NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, October 26

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ORL at CLE (-8), O/U: 218.5

ATL (-7) at DET, O/U: 229

BKN at MIL (-3.5), O/U: 233

CHA at NYK (-7.5), O/U:

PHI (-1) at TOR, O/U:

IND at CHI (-7.5), O/U: 232.5

SAS at MIN (-9), O/U: 231

HOU at UTA (-5.5), O/U: 232

LAL at DEN (-6), O/U: 227

MIA at POR (-1), O/U: 221.5

The Nets-Bucks matchup is expected to be a competitive and high-scoring game. With injuries in both lineups, there is plenty of value potential and a strong chance for good returns from the big ticket players.

The 76ers-Raptors matchup should be a back-and-forth showdown, while both lineups feature good options through all price tiers. The Raptors have multiple players who can stuff the stat sheet, and Philly's superstars are some of the more reliable in the league.

Injuries to Monitor

ORL - Moritz Wagner (ankle), Markelle Fultz (toe), Gary Harris (knee), Jonathan Isaac (hamstring), Jalen Suggs (ankle): OUT

CLE - Dylan Windler (ankle), Darius Garland (eye), Ricky Rubio (knee): OUT

ATL - Justin Holiday (illness): Questionable

Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee): OUT

DET - Alec Burks (foot): Questionable

Marvin Bagley (knee): OUT

BKN - Seth Curry (ankle), T.J. Warren (foot), Markieff Morris (personal): OUT

MIL - Pat Connaughton (calf), Khris Middleton (wrist), Joe Ingles (knee): OUT

CHA - Cody Martin (quadriceps), Terry Rozier (ankle): Doubtful

LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT

NYK - Quentin Grimes (foot): Questionable

PHI - De'Anthony Melton (hip): Questionable

TOR - Scottie Barnes (ankle): Questionable

Otto Porter (hamstring): OUT

IND - Daniel Theis (knee), Myles Turner (ankle): Questionable

CHI - Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT

SAS - Devin Vassell (knee): OUT

MIN - Austin Rivers (hip): Doubtful

Kyle Anderson (back): OUT

HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (ankle): Questionable

Bruno Fernando (knee), TyTy Washington (knee), Alperen Sengun (illness): OUT

UTA - Udoka Azubuike (ankle): Questionable

LAL - Troy Brown (back), Anthony Davis (back), LeBron James (foot): Probable

Russell Westbrook (hamstring): Probable

Thomas Bryant (thumb), Dennis Schroder (thumb), Cole Swider (foot): OUT

DEN - Jeff Green (finger): Probable

Michael Porter (back): Questionable

Collin Gillespie (leg): OUT

MIA - Victor Oladipo (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle): OUT

POR - Justise Winslow (ankle): Questionable

Gary Payton (abdomen), Olivier Sarr (wrist), Trendon Watford (hip): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,500) vs. Magic

Mitchell will continue to see extra usage, as the Cavs remain without Darius Garland. Mitchell has been off to a fantastic start with his new squad, averaging 33.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He has a size advantage against Magic point guard Cole Anthony.

Dejounte Murray, Hawks ($9,800) at Pistons

Murray has a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who are giving up 121.0 points per game, which is fifth most in the league. He will also be matched up against rookie defender, Jaden Ivey. Murray is averaging 19.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 3.3 steals through three games, including two where he went over 50 DK points.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,900) vs. Pacers

DeRozan is averaging 26.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals through four games. He tallied 64.5 DK points in the first game of the season, and he topped 30 points in two of the last four. He faces a Pacers team giving up an average of 121.5 points, which is fourth most in the league, and he should be able to get in a rhythm against their sub-par wing defense.

Julius Randle, Knicks ($8,200) vs. Hornets

Randle surpassed 45 DK points in two of the last three games, including an impressive 25-point, 12-rebound performance in the last outing. He is averaging 21.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals, picking up where he left off last season as the Knicks' leader on both ends of the floor. He has a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who have not done a great job rebounding the ball.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($10,900) vs. Lakers

Jokic went over 45 DK points in three of the last four games, including one outing where he logged 66 DK points. The Nuggets' big man has a favorable matchup against the Lakers, who are giving up a league-high 52.7 rebounds per game. He averaged 27.5 points and 15.0 rebounds through two meetings with the Lakers last season.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,200) vs. Nets

Antetokounmpo has been nothing short of stellar in the Bucks' first two games. The Greek Freak topped 55 DK points in both outings, including a 44-point outburst in his last game. Antetokounmpo averaged 34.0 points and 12.3 rebounds through four meetings with the Nets last season. He should be able to keep up the dominant play, especially since the Nets have been struggling defensively, giving up an average of 123.0 points per game, which is third most in the league.

Value Picks

Kevin Love, Cavaliers ($4,900) vs. Magic

Love continues to deliver for Cleveland, averaging 9.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists through three games, including one outing in which he generated 40 DK points. Love should be able to utilize his veteran savvy against the younger Magic frontcourt.

Javonte Green, Bulls ($3,500) vs. Pacers

Green is averaging 4.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in 16 minutes per game. He topped 20 DK points once already thanks to his ability to stuff the stat sheet. Look for Green to continue providing the Bulls with hustle points off the bench.

Aaron Nesmith, Pacers ($3,500) at Bulls

Nesmith started the last two games and seems to be taking on a more prominent role for the Pacers. He is averaging 7.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 21 minutes per game.

Collin Sexton, Jazz ($4,900) vs. Rockets

Sexton has slowed down since his brilliant season-opener, but he topped 17 DK points in the last four games. He has a favorable matchup against the Rockets, who are allowing opponents to shoot an average of 41 percent from deep.

Joshua Primo, Spurs ($4,000) at Timberwolves

Primo is expected to start in place of Devin Vassell. He is averaging 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists through four games. He went over 15 DK points in each game and should be up for a bigger night with an extended role.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.