances.