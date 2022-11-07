NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 7

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

WAS at CHA (-2), O/U: 213.5

HOU at ORL (-5), O/U: 223.5

OKC (-1.5) at DET, O/U: 223.5

NOP (-5.5) at IND, O/U: 233.0

PHX (-2) at PHI, O/U: 214.5

MIL (-3.5) at ATL, O/U: 226.5

POR at MIA (-7.5), O/U: 216.0

TOR at CHI (-2.5), O/U: 221.0

BOS (-3.5) at MEM, O/U: 231.5

NYK at MIN (-2.5), O/U: 235.5

DEN (-7.5) at SAS, O/U: 234.0

BKN at DAL (-6), O/U: 216.5

SAC at GSW (-8), O/U: 235.0

LAL at UTA (-6), O/U: 227.5

CLE (-4.5) at LAC, O/U: 213.5

Injuries to Monitor

WAS - Bradley Beal (COVID-19): Questionable

Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT

CHA - Dennis Smith (ankle), Cody Martin (quadriceps): Questionable

LaMelo Ball (ankle), Gordon Hayward (shoulder): OUT

HOU - Jalen Green (knee), Jabari Smith (illness): Probable

TyTy Washington (knee): Questionable

Jae'Sean Tate (ankle), Bruno Fernando (knee): OUT

ORL - Cole Anthony (oblique), Moritz Wagner (foot), Markelle Fultz (toe), Gary Harris (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

OKC - Aleksej Pokusevski (shoulder): OUT

DET - Jalen Duren (ankle): Probable

Alec Burks (foot), Marvin Bagley (knee): Questionable

NOP - Zion Williamson (leg): Questionable

Kira Lewis (knee), E.J. Liddell (knee): OUT

IND - Andrew Nembhard (knee), Aaron Nesmith (foot): Questionable

Daniel Theis (knee), Chris Duarte (ankle): OUT

PHX - Cameron Payne (foot): Questionable

Jae Crowder (not injury related), Cameron Johnson (knee), Ish Wainright (personal), Duane Washington (personal): OUT

PHI - Joel Embiid (illness), Danuel House (illness): Questionable

James Harden (foot): OUT

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee): Probable

Sandro Mamukelashvili (concussion): Questionable

Pat Connaughton (calf), Khris Middleton (wrist), Joe Ingles (knee), AJ Green (nose): OUT

ATL - Trae Young (leg): Questionable

Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee): OUT

POR - Josh Hart (ankle), Justise Winslow (ankle): Probable

Damian Lillard (calf): Questionable

Anfernee Simons (foot): Doubtful

Gary Payton (abdomen), Olivier Sarr (wrist): OUT

MIA - Tyler Herro (ankle): Questionable

Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee): OUT

TOR - Khem Birch (knee): Questionable

Pascal Siakam (groin): OUT

CHI - Zach LaVine (knee), Coby White (quadriceps): Questionable

Lonzo Ball (knee), Andre Drummond (shoulder): OUT

BOS - Danilo Gallinari (knee), Robert Williams (knee), Luke Kornet (personal): OUT

MEM - Danny Green (knee), Jaren Jackson (foot), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT

NYK - Quentin Grimes (foot): Questionable

Mitchell Robinson (knee): OUT

MIN - Rudy Gobert (COVID-19): Questionable

DEN - Jeff Green (finger): Probable

Ish Smith (calf), Zeke Nnaji (ankle): Doubtful

Collin Gillespie (leg): OUT

SAS - Jordan Hall (foot): Probable

Romeo Langford (toe), Zach Collins (leg): Questionable

Blake Wesley (knee): OUT

BKN - Ben Simmons (knee): Questionable

T.J. Warren (foot), Kyrie Irving (suspension): OUT

DAL - Davis Bertans (knee), Frank Ntilikina (ankle): OUT

GSW - Stephen Curry (elbow), Andrew Wiggins (foot), Andre Iguodala (hip): Questionable

Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring): OUT

LAL - Patrick Beverley (illness), Thomas Bryant (thumb), Dennis Schroder (thumb), Cole Swider (foot): OUT

UTA - Leandro Bolmaro (COVID-19), Jarred Vanderbilt (groin): Questionable

CLE - Dylan Windler (ankle): Questionable

Ricky Rubio (knee): OUT

LAC - Reggie Jackson (knee): Questionable

Kawhi Leonard (knee), Luke Kennard (chest), John Wall (rest): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($9,400) at Pistons

GIlgeous-Alexander averages 30.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. He is coming off his quietest game of the season, which marked the first time in eight games that he finished with less than 40 DK points. He should be able to get back on track against the Pistons, who give up the third most points per game.

CJ McCollum, Pelicans ($8,500) at Pacers

McCollum logged a season-high 29 points in his last game and went over 40 DK points for his third consecutive game. He has a favorable matchup against the Pacers, who are giving up an average of 117.6 points per game, while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 47.1 percent from the field.

Forwards/Centers

Kevin Durant, Nets ($11,100) at Mavericks

Durant does it all for the Nets, averaging 31.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. He has gone over 45 DK points in every game, with three over 55. He has a favorable matchup against the Mavs, who are relatively undersized at the wings and forward positions, and who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.4 percent from the field.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,200) at Grizzlies

Tatum averages 30.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 blocks per game. He exceeded 45 DK points in eight of nine games, including two where he topped 60. He has an advantageous matchup against the Grizzlies who play a fast-paced game and remain shorthanded in the front court.

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($9,100) at Jazz

Davis surpassed 40 DK points in six of eight outings, while averaging 22.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.6 steals per game. He has a chance to excel in the paint against a Jazz team that is giving up the third most offensive rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($12,500) vs. Nets

Doncic continues to dominate the game, averaging 36.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He topped 60 DK points in five of eight games, and he has not finished with less than 55 DK points yet this season. He has a favorable matchup against the Nets, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and allow opponents to shoot an average of 38.6 percent from deep, which is third highest in the league.

Value Picks

Kevin Love, Cavaliers ($4,800) at Clippers

Love surmounted 25 DK points in three of the last four games, including two where he topped 40. He is coming off back-to-back double-doubles and continues to be a key contributor off the bench.

Chris Boucher, Raptors ($4,400) at Bulls

Boucher has been playing great, going over 20 DK points in the last five games. He is up for an extended role as the Raptors remain without Pascal Siakam. Boucher finished with eight points, six rebounds, an assist, two blocks and a steal in the last meeting with the Bulls.

Herbert Jones, Pelicans ($4,800) at Pacers

Jones is coming off his best game of the season, where he finished with 19 points, nine rebounds, two assists and three steals in 34 minutes of action. He averages 32 minutes per game and should have plenty of opportunity to stuff the stat sheet against the Pacers sub-par defense.

Collin Sexton, Jazz ($4,600) vs. Lakers

Sexton gives the Jazz a great boost off the bench, averaging 14.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 14 minutes per game. He went over 30 DK points twice in the last three games, and he has a favorable matchup against the shorthanded Lakers' second unit.

Monte Morris, Wizards ($4,800) at Hornets

Morris exceeded 20 DK points in seven of 10 games. He averages 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 28 minutes per game. He is coming off his second-highest point total of the season, with 18 in his last outing.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.