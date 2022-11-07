NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 7

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
WAS at CHA (-2), O/U: 213.5
HOU at ORL (-5), O/U: 223.5
OKC (-1.5) at DET, O/U: 223.5
NOP (-5.5) at IND, O/U: 233.0
PHX (-2) at PHI, O/U: 214.5
MIL (-3.5) at ATL, O/U: 226.5
POR at MIA (-7.5), O/U: 216.0
TOR at CHI (-2.5), O/U: 221.0
BOS (-3.5) at MEM, O/U: 231.5
NYK at MIN (-2.5), O/U: 235.5
DEN (-7.5) at SAS, O/U: 234.0
BKN at DAL (-6), O/U: 216.5
SAC at GSW (-8), O/U: 235.0
LAL at UTA (-6), O/U: 227.5
CLE (-4.5) at LAC, O/U: 213.5
Injuries to Monitor
WAS - Bradley Beal (COVID-19): Questionable
Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT
CHA - Dennis Smith (ankle), Cody Martin (quadriceps): Questionable
LaMelo Ball (ankle), Gordon Hayward (shoulder): OUT
HOU - Jalen Green (knee), Jabari Smith (illness): Probable
TyTy Washington (knee): Questionable
Jae'Sean Tate (ankle), Bruno Fernando (knee): OUT
ORL - Cole Anthony (oblique), Moritz Wagner (foot), Markelle Fultz (toe), Gary Harris (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT
OKC - Aleksej Pokusevski (shoulder): OUT
DET - Jalen Duren (ankle): Probable
Alec Burks (foot), Marvin Bagley (knee): Questionable
NOP - Zion Williamson (leg): Questionable
Kira Lewis (knee), E.J. Liddell (knee): OUT
IND - Andrew Nembhard (knee), Aaron Nesmith (foot): Questionable
Daniel Theis (knee), Chris Duarte (ankle): OUT
PHX - Cameron Payne (foot): Questionable
Jae Crowder (not injury related), Cameron Johnson (knee), Ish Wainright (personal), Duane Washington (personal): OUT
PHI - Joel Embiid (illness), Danuel House (illness): Questionable
James Harden (foot): OUT
MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee): Probable
Sandro Mamukelashvili (concussion): Questionable
Pat Connaughton (calf), Khris Middleton (wrist), Joe Ingles (knee), AJ Green (nose): OUT
ATL - Trae Young (leg): Questionable
Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee): OUT
POR - Josh Hart (ankle), Justise Winslow (ankle): Probable
Damian Lillard (calf): Questionable
Anfernee Simons (foot): Doubtful
Gary Payton (abdomen), Olivier Sarr (wrist): OUT
MIA - Tyler Herro (ankle): Questionable
Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee): OUT
TOR - Khem Birch (knee): Questionable
Pascal Siakam (groin): OUT
CHI - Zach LaVine (knee), Coby White (quadriceps): Questionable
Lonzo Ball (knee), Andre Drummond (shoulder): OUT
BOS - Danilo Gallinari (knee), Robert Williams (knee), Luke Kornet (personal): OUT
MEM - Danny Green (knee), Jaren Jackson (foot), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT
NYK - Quentin Grimes (foot): Questionable
Mitchell Robinson (knee): OUT
MIN - Rudy Gobert (COVID-19): Questionable
DEN - Jeff Green (finger): Probable
Ish Smith (calf), Zeke Nnaji (ankle): Doubtful
Collin Gillespie (leg): OUT
SAS - Jordan Hall (foot): Probable
Romeo Langford (toe), Zach Collins (leg): Questionable
Blake Wesley (knee): OUT
BKN - Ben Simmons (knee): Questionable
T.J. Warren (foot), Kyrie Irving (suspension): OUT
DAL - Davis Bertans (knee), Frank Ntilikina (ankle): OUT
GSW - Stephen Curry (elbow), Andrew Wiggins (foot), Andre Iguodala (hip): Questionable
Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring): OUT
LAL - Patrick Beverley (illness), Thomas Bryant (thumb), Dennis Schroder (thumb), Cole Swider (foot): OUT
UTA - Leandro Bolmaro (COVID-19), Jarred Vanderbilt (groin): Questionable
CLE - Dylan Windler (ankle): Questionable
Ricky Rubio (knee): OUT
LAC - Reggie Jackson (knee): Questionable
Kawhi Leonard (knee), Luke Kennard (chest), John Wall (rest): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($9,400) at Pistons
GIlgeous-Alexander averages 30.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. He is coming off his quietest game of the season, which marked the first time in eight games that he finished with less than 40 DK points. He should be able to get back on track against the Pistons, who give up the third most points per game.
CJ McCollum, Pelicans ($8,500) at Pacers
McCollum logged a season-high 29 points in his last game and went over 40 DK points for his third consecutive game. He has a favorable matchup against the Pacers, who are giving up an average of 117.6 points per game, while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 47.1 percent from the field.
Forwards/Centers
Kevin Durant, Nets ($11,100) at Mavericks
Durant does it all for the Nets, averaging 31.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. He has gone over 45 DK points in every game, with three over 55. He has a favorable matchup against the Mavs, who are relatively undersized at the wings and forward positions, and who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.4 percent from the field.
Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,200) at Grizzlies
Tatum averages 30.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 blocks per game. He exceeded 45 DK points in eight of nine games, including two where he topped 60. He has an advantageous matchup against the Grizzlies who play a fast-paced game and remain shorthanded in the front court.
Anthony Davis, Lakers ($9,100) at Jazz
Davis surpassed 40 DK points in six of eight outings, while averaging 22.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.6 steals per game. He has a chance to excel in the paint against a Jazz team that is giving up the third most offensive rebounds per game.
Expected Chalk
Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($12,500) vs. Nets
Doncic continues to dominate the game, averaging 36.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He topped 60 DK points in five of eight games, and he has not finished with less than 55 DK points yet this season. He has a favorable matchup against the Nets, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and allow opponents to shoot an average of 38.6 percent from deep, which is third highest in the league.
Value Picks
Kevin Love, Cavaliers ($4,800) at Clippers
Love surmounted 25 DK points in three of the last four games, including two where he topped 40. He is coming off back-to-back double-doubles and continues to be a key contributor off the bench.
Chris Boucher, Raptors ($4,400) at Bulls
Boucher has been playing great, going over 20 DK points in the last five games. He is up for an extended role as the Raptors remain without Pascal Siakam. Boucher finished with eight points, six rebounds, an assist, two blocks and a steal in the last meeting with the Bulls.
Herbert Jones, Pelicans ($4,800) at Pacers
Jones is coming off his best game of the season, where he finished with 19 points, nine rebounds, two assists and three steals in 34 minutes of action. He averages 32 minutes per game and should have plenty of opportunity to stuff the stat sheet against the Pacers sub-par defense.
Collin Sexton, Jazz ($4,600) vs. Lakers
Sexton gives the Jazz a great boost off the bench, averaging 14.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 14 minutes per game. He went over 30 DK points twice in the last three games, and he has a favorable matchup against the shorthanded Lakers' second unit.
Monte Morris, Wizards ($4,800) at Hornets
Morris exceeded 20 DK points in seven of 10 games. He averages 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 28 minutes per game. He is coming off his second-highest point total of the season, with 18 in his last outing.